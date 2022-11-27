Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USADiana RusOconee County, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
Related
dawgnation.com
Brian Kelly reveals what makes Georgia football so difficult to play: ‘Nothing’s going to be easy’
Brian Kelly knows what his team will see on Saturday when the LSU Tigers face off against the Georgia Bulldogs. He’s twice faced off against Kirby Smart since he became Georgia’s coach back in 2016. And while Kelly’s teams have twice played Georgia tough when he was the head coach at Notre Dame, Georgia came away with wins both times.
dawgnation.com
Sentell’s Intel: While the ‘Dawgs keep chopping it is time to put some respect on a historic Georgia football run
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep isn’t the latest on the ‘Dawgs and another great class. This one is about the remarkable stretch of football the ‘Dawgs have in their rearview mirror with a lot of potential glories still up ahead.
Yardbarker
South Carolina has shocking similarity with CFP hopeful Michigan
The South Carolina Gamecocks finished this season strong, but it's not like they were world-beaters. They certainly weren't on the level of the 12-0 Michigan Wolverines. Still, head coach Shane Beamer deserves credit for what he's been able to accomplish in his second year with the Gamecocks. His team finished 8-4, which is nothing to scoff at, and featured wins over three ranked teams. South Carolina beat No. 13 Kentucky, No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson.
dawgnation.com
How Broderick Jones went from ‘raw’ to one of the best left tackles in college football
ATHENS — Broderick Jones knew he had some growing to do when he first arrived at Georgia in the summer of 2020. Both physically but mentally as well. He grew up envisioning he’d a basketball star and didn’t really begin to consider a football career until his junior year of high school. He played for Lithonia High School in Lithonia, Ga., and continued to play both sports even after being bestowed a 5-star prospect in the 2020 cycle.
dawgnation.com
Anonymous coach shares thoughts on Georgia football offensive stars ahead of 2022 SEC Championship
ATHENS — An anonymous coach ripped the Georgia defense earlier this year before the Tennessee game, suggesting the Bulldogs would give up 50 points. Instead, it gave up just 13 in a 27-13 win. Now a different anonymous coach is providing some thoughts on the Georgia offense. Only this...
dawgnation.com
LSU’s Jayden Daniels cleared, QB Showdown on tap for SEC Championship Game
ATHENS — LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels will play against Georgia after suffering a sprained ankle last Saturday. “He’s going to be good,” Tigers coach Brian Kelly said during a Thursday afternoon SEC Championship Game zoom press conference. “He’s had a good week of practice, and he’ll play...
Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
WIS-TV
Gamecocks commemorate Palmetto Bowl victory with ‘Our State’ campaign
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecock Club announced Wednesday the launch of a new campaign recognizing USC’s victory in the Palmetto Bowl. Years of defeat for the Gamecocks came to an end after beating the Clemson Tigers 31-30 in the Palmetto Bowl Saturday. Wednesday saw the launch of the ‘Our State’ campaign.
dawgnation.com
BJ Ojulari helps highlight the present, future issues for Georgia football outside linebacker room
ATHENS — Azeez Ojulari tried his best. He wanted his younger brother, BJ, to play for Georgia. He was a 4-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle and had the option of following in his brother’s footsteps of being an outside linebacker at Georgia. But BJ didn’t want...
atozsports.com
Dabo Swinney clarifies his comments about the Tennessee Vols ‘flipping burgers’ during championship weekend
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney drew the ire of Tennessee Vols fans last week when he made some comments about UT’s 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Swinney said that Tennessee had a clear path to the playoff, but they forgot to show up to play against the Gamecocks.
South Carolina, UCLA could be the next great NCAAW rivalry after thriller
Last offseason, Candace Parker went on Taylor Rooks’ show for Bleacher Report to discuss a myriad of topics. One that came up was the old rivalry going back to the two-time WNBA champion’s college days. Parker hadn’t donned orange and white since 2008 but the fire of the UConn-Tennessee rivalry remained.
How To Watch: South Carolina vs. George Washington
South Carolina gears up for another non-conference game, a crucial one as they continue toward finding their identity.
Live Design
L-Acoustics A15i Conquers The Concrete At Williams-Brice Stadium
Good and loud: those are the adjectives routinely applied to Williams-Brice Stadium at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, SC. On game days, the atmosphere at the venue, which is home to the university’s South Carolina Gamecocks, has developed a reputation for being one of the most rowdy and energetic environments in NCAA football. That enthusiasm translates into trouble for opposing quarterbacks trying to call plays in what is also widely noted by visiting teams as among the loudest college-stadium environments to play in.
WYFF4.com
'I've never lost a race': Former SC Gov. Nikki Haley addresses possible presidential run among other topics at Clemson University
CLEMSON, S.C. — Former U.S. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, stopped at Clemson University Tuesday evening to talk about the state of the country and next steps for the Republican Party. Haley was a guest for Clemson’s Turning point USA Chapter as she spoke about the importance...
kiss951.com
South Carolina City Downtown Among the Best in the USA
A lot of people enjoy traveling to different cities throughout the country. One of the first things that they do is hit the Downtown scene. Different cities offer a different and unique Downtown experience. Roaming through Downtown Chicago is certainly now the same as New York City. But, regardless it is always going to be a good time.
WYFF4.com
Driver pronounced dead at scene near Clemson University, coroner says
CLEMSON, S.C. — A driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash near Clemson University, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s office. The coroner says that Myron "Reese" Davis was traveling on College Avenue/Tiger Boulevard around 6:40 a.m. Monday when the crash happened. No age or...
South Carolina restaurants accused of illegally keeping cash, tips from workers
Investigators say several Upstate Japanese restaurants illegally kept tips and paid cooks a fixed salary for all hours worked, including overtime, according to a press release from the US Department of Labor.
WYFF4.com
Wade's Restaurant in Spartanburg announces passing of longtime employee
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Employees and customers of a popular Upstate restaurant are mourning a loss with heavy hearts this week. Wade's Restaurant in Spartanburg announced on Facebook the passing of a woman who worked there for more than 30 years. Mildred Fridy died on Nov. 20, at the age...
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USA
Stumphouse Mountain TunnelPhoto byStumphouse Mountain Tunnel/ Wikipedia. Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel in Oconee County, South Carolina is an unfinished railroad tunnel in Sumter National Forest for the Blue Ridge Railroad of South Carolina.
South Carolina Residents Shaken Up as Earthquake Hits the Area
South Carolina residents were shaken up this week when a Thanksgiving earthquake hit the Elgin area. According to reports, the earthquake hit the area late morning at around 11:20 EST. It was a minor shake-up, reports say, but enough to startle residents as they were preparing their holiday feasts. Thankfully, no damages have been reported.
Comments / 1