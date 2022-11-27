ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, OH

Lowellville four-sport senior named Student Athlete of Week

16 varsity letters between 4 sports later, Pricock also maintains a 4.0 grade point average. Lowellville four-sport senior named Student Athlete …. 16 varsity letters between 4 sports later, Pricock also maintains a 4.0 grade point average. 11-0 2nd quarter run leads Poland past Champion. Poland went on a 11-0...
LOWELLVILLE, OH
Title games and six miles bringing two local teams together

Out of 14 teams left in the high school football postseason, the Raiders and Cardinals are two of them. Title games and six miles bringing two local teams …. Out of 14 teams left in the high school football postseason, the Raiders and Cardinals are two of them. Community gathers...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
2005 State Runner-Up team helping Canfield prepare for championship game

Canfield (13-1) will take on Bloom-Carroll (14-) this Friday at 3 p.m. in Canton. 2005 State Runner-Up team helping Canfield prepare …. Canfield (13-1) will take on Bloom-Carroll (14-) this Friday at 3 p.m. in Canton. Foxconn offers private tour of Lordstown plant. Foxconn offers private tour of Lordstown plant.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
William Hart Spatholt, Jr., Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Hart Spatholt, Jr., 64, passed away Tuesday morning, November 29, 2022, of complications from a medical procedure he received three years ago. Bill was born December 20, 1957 in Rochefort, France, a son of Ruth Drake Bohn. He was preceded in death by his...
STRUTHERS, OH
Anne J. Mavar, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne J. Mavar, 96, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Hampton Woods Nursing Home in Poland. Anne was born December 4, 1925 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Tom and Ann (Kerester) Pipic. She graduated from The Rayen School in 1943 and Youngstown...
POLAND, OH
Tony Carlos White, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tony Carlos White, 52, departed this life at his home on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Tony was born November 30, 1970 in Durham, North Carolina, a son of Berry Patterson and Francis McKnight. Tony moved from Durham with his family in 1972. He worked at...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
James R. McGill, Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania – James R. McGill, age 64, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center in Meadville, Pennsylvania. He was born on February 18, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Patricia A. (Knepper) and Charles L. McGill, Sr. A lifetime area resident, Jimmy grew up in...
JAMESTOWN, PA
Shirley A. Carl, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Carl, 84, passed away at 6:32 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at in Salem, Ohio. Shirley was born on September 12, 1938 in Minerva, Ohio, the daughter of John and Nettie (Good) Hardy. She was a 1956 graduate of Minerva High School. Shirley...
SALEM, OH
Calvin “Cal” Clyde Tryon, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Calvin “Cal” Clyde Tryon, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, while a patient in St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown, Ohio, following a sudden illness. He was 83. Calvin was born March 21, 1939, in Massillon, Ohio, a son of Calvin...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
Thomas Edward Zimmer, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Edward Zimmer, age 65, of Cortland passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. He was born on December 14, 1956, to James Albert and Dorothy Ann Kraynak Zimmer. Tom was born and raised in Vienna Township; he was a Mathews High...
CORTLAND, OH
Rasheum Robert “New York’s Own” Evans, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor or Mr. Rasheum Robert Evans will be held Friday, December 2, 2002 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Evans affectionately known to his family and friends as “New York’s Own” departed...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Barbara Sue Kalbes, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara “Barb” S. Kalbes (Cooper) gained her wings on Saturday November 26, 2022. Her journey started in Russell Co. Virginia, to the loving parents, Jeff T. and E. Pauline Cooper on September 11, 1943. After moving to Ohio, she was a 1962 graduate...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Donna J. (Costello) McComb, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. (Costello) McComb, 86, of Austintown passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, November 30, 2022, at her home surrounded by the love of her family after a short illness. Donna was born January 7, 1936, in New Springfield, the daughter of Martin and Mary C....
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Kenneth E. McGaffic, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth E. McGaffic, age 76, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Born June 6, 1946, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Clarence and Ethel (Wagner) McGaffic. Kenneth was a...
SHARON, PA
Anna J. Hasson, Wayne Township, Ohio

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna J. Hasson, age 95, of Wayne Township, Ohio, was called home to be with Jesus, Monday, November 28, 2022, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio. She was born December 20, 1926, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Ora and Gladys (McClimans) Free.
ANDOVER, OH
Patricia “Pattie” Ginocchi, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Pattie” Ginocchi, 72, of Girard, Ohio passed away peacefully, Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Omni Manor in Youngstown. Pattie was born March 17, 1950 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Stanley and Nancy (Gerdine) Dombrosky. Pattie graduated from Girard High School in...
GIRARD, OH
Geraldine “Geri” Tomko, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Geri” Tomko, 82, of Canfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Geraldine, or as many called her, “Geri”, was born on July, 28, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Michael Matasic and Ann Brozik. She graduated from...
CANFIELD, OH
Michael A. McKinstry, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael A. McKinstry, 71, formerly of Struthers, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Michael was born April 17, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of David and Mary Etta (Horkey) McKinstry. A lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley, Mike...
HUBBARD, OH

