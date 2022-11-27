Read full article on original website
AP photo catches key moment before Japan’s World Cup goal
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — From most angles, it looked like the ball went out of play just before Japan scored its winning goal in the 2-1 victory against Spain in the World Cup. Associated Press photographer Petr Josek took a photo from above that appears to support the referee’s decision to allow it. Josek’s image was taken Thursday night from a narrow catwalk, high above the field at the Khalifa International Stadium.
‘Little Pep’ Gvardiol coming up big for Croatia at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The fact that Croatia conceded only one goal in its three group games at the World Cup is largely down to the performance of Joško Gvardiol. The 20-year-old Gvardiol is fast becoming the most sought-after center back in Europe because of his timely tackles and physical presence. Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić says Gvardiol is already “the best defender in the world.” Up next for Gvardiol and Croatia is a match in the round of 16 on Monday against a Japan squad that is coming off an inspiring victory over Spain and managed to advance ahead of four-time champion Germany.
Spain in recovery mode after losing to Japan at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It’s not how Spain imagined reaching the knockout phase of the World Cup: finishing the group stage with a loss and having to rely on other teams to help it advance. Spain survived but heads into the round of 16 against Morocco with bruised confidence after losing 2-1 to Japan. A draw in the final group game would have been enough to send Spain through to the round of 16. But coach Luis Enrique says Spain went into “collapse mode” and was in danger of an embarrassing early elimination. Now La Roja has to go into recovery mode ahead of its match against Morocco in the last 16 on Tuesday.
Did the ball cross the line? Japan reaches World Cup knockout stages with hotly debated goal
Japan reached the World Cup knockout stages for the fourth time on Thursday — by what appeared to be a matter of millimeters. Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Japan produced a remarkable comeback against Spain with two goals in quick succession in the second half, stunning the 2010 world champion to secure an unlikely spot in the last 16 at the expense of Germany.
Wild video shows migrant paragliding over border fence into Spain
He’s just dropping in. Incredible footage captures the moment an immigrant paraglides into Spain to avoid a notoriously tough fenced-off border crossing — where 23 people were killed in violent clashes with guards earlier this year. A now-viral video caught two men gasping in surprise on Thursday as they saw the paraglider crossing the Melilla fence, one of the main entry points into Europe from Morocco. “Brother, he is jumping in a f—ing parachute, a f—ing parachute — incredible!” one of the onlookers gasps. Local authorities soon confirmed they were looking for the mystery migrant seen flying across the heavily guarded border that has...
Russian diplomat makes surprising Brittney Griner admission
While WNBA star Brittney Griner toils in a Russian penal colony while serving a nine-year sentence over possession of cannabis oil residue, the United States and Russia remain locked in private and public negotiations over her potential release as part of a prisoner swap. After Russian authorities denied Griner’s appeal...
'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence
The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
The Disney Store in Japan is selling a shirt that shows Winnie the Pooh holding up a white sheet of paper — the same protest symbol sweeping across China
Chinese citizens have likened Winnie the Pooh to Chinese President Xi Jinping, while the blank paper Pooh holds is a symbol of China protests.
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Zelenskiy aide reveals up to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed; Russian missiles hit Zaporizhzhia, mayor says
Ukraine’s armed forces have lost between 10,000 and 13,000 soldiers so far, according to a senior presidential adviser; Russian forces reportedly struck southeastern city overnight
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Brazil soccer legend Pele thanks supporters during monthly hospital visit
Brazilian soccer legend Pele on Thursday said in an Instagram post that he is at the hospital for a monthly visit and thanked his supporters for the positive messages he has received. The 82-year old former forward, known as one of the greatest players of all time, posted a photo...
Belgium’s golden generation is over, where now for Martinez?
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Roberto Martinez said his goodbyes and left with his next whereabouts unknown. It is the end of an era for Belgium’s golden generation. But for the man who led it to third place at the 2018 World Cup it is the beginning of something new. A return to club soccer is on Martinez’ horizon after his six years in charge of Belgium ended in elimination at the group stage in Qatar. Precisely which club may be dependent on how the Spanish coach’s time with Belgium’s most celebrated group of players is assessed.
Camel pageant among attractions on World Cup sidelines
ASH-SHHANIYA, Qatar (AP) — Like all good pageant contestants, Nazaa’a displayed not only dazzling beauty but also poise and grace. She batted her eyelashes and flashed a toothy smile for the television cameras at the Mzayen World Cup, a pageant held in the Qatari desert about 15 miles (25 kilometers) away from Doha and soccer’s World Cup.
US approves $380 million missile sale to Finland
The Biden administration on Thursday approved a $380 million sale of missiles to Finland, just days after approving a separate $323.3 million arms sale to the Nordic nation. The administration informed Congress it had approved the possible sale of Stinger anti-aircraft shoulder-fired missiles and related equipment, according to a news release from the US State Department.
Formula One cancels 2023 Chinese Grand Prix amid Covid-19 difficulties
Formula One has canceled next year’s Chinese Grand Prix in light of Covid-19 difficulties, according to a statement released by F1 on Friday. The race was scheduled to take place in Shanghai on April 16, marking F1’s first race in China since 2019. But the country’s strict Covid-19...
European security org faces existential crisis at meeting
LODZ, Poland (AP) — A security organization born in the Cold War to maintain peace in Europe ended a high-level meeting Friday without a final resolution, underlining the existential crisis it is facing amid Russia’s war against Ukraine. The war launched by one member of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe against another has created hurdles for the 57-nation group. It makes decisions based on the consensus of all members, which rendered it impossible for the vast majority that condemn the war to get through a final resolution opposing Russia’s aggression. Running through the two-day meeting of foreign ministers and other representatives, the OSCE’s first such high-level meeting since the Feb. 24 invasion, was the question of how it can continue to function without consensus from Russia and its ally Belarus, which say they have been unfairly isolated. “I have no doubts that in the next few years it will be extremely difficult for this organization to deliver on its mandate,” Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said at a concluding news conference. Poland currently holds the organization’s rotating chair.
Air Canada launches North America’s only nonstop flight to Bangkok
For the first time in 10 years, there’s now a nonstop flight between North America and the capital of one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations, Thailand. On December 1 at 11 p.m. local time, Air Canada flight AC65 took off from Vancouver International Airport to begin the 15-hour and 55-minute journey to Bangkok.
