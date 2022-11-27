ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Joseph Goodman: Thank The World Games for Trent Dilfer

Trent Dilfer was in Birmingham on Wednesday for the strangest of reasons. UAB introduced the former NFL quarterback as the head football coach of the Blazers. Shocking? That’s putting it gently. What in the world?. To be more accurate, what in The World Games? Crazy but true: Dilfer is...
Examining the Thompson High to Alabama football pipeline at a pivot point

The opening night of the AHSAA Super 7 had a familiar ending. There was the Thompson High football team on the field, jumping around head coach Mark Freeman as he lifted a championship above his head. The best team in the state’s largest classification reached the mountaintop for the fourth consecutive season. Thompson’s seniors have developed a few traditions throughout their run. Reach the title game, put on a lei necklace — a trend started by alum Taulia Tagovailoa — and, usually in the case of the elite recruits, enroll at Alabama in January.
Alabama WR is entering NCAA transfer portal

Another Alabama underclassman on Wednesday announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal. Receiver Christian Leary would be the sixth to enter from Alabama since the season began and the fourth in the past two weeks. “I want to thank The University of Alabama and the coaching staff for an...
Why Georgia is on the minds of Alabama Republicans and Democrats

Joan Reynolds and her “Mighty Alabama Strike Force” have their walking shoes on and are canvassing neighborhoods identified as Republican leaning in Canton, Georgia. About 140 miles south is Josh Coleman who is joined with a host of Alabama Democratic organizations canvassing neighborhoods ahead of a Saturday afternoon rally in Columbus, Georgia.
‘This show is long overdue’: Thornton Dial’s artistic legacy on display in Birmingham

Three concurrent art exhibitions in the Birmingham area are paying tribute to the late Alabama artist Thornton Dial. Dial’s drawings, paintings and assemblages were often social commentary about current events or responses to history, politics, and racial discrimination. A keen observer of history, Dial transformed a variety of “found objects” or materials such as scrap metal, wood, wire, paint and fabric into massive works that represented the struggles, victories and beauty of Black people in America.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
