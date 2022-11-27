THE LACK OF size was glaring on Thursday as Washington State fell 74-60 to Oregon in Eugene. While the game was tied at the half, the Ducks dominated the paint and although Mouhamed Gueye did have 19 points, just two came in the second half. Gueye also turned it over six times and the Cougars had no answers for the Ducks' size in the paint, Kyle Smith said.

EUGENE, OR ・ 9 HOURS AGO