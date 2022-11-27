Lady Black Knights, Rebels Third At Hardee’s Classic

JONESBOROUGH — Saniah Atchison had four fouls at halftime.

She had the game winner before her next trip to the locker room. Atchison never picked up her fifth foul, banking in a runner through contact with 7.1 seconds on the clock. Her game winner completed Chuckey-Doak’s comeback in Saturday’s third-place game at the Hardee’s Classic, as the Lady Black Knights rallied past county rival West Greene 40-38.

The game winner was Atchison’s first basket since a 3-pointer in the first quarter. The Lady Black Knights (3-3), already halfway to last season’s win total, forced a turnover before West Greene could get off a final shot.

”I’m immensely proud of Saniah,” Chuckey-Doak coach Kyle Donahue said. “At halftime, I challenged her, as a sophomore, that it’s time to grow up a little bit. First half, she was letting things dictate her mood and attitude. Second half, she played under control within herself, came out and led our team to a great win.”

Down 27-16 at halftime, Chuckey-Doak stayed within 33-24 after three quarters before dominating the fourth 16-5. The Lady Black Knights allowed only one field goal after halftime.

Faith Yokley and Kennedy Brown scored 13 and 11 points respectively to lead Chuckey-Doak — which played without starters Courtnee Jones, Hayleigh Hensley and Hayleigh Taylor.

“That was a team effort, just a gritty effort,” Donahue said. “That’s what we keep preaching every day. It’s not one person that’s going to win a game. We preach defense, defense, defense … and defense really is about effort. We picked up the effort in the second half.”

Kinsley Ellenburg, who hit two 3-pointers in the second quarter, scored West Greene’s only second-half field goal during the fourth quarter. The Lady Buffaloes (1-5) took a 38-36 lead in the final two minutes.

Brown’s putback pulled Chuckey-Doak even with 1:19 remaining, before Atchison’s game winner.

Breanna Ellis made two 3s in the first quarter and led West Greene with nine points, while Ellenburg had eight.

C-D88816—40WG121565—38

C-D (40): Faith Yokley 13, Kennedy Brown 11, Saniah Atchison 5, Bri Lowe 5, Tavyn Southerland 4, Taliah Johnson 2.WG (38): Breanna Ellis 9, Kinsley Ellenburg 8, Madi Brown 6, Taylor Lawson 6, Morgan Brown 4, Hailey Ripley 3, Maddie Bryant 2.3-pointers: Kennedy Brown 2, Kinsley Ellenburg 2, Breanna Ellis 2, Saniah Atchison, Madi Brown, Bri Lowe.

BOYS

SOUTH GREENE 55

PROVIDENCE ACADEMY 46

Jase Roderick hit from 3-point range twice in just over a minute after the opening tip.

The flu wasn’t keeping South Greene’s sophomore guard down on this day. Roderick helped set the tone, and the Rebel defense clamped down in the second and third quarters to end the Hardee’s Classic. South Greene finished third in the boys division with Saturday’s 55-46 win over Providence Academy.

Roderick’s and-one started a 10-0 South Greene run in the third quarter, which built a 42-26 lead. He finished with 15 points to lead the Rebels (2-3).

“We put him on top of that matchup zone, and he makes it hard for people to score over the top of him,” South Greene coach Terry Hoese said. “Felt like our effort was much better today.”

T.J. Buckner recorded a double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 17 rebounds.

He banked in a short jumper to break a 15-15 tie in the second quarter and begin an 8-0 run, during which Cooper Kelley hit a 3-pointer and Hayden Birdwell put back a miss. South Greene led throughout after that.

“I just told Hayden and T.J. both, my expectations are for them both to have double-doubles every night,” Hoese said. “We did a better job communicating. I’ve been preaching communication. In this matchup zone, when we get teams who do a good job cutting, if we’re not talking, we lose people. We did a better job talking things through.”

Birdwell scored eight points, and Woody Hixson had seven. Kelley hit from deep twice for his six points.

Cross Chadwick led Providence Academy (1-3) with a game-high 16 points. Sam McAllister scored his 10 points in the second half.

Providence Academy erased an early 8-2 deficit with a 9-0 run, before Hixson’s 3-pointer put the Rebels up 15-13.

SG15131512—55PA159616—46

SG (55): Jase Roderick 15, T.J. Buckner 11, Hayden Birdwell 8, Woody Hixson 7, Cooper Kelley 6, Conner Marshall 5, Andrew Thornburg 3.PA (46): Cross Chadwick 16, Sam McAllister 10, Ian Meade 6, Nathan Blye 4, Nehemiah Reese 4, Luke Gilmer 3, Montrel Sarden 3.3-pointers: Cooper Kelley 2, Sam McAllister 2, Ian Meade 2, Jase Roderick 2, Woody Hixson, Montrel Sarden.

FIFTH PLACE

CHUCKEY-DOAK 70

NORTH GREENE 59

Christian Derry caught fire to start the third quarter, helping Chuckey-Doak fight past county rival North Greene in Saturday’s fifth-place boys game.

Derry made five baskets during his 13-point third period, before adding four more field goals in the fourth quarter. He finished with a game-high 31 points for the Black Knights (5-1), 22 of them in the second half.

Cadin Tullock hit four 3-pointers in his 23-point effort, three of those triples coming in the final quarter. Ethan Grindstaff added 13 points, which included two 3-pointers, and Isaiah Treadway hit an early 3 to round out the Black Knights’ scoring.

Chuckey-Doak trailed by two after one quarter but rallied to take a 26-23 halftime lead, which grew to 46-40 after three.

Jason Britton fired in 18 seconds-half points to lead the Huskies (4-3), hitting his lone 3-pointer in the third quarter.

Luca May scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half, and Lawson Davenport hit two 3s to finish with eight points.

NG12111719—59C-D10162024—70

NG (59): Jason Britton 24, Luca May 12, Lawson Davenport 8, Dennis Malone 5, Bennett McLain 4, Sam English 2, Brody Franklin 2, Tim Humburger 2.C-D (70): Christian Derry 31, Cadin Tullock 23, Ethan Grindstaff 13, Isaiah Treadway 3.3-pointers: Cadin Tullock 4, Lawson Davenport 2, Ethan Grindstaff 2, Jason Britton, Dennis Malone, Luca May, Isaiah Treadway.

