Ann Arbor, MI

Eleven Warriors

Michigan Co-Offensive Coordinator Matt Weiss Claims Wolverine Offense Used “Day One Training Camp Stuff” to Beat Buckeye Defense

Michigan's offense repeatedly beat Ohio State's defense with big plays in the 118th edition of The Game. The Wolverines scored five touchdowns of 40 yards or more on their way to a 45-point, 530-yard performance in a 45-23 win over the Buckeyes. It was Michigan's second straight win over Ohio State and the program's first victory in Columbus since 2000, which was also the last time the Buckeyes fell in back-to-back contests against their rival from Ann Arbor.
COLUMBUS, OH
Maize n Brew

Michigan vs. Purdue: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more for Championship Weekend

We are coming off one of the most exhilarating weeks of the college football season where we saw the Michigan Wolverines head into Columbus and defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes. We also witnessed the demise of the LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers as their playoff hopes are now shot, while the USC Trojans and TCU Horned Frogs kept those hopes alive heading into conference championship weekend.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star

A Michigan judge has ruled on a Wolverines football star in trouble with the law. The judge ruled that Mazi Smith can travel out of the state of Michigan. Smith, a redshirt junior defensive star for the Wolverines, is facing felony weapon charges which were uncovered earlier Thursday morning. David Jesse of the Detroit Free Read more... The post Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Gus Johnson Reveals His Surprise Heisman Trophy Candidate

Gus Johnson left Saturday's game between Michigan and Ohio State highly impressed with J.J. McCarthy. After watching the sophomore quarterback account for four touchdowns in a 45-23 road win over the Buckeyes, Johnson gushed over McCarthy when speaking to WXYZ Detroit's Brad Galli. "He's got just incredible positive energy," Johnson...
ANN ARBOR, MI
tigertimesonline.com

National Championship shake-up

Ohio State vs. Michigan, one of the most decorated rivalries across sports history, dating back all the way to Oct. 16, 1897. The two teams have since played in 118 rivalry matches, however, their most recent meeting shocked the nation of college football. The Michigan win swapped up the nation...
COLUMBUS, OH
diehardsport.com

Michigan Assistant Reportedly Candidate For Local Head Coaching Job

Michigan special teams and safeties coach, Jay Harbaugh, who has worked in many capacities for the Wolverines’ staff, is apparently a candidate for the open Western Michigan job. The Broncos recently fired head coach Tim Lester. The son of the headman, Jay, 33, has been a terrific assistant for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school

Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

UM commit Cole Cabana of Dexter is MLive’s 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year

DEXTER – There may never be a player like Cole Cabana to come through Dexter’s football program. The Michigan 4-star running back commit closed out his high school career leading the Dreadnaughts to the best season in school history, and to cap it off, Cabana was voted as the MLive Media Group’s 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year on Thursday afternoon.
DEXTER, MI
fbschedules.com

2022 MAC Championship Game: Matchup, kickoff time, TV

The 2022 MAC Championship Game is set with the Toledo Rockets facing the Ohio Bobcats. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. Ohio claimed their spot in the 2022 MAC Championship Game after finishing atop the East Division with a 7-1 conference record (9-3 overall). Ohio has appeared in the championship game four times previously and lost in each contest (2006, 2009, 2011, and 2016).
DETROIT, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Week 14 College Football Playoff rankings unveiled

We are heading into Week 14 (Championship Week) of the 2022 College Football season and this past Saturday, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines went into Columbus and laid a beat down on No. 2 Ohio State, which means there is going to be a shake-up in the top 4. Just moments ago, the latest College Football Playoff Rankings were unveiled, and as you are about to see, Michigan moved up to No. 2, while Ohio State fell out of the top 4. Here are the full rankings heading into Week 14 of the 2022 season.
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

J.J. McCarthy says Purdue is in Michigan’s way to their ultimate goal

This past Saturday, J.J. McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines marched into Columbus like they owned the place, and by the time they were finished with the Ohio State Buckeyes, it may as well have been their home field. Heading into the game, the Buckeyes were a solid favorite, but the Wolverines walked away with a 45-23 win. With the win, the Wolverines have advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game for the second season in a row, but that is not their ultimate goal.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Point Spread Revealed For Potential Georgia-Michigan Game

As the current No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the nation, Georgia and Michigan could very well meet up in this year's College Football Playoff National Championship. After Tuesday night's CFP rankings release, hypothetical point spreads were released for each potential top 5 matchup. At a neutral site, the...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Heather Dinich Makes Her Opinion On Michigan Very Clear

In just a few hours, the College Football Playoff committee will reveal their latest rankings. One ESPN analyst thinks there's a chance that Michigan will hear its name called at the No. 1 spot. College football analyst Heather Dinich made the case for the Wolverines to be No. 1 over Georgia.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Kur Teng recaps Michigan State official visit

Bradford Christian Academy shooting guard Kur Teng took his first official visit to Michigan State in mid October. The 6-foot-4, 185 pound four-star has also taken a host of unofficials as he starts his junior year. “The recruitment process has been fun,” he said. “It’s been interesting to see these...
EAST LANSING, MI

