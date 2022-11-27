Read full article on original website
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Popular burger chain opens new location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
6 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City set for matchup against Minnesota
Oklahoma City Thunder (9-13, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (11-11, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gilgeous-Alexander is fifth in the league averaging 31.1 points per game. The Timberwolves are 2-1 against Northwest Division...
Arkansas 87, Troy 70
ARKANSAS (9-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.286, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-37, .297 (Spencer 3-8, Wolfenbarger 3-5, Carr 2-9, Daniels 2-6, Poffenbarger 1-4, Barnum 0-1, Langerman 0-2, Dauda 0-1, Ellis 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Wolfenbarger 2, Poffenbarger 1) Turnovers: 14 (Daniels 3, Poffenbarger 3, Spencer 3, Langerman 2, Barnum 1, Dauda 1,...
Oregon St. 66, Washington 65
WASHINGTON (6-2) Brooks 6-10 8-11 21, Kepnang 2-5 4-4 8, Bajema 5-13 0-0 12, Bey 1-7 0-0 2, Fuller 2-6 1-1 5, Menifield 2-4 0-0 6, Johnson 4-9 0-0 11, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 13-16 65. OREGON ST. (4-4) Rataj 3-5 2-2 8, Ryuny 5-10 1-3 14, Marial...
Texas Tech 91, Alabama St. 56
TEXAS TECH (6-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.030, FT .526. 3-Point Goals: 11-18, .611 (McKinney 5-5, Maupin 2-2, Gerlich 1-2, Scott 1-3, Shavers 1-3, Veitenheimer 1-1, Ukkonen 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Scott 2, Gerlich 1) Turnovers: 8 (Lewis 2, Maupin 1, McKinney 1, Scott 1, Shavers 1, Chevalier 1, Freelon 1) Steals:...
WATCH: Vanderbilt HC Jerry Stackhouse Escorted Off Court by Police After Shouting Expletives at Officials
Vanderbilt (3-4) men’s basketball head coach Jerry Stackhouse was ejected during the Commodores’ 70-65 road loss to VCU (5-2) Wednesday. Stackhouse, the former NBA All-Star, took exception with a technical foul called on fifth-year senior center Liam Robbins in the second half. Robbins received a technical for taunting after throwing down a dunk. Stackhouse went on a tirade, yelling at officials over the call. Stackhouse had to be held back by his team and later security as he approached official Bart Lenox.
No. 12 NC State 94, No. 10 Iowa 81
NC STATE (7-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 55.385, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (Rivers 3-4, Johnson 2-3, Brown-Turner 1-2, Collins 1-1, Boyd 0-1, Hayes 0-1, James 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Hobby 1, Brown-Turner 1) Turnovers: 11 (Johnson 4, Baldwin 3, Hobby 2, Rivers 2) Steals: 11 (Rivers 4, Boyd 2, Hobby...
NO. 9 KANSAS 91, SETON HALL 65
Percentages: FG .438, FT .594. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Ndefo 1-1, Sanders 1-2, T.Davis 1-3, Dawes 1-6, Odukale 0-1, Richmond 0-1, Samuel 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Jam.Harris 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ndefo, Odukale). Turnovers: 16 (Richmond 7, Ndefo 5, Odukale 2, Dawes, Jackson). Steals: 4...
Florida St. 92, Wisconsin 87
FLORIDA ST. (8-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.613, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Howard 3-6, Bejedi 2-5, Latson 1-5, Massengill 1-2, Valenzuela 1-2, Gordon 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Timpson 1, Myers 1, Turnage 1) Turnovers: 18 (Gordon 3, Valenzuela 3, Howard 2, Bejedi 2, Latson 2, Myers 2, Turnage 2, Timpson...
NORTHWESTERN STATE 102, STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 96
Percentages: FG .516, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (J.Black 3-7, Sharp 2-2, Hill 2-3, Haney 2-6, Prim 1-1, McDonald 1-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hill, Sharp). Turnovers: 12 (Hampton 3, Haney 3, Sharp 3, McDonald 2, Hill). Steals: 9 (Prim 4, Hill 3, Haney,...
No. 17 Michigan 76, Miami 64
MICHIGAN (8-0) Kiser 6-11 7-8 20, Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Brown 7-11 12-12 26, Nolan 2-5 0-0 6, Phelia 4-11 4-4 12, Crockett 2-2 1-2 5, Kampschroeder 1-2 0-0 3, Stuck 0-0 0-0 0, Hobbs 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-47 24-26 76. MIAMI (6-3) Harden 5-10 0-0 13, Pendande 2-4...
NO. 21 UCLA 80, STANFORD 66
Percentages: FG .593, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Campbell 3-4, Bailey 2-2, Singleton 1-6, Jaquez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bona, Jaquez). Turnovers: 15 (Bailey 7, Campbell 4, Bona, Clark, Etienne, Jaquez). Steals: 4 (Jaquez 3, Campbell). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. STANFORDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Angel131-22-21-1035. Ingram203-80-00-1116.
PACIFIC 74, UC DAVIS 72
Percentages: FG .382, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Boone 3-5, Beard 2-4, Avdalovic 1-2, Outlaw 1-2, Denson 1-4, Ivy-Curry 1-6, Williams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Denson). Turnovers: 11 (Beard 3, Williams 3, Blake, Boone, Denson, Martindale, Outlaw). Steals: 5 (Ivy-Curry 2, Beard, Denson,...
Johnson leads Kansas State against Wichita State after 20-point outing
Wichita State Shockers (4-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (6-1) BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State hosts the Wichita State Shockers after Keyontae Johnson scored 20 points in Kansas State's 76-64 loss to the Butler Bulldogs. The Wildcats have gone 2-0 at home. Kansas State ranks third in the Big 12 with 17.0...
Kinsey leads Marshall against Ohio after 21-point game
Ohio Bobcats (4-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (6-1) BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays the Ohio Bobcats after Taevion Kinsey scored 21 points in Marshall's 68-57 victory against the Akron Zips. The Thundering Herd have gone 5-0 in home games. Marshall averages 83.9 points and has outscored opponents by 16.8 points per...
Florida 5, Vancouver 1
Vancouver010—1 First Period_1, Florida, Tkachuk 11 (Mahura), 18:14. 2, Florida, Forsling 3 (Reinhart, Luostarinen), 18:49. 3, Florida, Lomberg 3 (Hornqvist, E.Staal), 19:13. Penalties_Gudas, FLA (Tripping), 4:24; Boeser, VAN (Interference), 13:40. Second Period_4, Florida, Bennett 6 (Verhaeghe, Tkachuk), 11:38. 5, Vancouver, Joshua 4 (Dries, Bear), 12:26. Penalties_Joshua, VAN (Hooking), 5:34;...
Why Jaren Jackson Jr. is the key to the Memphis Grizzlies' championship hopes
If the Memphis Grizzlies want to reach their title aspirations, they'll need Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. all playing at their best. Morant and Bane look like one of the NBA's best backcourts this season, but it's Jackson's dominance that could unlock the full potential in Memphis. The Grizzlies are at home against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. This will be De'Anthony Melton's first game in Memphis since he was traded during...
ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m. Iowa at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m. Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m. Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
