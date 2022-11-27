OU football: Sooners fall to Texas Tech 51-48 in overtime in Lubbock (live scoring summary, highlights)

Read full article on original website
OU basketball: Wofford transfer Sam Godwin seizing opportunity with Sooners ahead of matchup with Villanova
Oklahoma won the ESPN Events Invitational thanks in part to an unlikely source. Junior forward Sam Godwin, a transfer from Wofford, came off the bench and averaged nine points and five rebounds in three games against Nebraska, Seton Hall and Mississippi, helping OU take home the title. He especially made an impact in the latter two games, combining to shoot 11-for-15 from the field,leading all OU bench players in points in both games.
OU football: Sooners wide receiver Theo Wease announces NCAA Transfer Portal entry
Oklahoma redshirt junior wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. officially announced he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday after a public back-and-forth to begin the week. Mike Roach of 247Sports reported Monday that Wease would enter the portal. Then, Wease said he hadn't made a decision yet during an appearance on an NIL podcast released Tuesday.
OU Board of Regents approves new football operations facility, upgrades to other Sooners venues
The OU Board of Regents approved the new Football Operations Facilities project and the accompanying architect selection for the project during its Wednesday meeting. The project is an addition to the university’s yearly Campus Master Plan of Capital Improvements. The meeting’s agenda noted an interim approval cost for the project of $4 million at maximum to allow the university an accurate project budget in the future.
OU Board of Regents to consider Chicago Statement, aircraft fleet expansion, 1st-year housing funds
OU’s Board of Regents will hold its November meeting on Wednesday, with agenda items including the adoption of the Chicago Statement, approval of the OU School of Aviation Studies’ name change, the expansion of the aviation fleet and the ratification of funds for the first phase of OU’s First-Year Housing Masterplan, including the demolition of Adams Center.
Local agricultural, livestock producers struggle with inflation, drought in central Oklahoma
With Cleveland County currently in extreme drought, local farmers described struggling with major economic impacts, rising production costs and inadequate rainfall. Cleveland County and central Oklahoma are currently in extreme drought, according to the US Drought Monitor. Local farms in the county said they’re worried about how this could negatively impact agricultural and livestock producers.
Norman Public Schools proposes near $354M bond for district upgrades
Norman Public Schools authorized a bond election for Feb. 14 that will feature a near $354 million bond issue. The bond includes funding for a stadium expansion and new performing arts auditorium at Norman North High School. It also includes an aviation academy and improvements to NPS schools, according to meeting documents.
Norman Farm Market opens winter shopping at The Well
The Norman Winter Market has opened and will continue through March every second and third Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Norman Farm Market was established in 1980, making it the oldest-running market in Norman. During the summer, it offers a variety of fresh and locally grown fruits and vegetables, along with other goods.
Norman City Council considers updates to public infrastructure design criteria
Norman City Council considered updating design criteria for public infrastructure for the first time in 16 years during a special session Tuesday evening. The council discussed changing an engineering design criteria document, originally adopted in September 1996, which provides guidance regarding the design of public infrastructure including roadways, storm sewer systems, drainage, erosion control, waterlines and sanitary sewer lines, according to a staff presentation.
