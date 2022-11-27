ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thehoosiernetwork.com

Sydney Parrish, Indiana’s sixth starter, shines against North Carolina

The Indiana Hoosiers paired up against a top-10 opponent in North Carolina on Wednesday as they were looking to earn their second win over a top-25 team this season. Even though Indiana went on to take down the Tar Heels, 87-63, it didn’t look like it was going to be an easy night for the Hoosiers in the opening moments.
thehoosiernetwork.com

Tommy’s Three Takeaways: Indiana soundly defeats North Carolina

What an environment it was at Assembly Hall on Wednesday night, as IU soundly defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels 77-65. Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers in scoring with 21 followed up by Xavier Johnson with 20 points. This is Indiana’s first ranked win of the season, adding to a strong resume to start out the season going along with the win at Xavier.
thehoosiernetwork.com

'Like an anaconda': Indiana's defense suffocates North Carolina in blue-blood battle

Thirteen-for-37. That’s what Indiana held North Carolina’s three leading scorers — Caleb Love, Armando Bacot and RJ Davis — to from the field on Wednesday night. The Hoosiers held one of the country’s most lethal offenses to 65 points en route to a 77-65 win in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge. No. 10 Indiana moves to 7-0 on the season, while the 18th-ranked Tar Heels dropped their third straight after being ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP poll.
