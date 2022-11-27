Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
The opening night of the AHSAA Super 7 had a familiar ending. There was the Thompson High football team on the field, jumping around head coach Mark Freeman as he lifted a championship above his head. The best team in the state’s largest classification reached the mountaintop for the fourth consecutive season. Thompson’s seniors have developed a few traditions throughout their run. Reach the title game, put on a lei necklace — a trend started by alum Taulia Tagovailoa — and, usually in the case of the elite recruits, enroll at Alabama in January.
The College Football Playoff’s expansion to 12 teams is no longer conceptual or far off in the future. It is real, and it will happen sooner than some might have realized. The Rose Bowl’s decision Wednesday night to sign off on expansion means a formal announcement about a 12-team playoff beginning with the 2024 season is imminent, ESPN reported.
It’s been nearly three decades since Nolan Richardson rode his “40 Minutes of Hell” to Arkansas’ 1994 men’s basketball national championship. His Razorbacks disturbed the orderly flow of the sport, slaying blue blood after blue blood before taking the title over Duke in Charlotte. Wes...
The math is simple for the outside shot Alabama had for the College Football Playoff. There was chaos at the top last weekend, but enough to put the Crimson Tide back into contention? The second-to-last CFP rankings announced Tuesday night set the course. And there really isn’t one -- not...
This story is republished with permission from The Birmingham Times. In early November, employees at the Spire Alabama Metro Operations Center in downtown Birmingham found themselves greeted by Joe Hampton, president of Spire Alabama, Gulf Coast, and Mississippi. Hampton carved time out of his schedule to meet with service mechanics,...
A new era of UAB football is officially underway. UAB athletics director Mark Ingram, along with president Ray Watts, formally introduced Trent Dilfer as the seventh head coach in program history today in a press conference at the UAB Alumni House in Birmingham, Alabama. Following multiple reports Tuesday night that...
Leroy quarterback Brayden Huebner piled up more yards on the ground than Pickens County’s entire offense as the sixth-ranked Bears cruised to a 42-20 victory over the Tornadoes in Thursday’s Class 1A title game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. Leroy (13-1) captures the sixth state title in program...
When Ramsay tangles with 12-1 Charles Henderson for the Class 5A state football championship in the Super 7 at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium tonight at 7, some may think that the Rams’ flashy offensive playmakers will decide who wins the crown. That is possible since Ramsay (12-2) scores 39.7...
The UAB Marching Blazers band won’t be traveling with the UAB football team to the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 16, due to budget limitations, the university has announced. The decision has angered some band members and parents, who say they were told to apply for expedited passports, then told they weren’t going.
Joan Reynolds and her “Mighty Alabama Strike Force” have their walking shoes on and are canvassing neighborhoods identified as Republican leaning in Canton, Georgia. About 140 miles south is Josh Coleman who is joined with a host of Alabama Democratic organizations canvassing neighborhoods ahead of a Saturday afternoon rally in Columbus, Georgia.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 5A championship game set for Thursday in the Super 7 at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium – like most games – likely will come down to the “Jimmys and Joes” not the “X’s and O’s,” according to some coaches who are familiar with the teams.
Time for Day 2 of the 2022 Super 7 from Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Class 1A, 3A and 5A champs will be crowned on what looks like a beautiful day at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Play starts at 11 a.m. with the 3A title game between perennial champ Piedmont and newcomer St. James.
This story is republished with permission from The Birmingham Times. Few can say they’ve been active on YouTube as long as Birmingham’s Kevin Peterson who, having amassed nearly 300,000 followers over more than a decade, was there before most even understood the power of serious Internet content creation.
Charles Henderson linebacker Damien Hart and the rest of the Trojan defense knew what was coming in Thursday’s Class 5A state title game. They just couldn’t stop him. Ashton Ashford battered Charles Henderson 44 times and scored 5 rushing touchdowns, leading Ramsay to a 41-20 victory on a cold night at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.
Faith Chapel Christian Center in Wylam, one of Birmingham’s largest predominantly Black churches, is about to undergo a big transition that looms as large as the giant domes on campus that are its trademark. The Rev. Michael Douglas Moore founded Faith Chapel in his home in 1981. On Friday,...
Waves of severe weather swept through Alabama Tuesday night, leaving damage in its wake. Two people were reportedly killed after an apparent tornado touched down in the Montgomery area. The deaths occurred in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery after a tree struck a home. Damage...
A Mountain Brook man has been charged with murder after authorities say he provided his friend with drugs that caused a fatal overdose during a Florida bachelor party. John Nabors, 26, of Mountain Brook, “directly provided” the drugs that killed 26-year-old Connecticut resident Thomas Gleason during the May 14 bachelor party in Santa Rosa Beach, the Walton County, Fla. Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
Three concurrent art exhibitions in the Birmingham area are paying tribute to the late Alabama artist Thornton Dial. Dial’s drawings, paintings and assemblages were often social commentary about current events or responses to history, politics, and racial discrimination. A keen observer of history, Dial transformed a variety of “found objects” or materials such as scrap metal, wood, wire, paint and fabric into massive works that represented the struggles, victories and beauty of Black people in America.
Here’s our guide to holiday festivities in Birmingham, with listings for 50 events. We’ve got concerts, lights shows, movie screenings, holiday markets, pop-up bars, dance performances and more, all designed to kindle the Christmas spirit. What: Holiday vendors, DJ music, photos with Santa and more. When: Dec. 1,...
It’s been nearly seven months since a 38-year-old father was shot to death on Birmingham’s Interstate 59, and authorities said they need help from the public to solve the case. “To this day, the shooter remains on the loose,’’ said Officer Truman Fitzgerald. Justin Snow had...
