Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
UAB Marching Blazers band not going to Bahamas Bowl: ‘A necessary, financially responsible decision’
The UAB Marching Blazers band won’t be traveling with the UAB football team to the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 16, due to budget limitations, the university has announced. The decision has angered some band members and parents, who say they were told to apply for expedited passports, then told they weren’t going.
Joseph Goodman: Thank The World Games for Trent Dilfer
Trent Dilfer was in Birmingham on Wednesday for the strangest of reasons. UAB introduced the former NFL quarterback as the head football coach of the Blazers. Shocking? That’s putting it gently. What in the world?. To be more accurate, what in The World Games? Crazy but true: Dilfer is...
What UAB head coach Trent Dilfer said during introductory press conference
A new era of UAB football is officially underway. UAB athletics director Mark Ingram, along with president Ray Watts, formally introduced Trent Dilfer as the seventh head coach in program history today in a press conference at the UAB Alumni House in Birmingham, Alabama. Following multiple reports Tuesday night that...
Examining the Thompson High to Alabama football pipeline at a pivot point
The opening night of the AHSAA Super 7 had a familiar ending. There was the Thompson High football team on the field, jumping around head coach Mark Freeman as he lifted a championship above his head. The best team in the state’s largest classification reached the mountaintop for the fourth consecutive season. Thompson’s seniors have developed a few traditions throughout their run. Reach the title game, put on a lei necklace — a trend started by alum Taulia Tagovailoa — and, usually in the case of the elite recruits, enroll at Alabama in January.
Explaining the chaotic style Alabama used to bully its way to NCAA soccer semifinals
It’s been nearly three decades since Nolan Richardson rode his “40 Minutes of Hell” to Arkansas’ 1994 men’s basketball national championship. His Razorbacks disturbed the orderly flow of the sport, slaying blue blood after blue blood before taking the title over Duke in Charlotte. Wes...
Mobile Christian junior Sterling Dixon commits to Alabama over LSU, Auburn
Mobile Christian defensive coordinator Charles Lawson calls junior Sterling Dixon “a complete player.”. That’s good news for Nick Saban and Alabama. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound EDGE committed to the Crimson Tide on Thursday afternoon, picking Saban and company over SEC West foes Auburn and LSU. “He is a guy...
Ramsay defense stands strong in playoff run to Class 5A title showdown
When Ramsay tangles with 12-1 Charles Henderson for the Class 5A state football championship in the Super 7 at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium tonight at 7, some may think that the Rams’ flashy offensive playmakers will decide who wins the crown. That is possible since Ramsay (12-2) scores 39.7...
What the College Football Playoff’s expansion to 12 teams means for Alabama
The College Football Playoff’s expansion to 12 teams is no longer conceptual or far off in the future. It is real, and it will happen sooner than some might have realized. The Rose Bowl’s decision Wednesday night to sign off on expansion means a formal announcement about a 12-team playoff beginning with the 2024 season is imminent, ESPN reported.
Rewinding Football High Live: Highlights from the 7A title game between Thompson, Auburn
Thompson and Auburn meet in the Class 7A title game for the second time in two years tonight at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Thompson won 29-28 in Tuscaloosa in 2020, scoring 10 points in the final 18 seconds for an improbable victory. The Warriors are looking to become the first AHSAA team to win four 7A titles. Auburn is looking for its first title.
Alabama WR is entering NCAA transfer portal
Another Alabama underclassman on Wednesday announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal. Receiver Christian Leary would be the sixth to enter from Alabama since the season began and the fourth in the past two weeks. “I want to thank The University of Alabama and the coaching staff for an...
Scouts’ view: Breaking down Ramsay vs. Charles Henderson in Class 5A title game
The Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 5A championship game set for Thursday in the Super 7 at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium – like most games – likely will come down to the “Jimmys and Joes” not the “X’s and O’s,” according to some coaches who are familiar with the teams.
College Football Playoff ranking brings Alabama’s path into focus
The math is simple for the outside shot Alabama had for the College Football Playoff. There was chaos at the top last weekend, but enough to put the Crimson Tide back into contention? The second-to-last CFP rankings announced Tuesday night set the course. And there really isn’t one -- not...
Ashton Ashford, Ramsay wear down Charles Henderson, claim 5A state title
Charles Henderson linebacker Damien Hart and the rest of the Trojan defense knew what was coming in Thursday’s Class 5A state title game. They just couldn’t stop him. Ashton Ashford battered Charles Henderson 44 times and scored 5 rushing touchdowns, leading Ramsay to a 41-20 victory on a cold night at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.
The energy behind Birmingham’s Joe Hampton, president of Spire Alabama
This story is republished with permission from The Birmingham Times. In early November, employees at the Spire Alabama Metro Operations Center in downtown Birmingham found themselves greeted by Joe Hampton, president of Spire Alabama, Gulf Coast, and Mississippi. Hampton carved time out of his schedule to meet with service mechanics,...
Birmingham native with 300K Youtube followers; started in dorm room at the University of Alabama
This story is republished with permission from The Birmingham Times. Few can say they’ve been active on YouTube as long as Birmingham’s Kevin Peterson who, having amassed nearly 300,000 followers over more than a decade, was there before most even understood the power of serious Internet content creation.
Faith Chapel founder, who built domed church in Wylam, hands off lead pastor role to his son
Faith Chapel Christian Center in Wylam, one of Birmingham’s largest predominantly Black churches, is about to undergo a big transition that looms as large as the giant domes on campus that are its trademark. The Rev. Michael Douglas Moore founded Faith Chapel in his home in 1981. On Friday,...
Why Georgia is on the minds of Alabama Republicans and Democrats
Joan Reynolds and her “Mighty Alabama Strike Force” have their walking shoes on and are canvassing neighborhoods identified as Republican leaning in Canton, Georgia. About 140 miles south is Josh Coleman who is joined with a host of Alabama Democratic organizations canvassing neighborhoods ahead of a Saturday afternoon rally in Columbus, Georgia.
Christmas events in Birmingham 2022: Lights, concerts, movies, parades and more
Here’s our guide to holiday festivities in Birmingham, with listings for 50 events. We’ve got concerts, lights shows, movie screenings, holiday markets, pop-up bars, dance performances and more, all designed to kindle the Christmas spirit. What: Holiday vendors, DJ music, photos with Santa and more. When: Dec. 1,...
‘This show is long overdue’: Thornton Dial’s artistic legacy on display in Birmingham
Three concurrent art exhibitions in the Birmingham area are paying tribute to the late Alabama artist Thornton Dial. Dial’s drawings, paintings and assemblages were often social commentary about current events or responses to history, politics, and racial discrimination. A keen observer of history, Dial transformed a variety of “found objects” or materials such as scrap metal, wood, wire, paint and fabric into massive works that represented the struggles, victories and beauty of Black people in America.
‘Birmingham Legend’ Jesse J. Lewis Sr., 97, receives Vulcan’s 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award
This story is republished with permission from The Birmingham Times. Dr. Jesse J. Lewis Sr., Birmingham Times founder and visionary entrepreneur, on Tuesday was awarded 2022 Lifetime Achievement from the Vulcan Park Foundation. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin presented the award to Lewis and said it was an honor to recognize...
