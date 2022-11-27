Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
goduke.com
Four Recognized in Inside Lacrosse’s Top 50 for 2023
DURHAM – Four returning 2022 Tewaaraton Watch List Blue Devil standouts earned Top 50 recognition by Inside Lacrosse ahead of the 2023 season. Maddie Jenner headlined the group at No. 5, followed by No. 33 Cubby Biscardi, No. 36 Olivia Carner and No. 39 Katie DeSimone. An attacker and...
goduke.com
Duke, Northwestern to Clash in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Duke unwraps the month of December on Thursday evening as the Blue Devils welcome Northwestern to Cameron Indoor Stadium for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Angel Gray along with former Duke women's basketball standout Jasmine Thomas will call the action on ACC Network while Chris Edwards calls the game on the radio on the Blue Devil Sports Network from Learfield.
goduke.com
Five in Double Figures as No. 17 Duke Beats No. 25 Ohio State
DURHAM – Thanks to five Blue Devils scoring in double figures, No. 17 Duke defeated No. 25 Ohio State, 81-72, Wednesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Freshman Kyle Filipowski led the way with 16 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists as the Blue Devils improved to 7-2. HOW IT HAPPENED.
goduke.com
Duke Swimming and Diving Concludes Day Two of the U.S. Open
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Duke swimming and diving completed the first two days of the 2022 Toyota U.S. Open at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. Competition will continue Friday Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. with prelims and conclude for the day at 6 p.m. with finals in the IM, butterfly, freestyle, breaststroke and backstroke.
goduke.com
DWL Freshman Spotlight: Kylie Kenny
DURHAM – With the Blue Devils' fall coming to a close, the Duke women's lacrosse program shines its spotlight on its freshman class, lastly with Kylie Kenny. Kenny comes to Durham after spending one season at Denver on the women's lacrosse team as a defender. She was a three-sport...
goduke.com
Elko Earns ACC Coach of the Year Honors
DURHAM – Duke head football coach Mike Elko has been named the 2022 ACC Coach of the Year after guiding the Blue Devils to eight regular season wins and a second place finish in the Coastal Division. Elko received 44 of the 65 ballots cast to outdistance Florida State's...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Primed for Toyota U.S. Open
DURHAM - The Duke swimming and diving program travels to Greensboro, N.C., to compete in the 2022 Toyota U.S. Open at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. 18 individuals between both the men's and women's teams will compete, as well as the women's 400 medley relay team. Competition begins on Wednesday evening and continues throughout the weekend.
goduke.com
Duke Earns Eight on CSC Academic All-District Team
DURHAM – Eight Blue Devils were named to the 2022 Academic All-District® Football Team, selected by College Sports Communicators. Junior offensive tackle Graham Barton, graduate student center Jack Burns, graduate student kicker/holder Jackson Hubbard, graduate student defensive back Darius Joiner, sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard, sophomore wide receiver Jordan Moore, sophomore defensive back Joshua Pickett and redshirt junior punter Porter Wilson all received honors. Hubbard garnered acknowledgement for the second consecutive season.
goduke.com
Duke Athletics Mourns Death of Dr. Greg Dale
DURHAM – Gregory A. Dale, PhD, the Director of Sport Psychology and Leadership Program for Duke Athletics, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24 at the age 60 after a year-long battle with gastric cancer. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday, November 30 in Duke University...
