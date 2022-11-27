Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)
Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year
Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is Closing EARLY for the Majority of Next Week in Disney World
Thanksgiving has come and gone and it’s almost December — can you believe it?!. Well, you better, because this is probably the MOST festive time of the year at Disney World, and there are a lot of ways that you can celebrate. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is happening on certain nights, decorations are up everywhere, and EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays has begun! And, if you’re planning on being in Disney World next week, you need to be prepared for how busy it might be. So, we’re taking a look at the park hours and Park Pass Reservation availability for next week in Disney World — let’s go!
WDW News Today
RUMOR: Staffing Points to Reopening of the Walt Disney World Railroad Before Christmas 2022
Recent staffing changes indicate that Disney is aiming to reopen the Walt Disney World Railroad at Magic Kingdom before this Christmas, December 25. The Railroad has been closed since October 2018, when it was shut down in order to reroute the tracks for the construction of TRON Lightcycle / Run.
disneytips.com
Family Shuts Down Haunted Mansion at Disney Park
It may be a favorite attraction of Disney fans and horror buffs alike, but would you ever want to get stuck inside Disney’s Haunted Mansion?. Well, that’s what happened to a group of Foolish Mortals at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California when one Guest and her family shut down the entire ride!
WDW News Today
Iger Stopped CEO Bob Chapek’s Mass Layoff of Cast Members, One of the Worst Restrooms at Magic Kingdom Set for Major Expansion, and More: Daily Recap (11/23/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
How Disney’s Animal Kingdom Is Preparing The Animals For The Retheme Of Dinoland
Something new is coming to Dinoland at Disney's Animal Kingdom, and the animals are getting ready for it too.
WDW News Today
Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner Comments on Upheaval The Walt Disney Company
No one really knows what former Disney CEO Michael Eisner thinks about another former CEO Bob Chapek or the direction of The Walt Disney Company, but based on a recent Twitter post, we might have a better idea. The day after Chapek was fired and Bob Iger was back in...
disneytips.com
The Weirdest Jobs at Walt Disney World
The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
Disney Park Makes Important Change to Iconic Ride
The "It's a Small World" ride is a beloved Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report parks experience that can be had at five different parks across the world. Even if you've never been to Disney, all you need to hear are the first few bars of that unforgettable song, and bang -- you're humming it all day.
WDW News Today
First Look at the New Minnie Mouse Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Magnet
Earlier this month, we reported that a new Minnie Mouse design for a Walt Disney World Annual Passholder magnet would be delivered. Now, passholders are starting to receive them in the mail. The new magnet features the Paul Rudish-designed Minnie Mouse from the Disney Channel and Disney+ animated series. The...
WDW News Today
New Gelato Stand Rolls Into Disney’s Hollywood Studios
On a recent visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, we discovered a new gelato stand located in Grand Avenue just outside Muppet Vision 3D. The Cast Member informed us this was a new addition to the area and would be permanent. The menu features seven flavors – cookies and cream,...
disneyfoodblog.com
Should Disney Cut the Play Pavilion in EPCOT: Pros and Cons
Could another EPCOT project be on the chopping block?. The Mary Poppins attraction that was previously announced for the park has been placed “on hold,” and the Spaceship Earth reimagining has also been postponed. We’ve also seen plans for the festival space in World Celebration change over time. But other new things announced for EPCOT have opened — like Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. So what could (or should) happen with the Play! Pavilion that had been announced for EPCOT? Should it just be cut from EPCOT’s construction plans? We’re breaking down everything you need to know.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Ride Vehicles Being Changed to Bench Seats to Accommodate Larger American Guests
When Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure opened on October 1, 2021, at the France Pavilion at EPCOT, the ride vehicles were exactly the same as the ones used at Disneyland Paris. However, the configuration of some of the ride vehicles at the Walt Disney World Resort have been modified. Originally, the...
WDW News Today
FIRST LOOK at ‘Hey, Disney!’ Amazon Voice Assistant in Action at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
Disney has shared a video with the first look at the “Hey, Disney!” Amazon assistant, which is finally being installed at the Walt Disney World Resort Hotels. The first hotel to receive the devices is Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. What do you think about having Amazon devices...
disneytips.com
The Rise and Fall of the Disney Store
Disney Parks fans who grew up in Orlando or Anaheim were lucky. Those kids got to go to the Parks whenever they wanted, spending endless hours going on their favorite rides, eating at their favorite restaurants, and buying merchandise at all the best stores. Those who grew up elsewhere (at least until the international expansion of the Disney Parks brought them to various “elsewheres”) weren’t so fortunate.
WDW News Today
Droid Depot Salt & Pepper Shaker and Glassware Now Available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
New kitchenwares featuring R-series droids are now available at Droid Depot in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. We found a salt and pepper shaker set and glassware. The green shaker, for pepper, features a sketch of an R-series droid very similar to R2-D2. One side of each shaker is on a...
disneyfoodblog.com
NEW “Oswald the Lucky Rabbit” Short Released for Disney’s 100th Anniversary
Bob Iger isn’t the only Disney legend coming out of retirement. One of the most iconic Disney characters of all time has returned in their first role in almost 95 years!. We all know and love Mickey Mouse, but before Walt Disney created Mickey, he had Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. Now, Walt Disney Animation Studios has released a new animated short starring Oswald himself — the first Oswald short since 1928.
WDW News Today
New Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Loungefly Wallet
A new Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Loungefly Wallet arrived at Curiouser Clothiers. The line of Grand Floridian Loungefly products has been growing, and this wallet matches the previously released ear headband and backpack. Grand Floridian Disney Loungefly Wallet – $70. This Loungefly wallet fits the imagery...
