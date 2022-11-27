Black Friday & Cyber Monday Beats Headphones Deals (2022): Beats Fit Pro, Studio Buds, Flex & More Sales Published by Saver Trends

November 30, 2022 - Micro One has announced the launch of its new 2 Halves Car Steering Wheel Cover that ensures the most enjoyable driving experience. The new cover is designed to protect car steering wheels from wear and tear. It can be easily installed and removed, and it can be effortlessly cleaned with a damp cloth. The cover is made from durable and high-quality materials like carbon fiber and silicone, and it fits most car models.

1 DAY AGO