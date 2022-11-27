Read full article on original website
laportecounty.life
La Porte’s State of the City Address Celebrates Recent Growth and Encourages Community Pride
On Thursday, December 1, the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership (LEAP) hosted its annual State of the City Address. Over 200 community members eagerly gathered to hear Mayor Tom Dermody speak about how far La Porte has come in the past year. Everyone was beyond excited to celebrate all the incredible work that’s been done to make La Porte an even brighter place.
laportecounty.life
“Drive Through” Food Drive to Take Place at Ames December 10
MCHS Student Council spearheads food collection effort. The Michigan City High School Student Council is once again coordinating a district-wide “drive through” food drive. Students and staff throughout Michigan City Area Schools are collecting food, and the community is invited to participate. Donations of non-perishable food items will...
laportecounty.life
CompressAir aids region manufacturers in spreading holiday cheer with top gifts and decorations made with compressed air
During the holiday season, the Region is fortunate to have so many places to be able to purchase the many gifts that go under the tree. Little do we notice, though, that often the popular toys and electronics on our wish lists are manufactured right in the heart of Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland. To ensure those products are well-made and top quality, many manufacturers use compressed air to make these highly desired products.
laportecounty.life
Franciscan Health Michigan City to host LaPorte Co. COVID-19 vaccination clinics
Franciscan Health Michigan City is hosting multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics in LaPorte County in partnership with Beacon Health throughout year’s end. The clinics will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at the Coolspring Branch of the LaPorte County Public Library, 6925 W 500 N in Michigan City; from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at the LaPorte County Main Library, 904 Indiana Ave. in LaPorte; from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 at Dunebrook, 7451 W. Johnson Road in Michigan City; from 12-2 p.m. on Monday Dec. 12 at Ivy Tech-Michigan City, 3714 Franklin St. in Michigan City; from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the Franciscan Health Legacy Campus, 301 W. Homer St. in Michigan City and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Advancing Christ’s Kingdom Ministries, 1407 E. Michigan Blvd. in Michigan City.
laportecounty.life
Wolves Wire December 2022
Wolves Wire is an electronic newsletter published by Michigan City High School. Hundreds of MCHS parents and others receive alerts about Wolves Wire via email, and printed copies are also available in the school office and at other locations. Read the latest Wolves Wire.
laportecounty.life
Northwest Medical Group Welcomes New Family Nurse Practitioner to Michigan City
Northwest Medical Group recently welcomed nurse practitioner Alexandria Molaro, FNP. Molaro joined the family medicine practice of Joseph Arulandu, M.D., and Vinay Tumuluri, M.D., at Northwest Medical Group’s new medical office located at 6923 West 400 North in Michigan City. Ashley Dickinson, CEO, Northwest Health, shared that this is...
laportecounty.life
New HealthLinc clinic to expand services, add partnership
Community and political leaders turned a shovel to mark the new HealthLinc facility that will be built at 200 Alfred Avenue as well as a collaboration with Ivy Tech Community College. “We look to improve the health of our most vulnerable residents,” said Beth Wrobel, HealthLinc CEO. “We are investing...
laportecounty.life
Building the Future – Michael R. Bottos
We’ve probably all been there. We’ve been dismissed or discounted in our early years in business due to our lack of experience, and we’ve all felt the resultant self-doubt and the drain on our levels of confidence. That is a dynamic that Michael R. Bottos, CPM®, would...
laportecounty.life
How Technology Upgrades for Horizon Bank Saved Time, Money and Alleviated Stress
Banks need to be reliable. It is as simple as that. Whether a customer needs to access their money right away or wants to ensure that their personal financial information is protected, reliability is one of the biggest priorities for any financial institution. When it comes to upgrading the technology that banks rely on to keep business running, bank IT teams are often challenged to quickly implement new solutions without losing the reliable service that customers expect 24/7.
