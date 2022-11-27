We are heading into Week 14 (Championship Week) of the 2022 College Football season and this past Saturday, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines went into Columbus and laid a beat down on No. 2 Ohio State, which means there is going to be a shake-up in the top 4. Just moments ago, the latest College Football Playoff Rankings were unveiled, and as you are about to see, Michigan moved up to No. 2, while Ohio State fell out of the top 4. Here are the full rankings heading into Week 14 of the 2022 season.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO