Auburn football fans feel victimized by Lane Kiffin’s Alabama state title tweet
Auburn football fans didn’t need Lane Kiffin reminding them about the Alabama 7A State Championship matchup on November 30, but there the Ole Miss Rebels coach was keeping his name fresh in the heads of Tiger fans. Kiffin, of course, was the leading candidate to take over the AU...
What new Alabama commit Sterling Dixon brings to the table
Alabama added one of the most talented linebackers in the 2024 class on Thursday in Sterling Dixon of Mobile Christian. The four-star ‘backer is coming off a junior season that saw him amass 172 tackles, including 39 tackles for a loss and 18 sacks. “They are getting a straight...
Auburn’s Hugh Freeze to join ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ on Saturday
New Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze is scheduled to be on the set of ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, Dec. 3. The three-hour college pregame show will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be in Arlington, Texas, for the Big 12 Championship game between...
Bruce Pearl is excited about Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze
Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze received a ringing endorsement from one of the most famous men on campus. As a head basketball coach, Bruce Pearl is in his ninth season on the Plains. Pearl smiled when a reporter asked him Thursday about athletic director John Cohen hiring Freeze. “I...
Auburn grads, students say Hugh Freeze hire reflects school handling of rape cases: ‘Embarrassing’
When Madeline Burkhardt, a third-generation Auburn University graduate, heard about the school’s hire of head football coach Hugh Freeze, she pulled out her notes app and started typing a letter. She felt someone should know the story of her grandmother, Mary Rosser Burkhardt, who was one of a small...
Another Alabama offensive lineman enters transfer portal
Alabama backup offensive lineman Tanner Bowles entered the transfer portal Wednesday, On3 Sports reported. Bowles, a redshirt junior, served as the Tide’s third-string center behind Seth McLaughlin and Darrian Dalcourt this season. He also served as a backup guard. The Kentucky native was a four-star recruit who joined Alabama...
Auburn AD John Cohen discusses ‘due diligence’ that led to hiring Hugh Freeze
Auburn athletics director John Cohen did not take questions at Tuesday’s introductory press conference for new coach Hugh Freeze. Cohen gave a prepared opening statement that lasted less than five minutes before turning the stage over to Freeze, and the program’s new AD did not make himself available for comment to the media afterward despite the attention that comes with the hiring of Freeze, whose complicated past has been well-documented.
Charles Barkley on Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, and the negative blowback that came with him
Charles Barkley doesn’t know Hugh Freeze, but he’s going to support the new Auburn football coach. Barkley, the former Auburn great and analyst on “NBA on TNT,” has made it clear who he wanted as the next coach. He’s also made his feelings known on the way Auburn treated former coach Bryan Harsin, but the former NBA star is all in on Freeze.
A dozen years after forming, Saraland schools awash in a weekend of state championships
Freshman Samuel Itza will play a pivotal role as a driver on the 35-student robotics team from Saraland High School that is participating in a state competition this weekend’s competition in Auburn. Travis Lewis, 14, also a freshman, will be in Auburn as well. He will compete Friday afternoon...
Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Perry returns to Auburn for elusive state title
Jimmy Perry walked outside a familiar place with a new feeling. The 64-year-old’s winding football life had taken him from Montgomery’s Trinity Presbyterian to Auburn, back home and back again to the Plains, eventually settling at St. James in 2012. On Thursday, 159 head coaching victories and one Hall of Fame enshrinement later, Perry was once again in Jordan-Hare Stadium, this time celebrating the one win he’d yet to achieve in Alabama high school athletics by embracing his wife.
Latest 2022 bowl projections for South Alabama, Troy headed into championship weekend
As the 2022 college football seasons enters championship weekend, the final bowl projections have been released. South Alabama and Troy will find out where they are headed for the postseason on Sunday, the day after the conference championship games are played. The Trojans meet Coastal Carolina for the Sun Belt championship, while the Jaguars sit and wait for that and other games to be decided.
Former Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin returns to Jordan-Hare Stadium
Bryan Harsin entered Jordan-Hare Stadium for 12 gamedays as the head coach of Auburn football. On Wednesday night, he visited his old office as a spectator. Harsin sat in the rows behind the home sideline as his son, Davis Harsin, played with Auburn High in the night opener of the AHSAA Super 7, the yearly state championship games hosted this year on the Tigers’ campus. The younger Harsin is a junior quarterback and backup for head coach Keith Etheredge, which tried to stop Thompson High from a fourth-straight blue map.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Auburn drops another one — this time to the First Amendment
As much joy as there is in relishing Alabama’s 49-27 win over Auburn in this year’s Iron Bowl and as much cringeworthy horror there is in the university’s decision to turn over the football program to a sketchy, abusive twit who possibly can’t be trusted with his own Twitter account, it’s important to note that Auburn isn’t just losing on the gridiron or in the game of public relations.
No. 15 Auburn hoops ‘hanging our hat’ on defense entering Colgate game
Colgate won’t be the best team Auburn has faced this season, but it presents another resume-building opportunity for the 15th-ranked Tigers — and a key defensive challenge for Bruce Pearl’s team in nonconference play. The Raiders (5-4) bring one of the nation’s most potent 3-point offenses into...
AD John Cohen: Hugh Freeze ‘completely transparent’ during Auburn search
Hugh Freeze was among Auburn’s top targets during its coaching search, and when the dust settled on the process after four weeks, it was Freeze who emerged as the Tigers’ new head coach. Freeze is the first major hire for Auburn athletics director John Cohen, who took over...
Cadillac Williams ‘disappointed’ but ‘not upset’ after interviewing for Auburn head coaching job
Hugh Freeze wasn’t certain what kind of reception he was going to get from Cadillac Williams, but Auburn’s new head coach was prepared to “plead and beg” to convince Williams to remain on staff when the two had their first discussions Monday night in Auburn’s athletics complex.
What Cadillac Williams said about remaining at Auburn on Hugh Freeze’s staff
The ride isn’t over for Cadillac Williams. Williams will remain at Auburn on Hugh Freeze’s inaugural staff, he announced Tuesday morning, confirming a report earlier in the day by AL.com. Williams will receive a promotion to associate head coach on Freeze’s staff. Read more Auburn football: Alabama...
Will Hugh Freeze call plays as Auburn’s head coach?
Hugh Freeze has called plays throughout his head coaching career, but that could change now that he’s at Auburn. Freeze was asked Tuesday during his introductory press conference about whether he plans to be the Tigers’ primary play-caller this season, and the 53-year-old offensive whiz said it remains to be seen -- though he is considering ceding some power on that front.
Scouts’ view: Breaking down Ramsay vs. Charles Henderson in Class 5A title game
The Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 5A championship game set for Thursday in the Super 7 at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium – like most games – likely will come down to the “Jimmys and Joes” not the “X’s and O’s,” according to some coaches who are familiar with the teams.
Ashton Ashford, Ramsay wear down Charles Henderson, claim 5A state title
Charles Henderson linebacker Damien Hart and the rest of the Trojan defense knew what was coming in Thursday’s Class 5A state title game. They just couldn’t stop him. Ashton Ashford battered Charles Henderson 44 times and scored 5 rushing touchdowns, leading Ramsay to a 41-20 victory on a cold night at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.
