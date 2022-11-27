Unicoi County boys capture Hardee's crown; Crockett girls repeat as champs

Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Lady Wolves larrup East on Hare’s historic night
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan East’s Jenna Hare briefly had her moment during Thursday’s nonconference girls basketball matchup with West Ridge. The rest of the evening, however, belonged to the Lady Wolves in a 62-43 triumph inside the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex over their Sullivan County rivals.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill edges Dobyns-Bennett in dual swim meet
Science Hill won its dual swim meet 191-165 over Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday night at Freedom Hall pool, although there were several standout performances on both sides. The Hilltoppers won 94-82 on the boys’ side, although the Indians won the majority of the individual races. Science Hill’s depth came into play with other top finishes.
Johnson City Press
Hilltoppers lose to previously winless Morristown East
MORRISTOWN — Science Hill’s rough start to the 2022-23 high basketball season continued Thursday night. The Hilltoppers suffered a 61-47 loss to Morristown East, which entered the game without a win. Science Hill fell to 0-7.
Johnson City Press
Haynes just about perfect as Bucs top Mars Hill
Jalen Haynes was about as efficient as possible and he helped the East Tennessee State men’s basketball break a three-game losing streak. Haynes made all eight of his shots and scored 19 points Wednesday night as the Bucs beat Mars Hill 84-56 in a nonconference game at Freedom Hall.
Johnson City Press
Beason leads David Crockett to another win over South Greene
David Crockett turned back South Greene for the second time in five days with a 72-65 victory on Tuesday night at the Pioneers’ gym. The Pioneers defeated the Rebels in the Hardee’s Classic semifinals last Friday night.
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Rescue Squad to hold a firework fundraiser for New Years
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad will host a fireworks fundraiser for New Years. The sale will begin on Dec. 19 and run through Jan. 1. To purchase fireworks, individuals can visit the lower lot of the HCRS station located at 955 E. McKinney Ave. in Rogersville.
Johnson City Press
Watch Now: Carter and Davis chosen finalists for Sullivan County Schools director
KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Schools this year may have an early Christmas present: a new director of schools-elect in its stocking before the holiday. Either Charles "Chuck" Carter or Joshua "Josh" Davis may be offered the position of the next County director of schools before Christmas, the Board of Education has decided.
Johnson City Press
ETSU women suffocate Vandy in 44-31 stunner
Winning ugly was never so beautiful. East Tennessee State’s women discovered their identity Thursday night, playing suffocating defense and ambushing Vanderbilt, 44-31, in a non-conference basketball game at Brooks Gym.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 1
Dec. 1, 1869: Johnson City “received its first charter from the state of Tennessee under the name of Johnson City.” (Source: Greater Johnson City A Pictorial History.) Dec. 1, 1887: The Comet reported news that, “The weather has been very favorable for building the last few days and work has been progressing rapidly on the four new brick buildings and various frame dwellings that are now in the course of erection. It would seem that Providence winks at our prosperity.”
Johnson City Press
Livingston pumps in 41 as 'Blazers edge Pats
BLUFF CITY — It may still be November, but Daniel Boone and Sullivan East were both in fine form Tuesday night in a non-conference boys basketball game at the Dyer Dome. Behind the 41 points of gifted Science Hill transfer Jamar Livingston, Boone was left standing in the end and claimed a 77-74 victory over the Patriots.
Johnson City Press
More ETSU football players in transfer portal
East Tennessee State’s football team is losing more top-flight talent. Quarterback Tyler Riddell and cornerback Alijah Huzzie have both entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.
Johnson City Press
EPD names two persons of interest in Thursday morning shooting death
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department has named two persons of interest in the Thursday morning shooting death on Oakmont Drive. The two are: Cody Alan Miller, who is described as 23 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair; and Kimberly Nicole Thomas, 20, years old, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan County Recovery Court holds graduation ceremony
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Felony Recovery Court held a graduation for four of its participants who successfully completed the program. The graduation was held on Tuesday at Celebration Church and honored the hard work of Miranda Cox, Monica Eller, Scotty Sexton and Shannon “Nicki” Widener.
Johnson City Press
Hard Rock Bristol to break ground on permanent casino next week
BRISTOL, Va. — After months of planning, Hard Rock Bristol will break ground next week on the permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. The groundbreaking festivities for the permanent hotel and casino are slated for Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m. Hard Rock executives will be joined by local elected officials and business and community leaders.
Johnson City Press
Smith excited about returning to ETSU
Tim Smith admits the memories and emotions will likely be overwhelming Saturday when East Tennessee State retires his jersey. The Bucs’ all-time leading scorer made ETSU basketball exciting again during his career, in which he scored 2,300 points from 2002-2006 and played in the NCAA Tournament twice.
Johnson City Press
Isaiah 117 House holds community event in Hawkins County to raise awareness as they prepare to break ground
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins and Hancock County Chapter of Isaiah 117 House held an event to remind the community of its mission as it prepares to build a house in the area. Isaiah 117 House is a nonprofit that provides foster care children with a temporary home when they enter the foster care system.
Johnson City Press
Sheriff's department warns of scammers posing as Washington County deputies
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office wants residents to be aware of a phone scam currently active in the area. Deputies have received reports from residents stating that callers contact them claiming to be members of the sheriff’s department. The caller states they need to send money or a warrant will be issued for their arrest.
Johnson City Press
Budweiser Clydesdales ready for Saturday's parade appearance
The Budweiser Clydesdales are getting ready for the Johnson City Christmas Parade and other appearances around the Tri-Cities this weekend. The world famous horses last visited the area in December 2019. The horses have been a part of the Anheuser-Busch brand since the 1930s.
Johnson City Press
Chamber of Commerce to host Multi-Generational Workshop with Jessica Stollings-Holder
The Chamber of Commerce, serving Johnson City, Jonesborough and Washington County, will host a Multi-Generational Workshop Wednesday with renowned author and speaker Jessica Stollings-Holder. The workshop will begin at 2 p.m. at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts in Johnson City.
Johnson City Press
Bucs looking to break three-game skid
The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team is hoping another taste of home cooking can be the cure for a three-game losing streak. The Bucs host Mars Hill on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Freedom Hall, the first of two home games this week.
