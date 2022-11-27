Unicoi County boys capture Hardee's crown; Crockett girls repeat as champs

Dec. 1, 1869: Johnson City “received its first charter from the state of Tennessee under the name of Johnson City.” (Source: Greater Johnson City A Pictorial History.) Dec. 1, 1887: The Comet reported news that, “The weather has been very favorable for building the last few days and work has been progressing rapidly on the four new brick buildings and various frame dwellings that are now in the course of erection. It would seem that Providence winks at our prosperity.”

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO