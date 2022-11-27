ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unicoi County, TN

Unicoi County boys capture Hardee's crown; Crockett girls repeat as champs

By JEFF BIRCHFIELD jbirchfield@johnsoncitypress.com
Johnson City Press
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Johnson City Press

Lady Wolves larrup East on Hare’s historic night

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan East’s Jenna Hare briefly had her moment during Thursday’s nonconference girls basketball matchup with West Ridge. The rest of the evening, however, belonged to the Lady Wolves in a 62-43 triumph inside the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex over their Sullivan County rivals.
BLUFF CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Science Hill edges Dobyns-Bennett in dual swim meet

Science Hill won its dual swim meet 191-165 over Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday night at Freedom Hall pool, although there were several standout performances on both sides. The Hilltoppers won 94-82 on the boys’ side, although the Indians won the majority of the individual races. Science Hill’s depth came into play with other top finishes.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Haynes just about perfect as Bucs top Mars Hill

Jalen Haynes was about as efficient as possible and he helped the East Tennessee State men’s basketball break a three-game losing streak. Haynes made all eight of his shots and scored 19 points Wednesday night as the Bucs beat Mars Hill 84-56 in a nonconference game at Freedom Hall.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU women suffocate Vandy in 44-31 stunner

Winning ugly was never so beautiful. East Tennessee State’s women discovered their identity Thursday night, playing suffocating defense and ambushing Vanderbilt, 44-31, in a non-conference basketball game at Brooks Gym.
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 1

Dec. 1, 1869: Johnson City “received its first charter from the state of Tennessee under the name of Johnson City.” (Source: Greater Johnson City A Pictorial History.) Dec. 1, 1887: The Comet reported news that, “The weather has been very favorable for building the last few days and work has been progressing rapidly on the four new brick buildings and various frame dwellings that are now in the course of erection. It would seem that Providence winks at our prosperity.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Livingston pumps in 41 as 'Blazers edge Pats

BLUFF CITY — It may still be November, but Daniel Boone and Sullivan East were both in fine form Tuesday night in a non-conference boys basketball game at the Dyer Dome. Behind the 41 points of gifted Science Hill transfer Jamar Livingston, Boone was left standing in the end and claimed a 77-74 victory over the Patriots.
BLUFF CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

EPD names two persons of interest in Thursday morning shooting death

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department has named two persons of interest in the Thursday morning shooting death on Oakmont Drive. The two are: Cody Alan Miller, who is described as 23 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair; and Kimberly Nicole Thomas, 20, years old, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Sullivan County Recovery Court holds graduation ceremony

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Felony Recovery Court held a graduation for four of its participants who successfully completed the program. The graduation was held on Tuesday at Celebration Church and honored the hard work of Miranda Cox, Monica Eller, Scotty Sexton and Shannon “Nicki” Widener.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Hard Rock Bristol to break ground on permanent casino next week

BRISTOL, Va. — After months of planning, Hard Rock Bristol will break ground next week on the permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. The groundbreaking festivities for the permanent hotel and casino are slated for Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m. Hard Rock executives will be joined by local elected officials and business and community leaders.
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Smith excited about returning to ETSU

Tim Smith admits the memories and emotions will likely be overwhelming Saturday when East Tennessee State retires his jersey. The Bucs’ all-time leading scorer made ETSU basketball exciting again during his career, in which he scored 2,300 points from 2002-2006 and played in the NCAA Tournament twice.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Budweiser Clydesdales ready for Saturday's parade appearance

The Budweiser Clydesdales are getting ready for the Johnson City Christmas Parade and other appearances around the Tri-Cities this weekend. The world famous horses last visited the area in December 2019. The horses have been a part of the Anheuser-Busch brand since the 1930s.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Bucs looking to break three-game skid

The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team is hoping another taste of home cooking can be the cure for a three-game losing streak. The Bucs host Mars Hill on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Freedom Hall, the first of two home games this week.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy