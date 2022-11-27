ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collingswood, NJ

Holiday shopping season underway in South Jersey on Small Business Saturday

By Ryan Hughes
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BCkZ6_0jOk4tNe00

Holiday shopping season underway in South Jersey on Small Business Saturday 02:04

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- The National Retail Federation says nearly 166 million people will shop between Thanksgiving and Christmas. And today, many small businesses across the Philly area were hoping to cash in for Small Business Saturday.

Driving or walking down Haddon Avenue in Collingswood, New Jersey, is sure to put you in the holiday spirit with lights strung across the street.

And small shops like Time Lapse welcomed in shoppers for Small Business Saturday.

"People really enjoy the local shopping experience, especially if you create an experience that's unique and interesting and gets people excited about coming here," Eric Ingala, the owner of Time Lapse, said.

Christmas carolers outside locally owned businesses on Germantown Avenue in Chestnut Hill also offered a unique experience for shoppers, as many business owners are still trying to rebound from the pandemic.

"It's been really good today," Shannon Williams, owner of the Spice Rack, said. "It's been busy, I've had a fair amount of people coming in the door."

A bank rate survey finds more people were expected to shop on Small Business Saturday than they did on Black Friday this year. And an estimated 63% of small retailers expect higher profits this holiday season.

"I think it's important to support small businesses and I live really close, so supporting the local economy is great, especially for homemade products and this store," Alessia Pirrera said.

"We've just really been looking at all the food options, and then going to the bakeries," Grace Wyook said.

This is the first holiday shopping season for Time Lapse in Collingswood. The store opened in March, and the owner says he started to see an uptick in sales before Thanksgiving and hopes it continues.

"You're inspired when you're in here to maybe pick up a gift for someone you wouldn't have thought of, so I think that goes a long way," Ingala said.

Many businesses stayed open longer to take full advantage of Small Business Saturday and they said they're planning on extending hours over the next few weeks with more customers expected to shop local this season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Holiday season in Philadelphia: Events, light shows and more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's the most wonderful time of the year -- and who doesn't love exploring holiday events with family and friends. From Center City to South Jersey, we've created a list of Christmas markets, light shows and holiday events for you to check out this holiday season. Winter at Dilworth ParkWinter season at Dilworth Park is underway. It's open through March 26, 2023. Visitors can enjoy the Wintergarden on the Greenfield Lawn, ice skate at Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink, cozy up in the Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin, shop at the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market and enjoy the Deck the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Mother Nature shows strength as whipping winds slam Jersey Shore

VENTNOR CITY, N.J. (CBS) - It's been a wet and windy Wednesday down the shore. Response crews are gearing up for whipping winds that are expected to blow through the night. Along the boardwalk, it stings every time a gust comes through.You can see how powerful Mother Nature is by looking at the whitecaps in the ocean which looked very choppy in the afternoon. The American flag outside Ventnor City Hall whips in the wind, as two one-way metal street signs clank together again and again. Mother Nature shows her strength."On days like this really it is better for people to...
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Lawsuit file over 2 million square feet warehouse on pristine farmland in Mullica Hill

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- The controversy over a proposed warehouse complex in Gloucester County is now the subject of a lawsuit.The Casella Farms Homeowners Association has filed a civil complaint over a proposal to build four warehouses totaling 2 million square feet on pristine farmland in Mullica Hill, at Route 322 and Tomlin Station Road.Earlier this week, in a lengthy statement, a representative for Russo Development wrote to CBS3, saying the proposal is "fully compliant with the zoning and redevelopment plan within the township of Harrison."
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

SEPTA contest turns buses into Holiday sensation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA employees got into the holiday spirit Thursday through an annual competition for the best dressed. The winners, though, were a bit too heavy to fit into Santa's lap.The SEPTA Authority's 9th Annual Holiday Vehicle Competition took place in Philadelphia."This is a wonderful event because it brings people together," Kim Scott Heinle, SEPTA assistant general manager, said. In this friendly contest for bragging rights, SEPTA employees had to bring their merry and bright ideas to those big buses and, oh deer, did they."They are so much more extravagant than anyone could imagine. It's not just putting stickers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Who damaged Bridesburg's Christmas tree? A business is offering free food in exchange for info.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A local business owner is offering a reward to whoever can identify a group of vandals who damaged a Northeast Philadelphia community's Christmas tree over the weekend.The tree outside Bridesburg Recreation Center was just lit for the season Saturday night. The next night, the lights were no longer shining bright. In a Facebook post, the Bridesburg Civic Association says teenage vandals cut the lights and destroyed the wiring. Authorities are working to find out who is responsible and for anyone who has information on them. Business owner Cailey Plath is hoping she can sweeten the deal for whoever...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: 2 men broke into tent at Christmas Village at Dilworth Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are looking for two men who were seen entering a tent at the Christmas Village at Dilworth Park after hours. Police say the incident happened Friday around 4:45 a.m. Surveillance video shows one of the suspects entering the Philly Makers tent while the other waited outside with a cart.Police say they then left the scene.The suspects are wanted on suspicion of commercial burglary, although it's unclear if anything was taken. The incident was not the only disruption to areas celebrating the holiday season. On Monday, someone vandalized the Christmas tree at the Bridesburg Recreation Center in Northeast Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Morgan Wallen to perform in Philadelphia during 2023 "One Night At A Time" world tour

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hey country fans, we have some good news for you. Country music star Morgan Wallen announced his One Night At A Time World Tour and he's making a stop in Philadelphia. Wallen will perform at Citizens Bank Park on June 17, 2023. He'll be joined by special guests Hardt, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman. Also, Wallen's One Thing At A Time - Sampler drops at midnight on Dec. 2. It features three new songs, "One Thing At A Time," "Days That End In Why," and "Tennessee Fan." He also has two other performances in the Philadelphia area, he'll be in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on May 18 and Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on May 20. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, Dec. 9. You can find tickets to Wallen's Philadelphia show at MorganWallen.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

How new New Jersey law will help police respond faster to active shooters

WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- A new law in New Jersey requires every public and private school in the state to provide their local police department with digital floorplans of their building by the start of the 2023-24 school year. Currently, about 1,500 of New Jersey's 3,000 schools, including Cherry Hill Schools, all of Mercer County's public schools and nearly all of Gloucester County's schools, provide digital maps to their local police department. The law, which was signed Wednesday by Gov. Phil Murphy, came three months after the state designated federal funds to pay for mapping technology for the other 1,500...
WOODBURY, NJ
CBS Philly

Claymont Community Center to hold annual festival of lights

CLAYMONT, Del. (CBS) -- Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Diwali. There are so many winter holidays and they're all different, but one thing they have in common is light.Preparations are underway for the fifth annual festival of lights at the Claymont Community Center in Delaware."It's an event that we created to celebrate the rich diversity of all of the holidays in the winter that celebrates lights," said Allison David, the CEO of Claymont Community Center.As guests enjoy snacks, organizers will light the Christmas tree, the menorah for Hanukkah and the Kwanzaa lights. The Diwali lights will already be lit."We think that this...
CLAYMONT, DE
CBS Philly

Local mill, food company getting electric trucks with state help

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- SMS Mill services, a Chester County steel scrap processor, will replace three old diesel material handlers with three new electric handlers with a $1.2 million grant from Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Dietz & Watson, a Philadelphia deli foods company, will also get $83,000 to replace a diesel transportation refrigeration unit with an electric unit. That money, in turn, comes from a settlement with Volkswagen, which admitted to falsifying information about diesel car emissions. The grant to Metalico was one of three announced Thursday in Harrisburg by DEP, part of a $12.7 million "Electrifying Truck Fleets for Cleaner Air in...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Holiday season can be stressful for Americans, new poll finds

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- 'Tis the season for holiday stress. A new poll says a growing number of Americans are worried about economic issues.Holiday festivities are back in full swing for many. It's the first time in several years people aren't overly concerned about COVID-19, but there are new worries about the holiday season.The holidays are filled with cheer, but they can also come with a lot of stress.A new poll from the American Psychiatric Association found that nearly a third of adults (31%) expect to feel stress this holiday season, which is up from last year."Stress can come with occasions...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Camden community comes together to show support for World AIDS Day

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Thursday marked World AIDS Day which started in 1988 to show support for those living with HIV and to honor the lives lost from the disease.  This worldwide initiative is hitting close to home for those in Camden, New Jersey. Throughout the streets of downtown, people could be heard chanting about testing as they came together to support the more than 30 million people around the world with HIV, according to the National Aids Trust.  "It's a reflection of how far we've come, recognizing who we've lost and supporting those that are still living with the...
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Sounds of Bravo Brass prepare for two weekend performances

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The sounds of Bravo Brass are from the all-brass ensemble of the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute. The student-musicians are busy rehearsing ahead of two performances this weekend.The year-round brass ensemble in the Philadelphia area is one of only three in the country."Bravo Brass is the brass ensemble program of PYO Music Institute and the program has been in existence for 25 years," Paul Bryan, director and conductor of PYOMI Bravo Brass said. "Last year we celebrated the 25th anniversary of the program. So this is year 26, and we have 20 young musicians from eight through 12th grade in the ensemble...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Abandoned dog found injured along SEPTA train tracks in Montgomery County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of angels is working to save a dog found abandoned and injured along SEPTA train tracks in Montgomery County."Lucky literally fought for two days on the railroad tracks, survived, fought to live," Sidara Son, from Philly Rescue Angels, said, "and we want to fight for him too."There's a lot of love for Lucky. He was found injured on the Lawndale Station train tracks located along SEPTA's Fox Chase line.Now, he's in the fight for his life after doctors say he is suffering from spinal cord injury and deemed to have an unfavorable neurological outcome."He was...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Taylor Swift tickets might be hiding in a chocolate bar

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Getting a ticket to Taylor Swift's concerts in Philadelphia next year felt nearly impossible for so many of her fans because of problems with Ticketmaster.Now, they have a new chance to see the singer on stage and it feels like a scene straight out of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.Atlantic City dessert spot Bar 32 created 3,000 special edition Taylor Swift chocolate bars. The bars cost $10 a piece and they each have a six-digit number under the wrapper for a raffle.All of the bars are now sold out.But you can still enter the contest by sending a card with your name, phone number and email address plus a self-addressed stamped envelope to the bar.We'll find out on Christmas day which number is drawn for two golden tickets to see Swift's sold-out show at Lincoln Financial Field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia ranks low in cities for singles: Study

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you are looking for love, Philly might not be the best place to start.WalletHub ranked the best cities for singles and the city of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection got no love–ranking 89th out of 182 cities.Let's take a look. Seattle, Washington ranked No.1. Followed by Madison, Wisconsin, and Denver, Colorado. Again, Philadelphia was around the middle at 89, and Dover, Delaware came in 175th.WalletHub used 36 key indicators including restaurant costs, availability of recreation, the cost of personal care like haircuts and gym memberships.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Lawsuit: No heat, hot water at Atlantic City's largest public housing complex

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Tenants are frustrated dealing with the lack of heat and hot water at the largest public housing complex in Atlantic City. They voiced their concerns during a special meeting at City Hall that began at 5 p.m. Tuesday.Tenants say they've been complaining about the problem for years, but every time it gets fixed, the heat and hot water go out again.Unique Johnson has been living at Stanley Holmes Village in Atlantic City for the past six years."We never lose heat or hot water in the summertime nor springtime," Johnson said. "It's always once it gets...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Woman decapitated by partner inside Northeast Philly home: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 41-year-old woman was found decapitated inside a home in Northeast Philadelphia by her partner on Tuesday afternoon, police say. The woman was found dead around 12:45 p.m. at a home located on the 300 block of Magee Avenue. Ahmad Shareef has been charged with murder, possession of an instrument of crime and abuse of a corpse in connection with the domestic homicide, Philadelphia's District Attorney's Office said Tuesday night. He's in custody and ineligible for bail. Sources say the crime scene looks like something out of a horror movie. Neighbors are disturbed learning the details about the alleged incident. "The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

No Christmas tree shortage this year, but expect to pay more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) -- In the spirit of holiday cheer, here's the good news first: Christmas tree farms say this year's harvest looks good and they don't expect shortages. The bad news? If you haven't bought your Christmas tree yet, you're going to have to dig a bit deeper into your wallets. And like so many other rising costs, inflation is to blame. If you want to enjoy the smell of a real Christmas tree in your home this year, you can expect to pay between $80 and $100 for an average tree.The cost for that same tree cost about $70 last year, according...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
105K+
Followers
24K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy