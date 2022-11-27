ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

Examining the Thompson High to Alabama football pipeline at a pivot point

The opening night of the AHSAA Super 7 had a familiar ending. There was the Thompson High football team on the field, jumping around head coach Mark Freeman as he lifted a championship above his head. The best team in the state’s largest classification reached the mountaintop for the fourth consecutive season. Thompson’s seniors have developed a few traditions throughout their run. Reach the title game, put on a lei necklace — a trend started by alum Taulia Tagovailoa — and, usually in the case of the elite recruits, enroll at Alabama in January.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Why Georgia is on the minds of Alabama Republicans and Democrats

Joan Reynolds and her “Mighty Alabama Strike Force” have their walking shoes on and are canvassing neighborhoods identified as Republican leaning in Canton, Georgia. About 140 miles south is Josh Coleman who is joined with a host of Alabama Democratic organizations canvassing neighborhoods ahead of a Saturday afternoon rally in Columbus, Georgia.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Severe weather in Alabama: Photos, videos of damage

Waves of severe weather swept through Alabama Tuesday night, leaving damage in its wake. Two people were reportedly killed after an apparent tornado touched down in the Montgomery area. The deaths occurred in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery after a tree struck a home. Damage...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Mountain Brook man charged with murder in friend’s fentanyl overdose death at Florida bachelor party

A Mountain Brook man has been charged with murder after authorities say he provided his friend with drugs that caused a fatal overdose during a Florida bachelor party. John Nabors, 26, of Mountain Brook, “directly provided” the drugs that killed 26-year-old Connecticut resident Thomas Gleason during the May 14 bachelor party in Santa Rosa Beach, the Walton County, Fla. Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
AL.com

‘This show is long overdue’: Thornton Dial’s artistic legacy on display in Birmingham

Three concurrent art exhibitions in the Birmingham area are paying tribute to the late Alabama artist Thornton Dial. Dial’s drawings, paintings and assemblages were often social commentary about current events or responses to history, politics, and racial discrimination. A keen observer of history, Dial transformed a variety of “found objects” or materials such as scrap metal, wood, wire, paint and fabric into massive works that represented the struggles, victories and beauty of Black people in America.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

