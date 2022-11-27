Read full article on original website
27 First News
Lowellville four-sport senior named Student Athlete of Week
16 varsity letters between 4 sports later, Pricock also maintains a 4.0 grade point average. Lowellville four-sport senior named Student Athlete …. 16 varsity letters between 4 sports later, Pricock also maintains a 4.0 grade point average. 11-0 2nd quarter run leads Poland past Champion. Poland went on a 11-0...
27 First News
Title games and six miles bringing two local teams together
Out of 14 teams left in the high school football postseason, the Raiders and Cardinals are two of them. Title games and six miles bringing two local teams …. Out of 14 teams left in the high school football postseason, the Raiders and Cardinals are two of them. Community gathers...
27 First News
Canfield looking to make history and cap season off with state championship
Canfield (14-1) is one win shy of being crowned the Division III state champion. Canfield looking to make history and cap season off …. Canfield (14-1) is one win shy of being crowned the Division III state champion. ‘Make it here,’ Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown says of …. The...
27 First News
2005 State Runner-Up team helping Canfield prepare for championship game
Canfield (13-1) will take on Bloom-Carroll (14-) this Friday at 3 p.m. in Canton. 2005 State Runner-Up team helping Canfield prepare …. Canfield (13-1) will take on Bloom-Carroll (14-) this Friday at 3 p.m. in Canton. Foxconn offers private tour of Lordstown plant. Foxconn offers private tour of Lordstown plant.
27 First News
William Hart Spatholt, Jr., Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Hart Spatholt, Jr., 64, passed away Tuesday morning, November 29, 2022, of complications from a medical procedure he received three years ago. Bill was born December 20, 1957 in Rochefort, France, a son of Ruth Drake Bohn. He was preceded in death by his...
27 First News
Anne J. Mavar, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne J. Mavar, 96, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Hampton Woods Nursing Home in Poland. Anne was born December 4, 1925 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Tom and Ann (Kerester) Pipic. She graduated from The Rayen School in 1943 and Youngstown...
27 First News
'Meant more than he'll know': South Range inspired by head coach playing in first championship
In his 28th season as South Range head coach Dan Yeagley will coach in his first state championship game on Friday. ‘Meant more than he’ll know’: South Range inspired …. In his 28th season as South Range head coach Dan Yeagley will coach in his first state championship...
27 First News
Tony Carlos White, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tony Carlos White, 52, departed this life at his home on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Tony was born November 30, 1970 in Durham, North Carolina, a son of Berry Patterson and Francis McKnight. Tony moved from Durham with his family in 1972. He worked at...
27 First News
James R. McGill, Jamestown, PA
JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania – James R. McGill, age 64, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center in Meadville, Pennsylvania. He was born on February 18, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Patricia A. (Knepper) and Charles L. McGill, Sr. A lifetime area resident, Jimmy grew up in...
27 First News
Shirley A. Carl, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Carl, 84, passed away at 6:32 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at in Salem, Ohio. Shirley was born on September 12, 1938 in Minerva, Ohio, the daughter of John and Nettie (Good) Hardy. She was a 1956 graduate of Minerva High School. Shirley...
27 First News
Calvin “Cal” Clyde Tryon, Brookfield, Ohio
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Calvin “Cal” Clyde Tryon, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, while a patient in St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown, Ohio, following a sudden illness. He was 83. Calvin was born March 21, 1939, in Massillon, Ohio, a son of Calvin...
27 First News
Thomas Edward Zimmer, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Edward Zimmer, age 65, of Cortland passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. He was born on December 14, 1956, to James Albert and Dorothy Ann Kraynak Zimmer. Tom was born and raised in Vienna Township; he was a Mathews High...
27 First News
Rasheum Robert “New York’s Own” Evans, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor or Mr. Rasheum Robert Evans will be held Friday, December 2, 2002 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Evans affectionately known to his family and friends as “New York’s Own” departed...
27 First News
Barbara Sue Kalbes, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara “Barb” S. Kalbes (Cooper) gained her wings on Saturday November 26, 2022. Her journey started in Russell Co. Virginia, to the loving parents, Jeff T. and E. Pauline Cooper on September 11, 1943. After moving to Ohio, she was a 1962 graduate...
27 First News
Donna J. (Costello) McComb, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. (Costello) McComb, 86, of Austintown passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, November 30, 2022, at her home surrounded by the love of her family after a short illness. Donna was born January 7, 1936, in New Springfield, the daughter of Martin and Mary C....
27 First News
Kenneth E. McGaffic, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth E. McGaffic, age 76, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Born June 6, 1946, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Clarence and Ethel (Wagner) McGaffic. Kenneth was a...
27 First News
Anna J. Hasson, Wayne Township, Ohio
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna J. Hasson, age 95, of Wayne Township, Ohio, was called home to be with Jesus, Monday, November 28, 2022, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio. She was born December 20, 1926, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Ora and Gladys (McClimans) Free.
27 First News
Patricia “Pattie” Ginocchi, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Pattie” Ginocchi, 72, of Girard, Ohio passed away peacefully, Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Omni Manor in Youngstown. Pattie was born March 17, 1950 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Stanley and Nancy (Gerdine) Dombrosky. Pattie graduated from Girard High School in...
27 First News
Geraldine “Geri” Tomko, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Geri” Tomko, 82, of Canfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Geraldine, or as many called her, “Geri”, was born on July, 28, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Michael Matasic and Ann Brozik. She graduated from...
27 First News
Michael A. McKinstry, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael A. McKinstry, 71, formerly of Struthers, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Michael was born April 17, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of David and Mary Etta (Horkey) McKinstry. A lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley, Mike...
