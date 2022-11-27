Read full article on original website
Related
intheknow.com
Toddler finds a photo of another toddler who looks just like him at Walmart
This toddler spotted an ad featuring a toddler that looks just like him at a Walmart, prompting a hilarious moment of confusion!. Jacque Williams (@_jacquewilliams) is a parent and TikToker who shares adorable videos of her sons Carter and Caden. Jacque was shopping with her boys in Walmart recently when Carter had a glitch in the matrix moment and spotted a photograph of a boy who looked just like him. In the hilarious video, Jacque unsuccessfully attempts to explain to Carter that the photo is not actually of him.
intheknow.com
Nursery camera captures toddler’s adorable morning greetings
This TikTok mom caught her toddler’s adorable morning greeting on her baby monitor and it had hearts melting all over the internet!. TikToker @its.jamie.baby is the parent of an adorable toddler named Jamie. In a heartwarming video, which was captured by a baby monitor, Jamie’s mom caught the affectionate toddler’s sweet morning greetings for her. The video shows just how much love there is between the toddler and his mom!
Horror as Mom Finds Snakeskin in Toddler's Bedroom: 'Send Help'
"I'd be crying if I didn't own a snake and found that in my son's room," commented one TikTok user.
Bride praised for kicking out friend who brought crying toddler to her child-free wedding
A concerned bride has called on the internet for support after kicking her good friend out of her wedding when she showed up with a crying two-year-old. After warning her guests that it would be a child-free wedding, the bride was blind-sided when her pal arrived on the day with her toddler in tow, claiming that she couldn't find a babysitter.
Teen girl guides lost toddler home from park, is rewarded with babysitting job
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I was a single child for the first twelve years of my life. Growing up, I didn’t have a father figure until my mom met the man she would marry, who would eventually adopt me and become my real dad when I was ten. Two years after that my parents, without consulting me (as if they should have), decided to expand the family.
pethelpful.com
Parrot Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Upon Realizing He's Out of Snacks
There's nothing like relaxing and enjoying your favorite snack, and everyone knows the pain of being out of your favorite snack and wanting more. Just ask any toddler with an empty bag of Goldfish crackers. Well, pets are a lot like people, and they feel that running-out-of-snack disappointment like the rest of us. Just ask this hungry parrot who gets big mad when he's done with snack time.
12tomatoes.com
Young Boy Comforts Dad After Toddler Temper Tantrum
We are going to be honest with you right now. This is the sort of video where you are going to want to grab the tissues as soon as possible. It’s one of the more touching things that we have seen in some time. Molly Mikos is the mother who is responsible for sharing it and we are grateful to her for being so willing to take the time to do so.
Dad horrified after toddler finds all of her Christmas presents
Hiding Christmas presents from your kids can be super tricky - after all, with many kids believing in Santa, it would be difficult to explain why Father Christmas isn't looking after all the gifts himself in the North Pole. So what do you say if your kids come across a...
KTEN.com
Why Does My Dog Pee on My Bed?
Originally Posted On: https://gottagograss.com/blogs/gotta-go-grass-blog/why-does-my-dog-pee-on-my-bed Dogs are every person’s best friend, but that doesn’t mean we let them use our beds as toilets. Many first-time dog owners struggle with potty training their dogs, especially if they have to clean the carpet or bed. A dog peeing on a bed has many dimensions and solutions.
Cat Vomits After Meeting Owner's Newborn Baby: 'What A Way To Protest'
A cat's first meeting with their owner's newborn daughter didn't exactly go to plan, after she began throwing up after seeing the baby. Covfefe—named after President Trump's infamous tweet—had to dash out of the room seconds after meeting the young child. A few moments later, it became clear...
The Daily South
The Best Daughter-In-Law Gifts
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. While you may not know your daughter-in-law as well as your own children, you still want to pick out the perfect gift that she’s sure to love. Whether you're shopping for a gift for your daughter-in-law for Christmas, for her birthday, or any other occasion, we don't think you can go wrong with any of these picks. These gift ideas for your daughter-in-law are sure to show her how glad you are that she’s a part of your family.
momcollective.com
Christmas Kindness Countdown
The holidays are a perfect time to encourage your children to show kindness to others. Our Christmas Kindness Countdown Chain is a fun activity that provides kids with a daily act of kindness as they count down to Christmas. Assembly is simple. Cut out each kindness strip and affix each...
Kim Kardashian’s Kids Have the Weirdest Morning Routine During the Holidays — But We’re Actually So Jealous
December sees the return of many festive traditions, from visits from a silly elf to having holiday movie nights! But in true Kardashian fashion, Kim Kardashian is a little extra during advent season — and she’s enjoying a very unique, kinda weird, and totally extravagant morning routine for her four kids: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
People Who Used To Be Poor Are Sharing What They Used To Assume Was A Luxury, And It's Honestly Wild
"It took me decades to get enough courage to flush toilet paper down the toilet."
momcollective.com
Making NEW Christmas Traditions
The holiday season is my favorite time of year. It’s when my heart is at its fullest. I thrive on family traditions. However, as we get older, some of the family traditions we grew up with are no longer around, so we’ve learned to make NEW Christmas traditions with our children.
pethelpful.com
Dog Boldly Snatches Toddler's Cake Pop and We Can't Help but Laugh
In order to move up in the world, it's important to always take advantage of the opportunities that come your way, regardless of how big or small they may seem. This is an important lesson to learn from a young age, and one pup was doing his duty as a big brother to demonstrate this for his human sister.
Toddler sippy cups recalled for lead-poisoning risk: Try these safe alternatives
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What toddler sippy cup is best? On Nov. 29, Green Sprouts recalled a line of bottles and sippy cups due to reports of bases breaking, which exposed a dot of lead solder. If ingested by a curious child, this tiny piece of lead could lead […]
momcollective.com
How to Stay Sane During the Holiday Season
It’s October and the cusp of the holiday season. The decorative pumpkins have been sitting on your bookshelf for weeks. The wooden “thankful and grateful” plaque leans against the wall. You even changed your outdoor welcome mat to the one that reads, “Hello, Pumpkin.”. Everything looks...
momcollective.com
Easy Medicine Cup Crafts
We live in one of the worst seasonal allergy locations, so my whole family takes daily allergy medicine. All the bottles come with easy measuring cups, so I have a plethora of them. I try to reuse most plastic items unless they are recyclable. I figured we could find some activities for them or crafts. Here are some easy medicine cup crafts I found that I had never thought of –
momcollective.com
When You Don’t Do Santa
Loyalty to Santa Claus can be pretty serious business. I grew up just outside of Philadelphia, not far from the birthplace of the American “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus,” commercialized version of the beloved figure. In my house, Santa was not only the stuff of legends, he was the legend. And you didn’t mess with him. (Unless the Eagles were having a bad season, in which case you booed him and pegged him with snowballs… but I digress.) We left cookies out for the big man and carrots for the reindeer, the promise of presents hung in the balance of good behavior, and a bag of coal with a note from Santa was marketed to parents who needed some extra muscle. Santa was real — and suggesting otherwise earned you immediate disdain.
Comments / 0