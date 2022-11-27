ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Porterville Recorder

Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City set for matchup against Minnesota

Oklahoma City Thunder (9-13, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (11-11, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gilgeous-Alexander is fifth in the league averaging 31.1 points per game. The Timberwolves are 2-1 against Northwest Division...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Porterville Recorder

Arkansas 87, Troy 70

ARKANSAS (9-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.286, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-37, .297 (Spencer 3-8, Wolfenbarger 3-5, Carr 2-9, Daniels 2-6, Poffenbarger 1-4, Barnum 0-1, Langerman 0-2, Dauda 0-1, Ellis 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Wolfenbarger 2, Poffenbarger 1) Turnovers: 14 (Daniels 3, Poffenbarger 3, Spencer 3, Langerman 2, Barnum 1, Dauda 1,...
ARKANSAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

Oregon St. 66, Washington 65

WASHINGTON (6-2) Brooks 6-10 8-11 21, Kepnang 2-5 4-4 8, Bajema 5-13 0-0 12, Bey 1-7 0-0 2, Fuller 2-6 1-1 5, Menifield 2-4 0-0 6, Johnson 4-9 0-0 11, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 13-16 65. OREGON ST. (4-4) Rataj 3-5 2-2 8, Ryuny 5-10 1-3 14, Marial...
CORVALLIS, OR
Porterville Recorder

Texas Tech 91, Alabama St. 56

TEXAS TECH (6-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.030, FT .526. 3-Point Goals: 11-18, .611 (McKinney 5-5, Maupin 2-2, Gerlich 1-2, Scott 1-3, Shavers 1-3, Veitenheimer 1-1, Ukkonen 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Scott 2, Gerlich 1) Turnovers: 8 (Lewis 2, Maupin 1, McKinney 1, Scott 1, Shavers 1, Chevalier 1, Freelon 1) Steals:...
LUBBOCK, TX
Outsider.com

WATCH: Vanderbilt HC Jerry Stackhouse Escorted Off Court by Police After Shouting Expletives at Officials

Vanderbilt (3-4) men’s basketball head coach Jerry Stackhouse was ejected during the Commodores’ 70-65 road loss to VCU (5-2) Wednesday. Stackhouse, the former NBA All-Star, took exception with a technical foul called on fifth-year senior center Liam Robbins in the second half. Robbins received a technical for taunting after throwing down a dunk. Stackhouse went on a tirade, yelling at officials over the call. Stackhouse had to be held back by his team and later security as he approached official Bart Lenox.
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

No. 12 NC State 94, No. 10 Iowa 81

NC STATE (7-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 55.385, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (Rivers 3-4, Johnson 2-3, Brown-Turner 1-2, Collins 1-1, Boyd 0-1, Hayes 0-1, James 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Hobby 1, Brown-Turner 1) Turnovers: 11 (Johnson 4, Baldwin 3, Hobby 2, Rivers 2) Steals: 11 (Rivers 4, Boyd 2, Hobby...
RALEIGH, NC
Porterville Recorder

NO. 9 KANSAS 91, SETON HALL 65

Percentages: FG .438, FT .594. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Ndefo 1-1, Sanders 1-2, T.Davis 1-3, Dawes 1-6, Odukale 0-1, Richmond 0-1, Samuel 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Jam.Harris 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ndefo, Odukale). Turnovers: 16 (Richmond 7, Ndefo 5, Odukale 2, Dawes, Jackson). Steals: 4...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Porterville Recorder

Florida St. 92, Wisconsin 87

FLORIDA ST. (8-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.613, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Howard 3-6, Bejedi 2-5, Latson 1-5, Massengill 1-2, Valenzuela 1-2, Gordon 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Timpson 1, Myers 1, Turnage 1) Turnovers: 18 (Gordon 3, Valenzuela 3, Howard 2, Bejedi 2, Latson 2, Myers 2, Turnage 2, Timpson...
WISCONSIN STATE
Porterville Recorder

NORTHWESTERN STATE 102, STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 96

Percentages: FG .516, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (J.Black 3-7, Sharp 2-2, Hill 2-3, Haney 2-6, Prim 1-1, McDonald 1-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hill, Sharp). Turnovers: 12 (Hampton 3, Haney 3, Sharp 3, McDonald 2, Hill). Steals: 9 (Prim 4, Hill 3, Haney,...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Porterville Recorder

No. 17 Michigan 76, Miami 64

MICHIGAN (8-0) Kiser 6-11 7-8 20, Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Brown 7-11 12-12 26, Nolan 2-5 0-0 6, Phelia 4-11 4-4 12, Crockett 2-2 1-2 5, Kampschroeder 1-2 0-0 3, Stuck 0-0 0-0 0, Hobbs 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-47 24-26 76. MIAMI (6-3) Harden 5-10 0-0 13, Pendande 2-4...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Porterville Recorder

NO. 21 UCLA 80, STANFORD 66

Percentages: FG .593, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Campbell 3-4, Bailey 2-2, Singleton 1-6, Jaquez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bona, Jaquez). Turnovers: 15 (Bailey 7, Campbell 4, Bona, Clark, Etienne, Jaquez). Steals: 4 (Jaquez 3, Campbell). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. STANFORDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Angel131-22-21-1035. Ingram203-80-00-1116.
STANFORD, CA
Porterville Recorder

PACIFIC 74, UC DAVIS 72

Percentages: FG .382, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Boone 3-5, Beard 2-4, Avdalovic 1-2, Outlaw 1-2, Denson 1-4, Ivy-Curry 1-6, Williams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Denson). Turnovers: 11 (Beard 3, Williams 3, Blake, Boone, Denson, Martindale, Outlaw). Steals: 5 (Ivy-Curry 2, Beard, Denson,...
DAVIS, CA
Porterville Recorder

Johnson leads Kansas State against Wichita State after 20-point outing

Wichita State Shockers (4-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (6-1) BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State hosts the Wichita State Shockers after Keyontae Johnson scored 20 points in Kansas State's 76-64 loss to the Butler Bulldogs. The Wildcats have gone 2-0 at home. Kansas State ranks third in the Big 12 with 17.0...
WICHITA, KS
Porterville Recorder

Kinsey leads Marshall against Ohio after 21-point game

Ohio Bobcats (4-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (6-1) BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays the Ohio Bobcats after Taevion Kinsey scored 21 points in Marshall's 68-57 victory against the Akron Zips. The Thundering Herd have gone 5-0 in home games. Marshall averages 83.9 points and has outscored opponents by 16.8 points per...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Porterville Recorder

Florida 5, Vancouver 1

Vancouver010—1 First Period_1, Florida, Tkachuk 11 (Mahura), 18:14. 2, Florida, Forsling 3 (Reinhart, Luostarinen), 18:49. 3, Florida, Lomberg 3 (Hornqvist, E.Staal), 19:13. Penalties_Gudas, FLA (Tripping), 4:24; Boeser, VAN (Interference), 13:40. Second Period_4, Florida, Bennett 6 (Verhaeghe, Tkachuk), 11:38. 5, Vancouver, Joshua 4 (Dries, Bear), 12:26. Penalties_Joshua, VAN (Hooking), 5:34;...
FLORIDA STATE
The Commercial Appeal

Why Jaren Jackson Jr. is the key to the Memphis Grizzlies' championship hopes

If the Memphis Grizzlies want to reach their title aspirations, they'll need Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. all playing at their best. Morant and Bane look like one of the NBA's best backcourts this season, but it's Jackson's dominance that could unlock the full potential in Memphis. The Grizzlies are at home against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. This will be De'Anthony Melton's first game in Memphis since he was traded during...
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

ECHL Glance

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m. Iowa at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m. Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m. Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

