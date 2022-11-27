ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDW News Today

Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)

Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year

Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
disneyfoodblog.com

Magic Kingdom Is Closing EARLY for the Majority of Next Week in Disney World

Thanksgiving has come and gone and it’s almost December — can you believe it?!. Well, you better, because this is probably the MOST festive time of the year at Disney World, and there are a lot of ways that you can celebrate. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is happening on certain nights, decorations are up everywhere, and EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays has begun! And, if you’re planning on being in Disney World next week, you need to be prepared for how busy it might be. So, we’re taking a look at the park hours and Park Pass Reservation availability for next week in Disney World — let’s go!
disneytips.com

Family Shuts Down Haunted Mansion at Disney Park

It may be a favorite attraction of Disney fans and horror buffs alike, but would you ever want to get stuck inside Disney’s Haunted Mansion?. Well, that’s what happened to a group of Foolish Mortals at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California when one Guest and her family shut down the entire ride!
ANAHEIM, CA
disneytips.com

The Weirdest Jobs at Walt Disney World

The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
FLORIDA STATE
disneytips.com

Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!

It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
TheStreet

Disney Park Makes Important Change to Iconic Ride

The "It's a Small World" ride is a beloved Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report parks experience that can be had at five different parks across the world. Even if you've never been to Disney, all you need to hear are the first few bars of that unforgettable song, and bang -- you're humming it all day.
WDW News Today

First Look at the New Minnie Mouse Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Magnet

Earlier this month, we reported that a new Minnie Mouse design for a Walt Disney World Annual Passholder magnet would be delivered. Now, passholders are starting to receive them in the mail. The new magnet features the Paul Rudish-designed Minnie Mouse from the Disney Channel and Disney+ animated series. The...
WDW News Today

New Gelato Stand Rolls Into Disney’s Hollywood Studios

On a recent visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, we discovered a new gelato stand located in Grand Avenue just outside Muppet Vision 3D. The Cast Member informed us this was a new addition to the area and would be permanent. The menu features seven flavors – cookies and cream,...
disneyfoodblog.com

Should Disney Cut the Play Pavilion in EPCOT: Pros and Cons

Could another EPCOT project be on the chopping block?. The Mary Poppins attraction that was previously announced for the park has been placed “on hold,” and the Spaceship Earth reimagining has also been postponed. We’ve also seen plans for the festival space in World Celebration change over time. But other new things announced for EPCOT have opened — like Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. So what could (or should) happen with the Play! Pavilion that had been announced for EPCOT? Should it just be cut from EPCOT’s construction plans? We’re breaking down everything you need to know.
disneytips.com

The Rise and Fall of the Disney Store

Disney Parks fans who grew up in Orlando or Anaheim were lucky. Those kids got to go to the Parks whenever they wanted, spending endless hours going on their favorite rides, eating at their favorite restaurants, and buying merchandise at all the best stores. Those who grew up elsewhere (at least until the international expansion of the Disney Parks brought them to various “elsewheres”) weren’t so fortunate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

NEW “Oswald the Lucky Rabbit” Short Released for Disney’s 100th Anniversary

Bob Iger isn’t the only Disney legend coming out of retirement. One of the most iconic Disney characters of all time has returned in their first role in almost 95 years!. We all know and love Mickey Mouse, but before Walt Disney created Mickey, he had Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. Now, Walt Disney Animation Studios has released a new animated short starring Oswald himself — the first Oswald short since 1928.
WDW News Today

New Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Loungefly Wallet

A new Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Loungefly Wallet arrived at Curiouser Clothiers. The line of Grand Floridian Loungefly products has been growing, and this wallet matches the previously released ear headband and backpack. Grand Floridian Disney Loungefly Wallet – $70. This Loungefly wallet fits the imagery...

