Clemson, SC

dawgnation.com

Brian Kelly reveals what makes Georgia football so difficult to play: ‘Nothing’s going to be easy’

Brian Kelly knows what his team will see on Saturday when the LSU Tigers face off against the Georgia Bulldogs. He’s twice faced off against Kirby Smart since he became Georgia’s coach back in 2016. And while Kelly’s teams have twice played Georgia tough when he was the head coach at Notre Dame, Georgia came away with wins both times.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Yardbarker

South Carolina has shocking similarity with CFP hopeful Michigan

The South Carolina Gamecocks finished this season strong, but it's not like they were world-beaters. They certainly weren't on the level of the 12-0 Michigan Wolverines. Still, head coach Shane Beamer deserves credit for what he's been able to accomplish in his second year with the Gamecocks. His team finished 8-4, which is nothing to scoff at, and featured wins over three ranked teams. South Carolina beat No. 13 Kentucky, No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson.
COLUMBIA, SC
dawgnation.com

How Broderick Jones went from ‘raw’ to one of the best left tackles in college football

ATHENS — Broderick Jones knew he had some growing to do when he first arrived at Georgia in the summer of 2020. Both physically but mentally as well. He grew up envisioning he’d a basketball star and didn’t really begin to consider a football career until his junior year of high school. He played for Lithonia High School in Lithonia, Ga., and continued to play both sports even after being bestowed a 5-star prospect in the 2020 cycle.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
ATHENS, GA
WIS-TV

Gamecocks commemorate Palmetto Bowl victory with ‘Our State’ campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecock Club announced Wednesday the launch of a new campaign recognizing USC’s victory in the Palmetto Bowl. Years of defeat for the Gamecocks came to an end after beating the Clemson Tigers 31-30 in the Palmetto Bowl Saturday. Wednesday saw the launch of the ‘Our State’ campaign.
COLUMBIA, SC
Live Design

L-Acoustics A15i Conquers The Concrete At Williams-Brice Stadium

Good and loud: those are the adjectives routinely applied to Williams-Brice Stadium at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, SC. On game days, the atmosphere at the venue, which is home to the university’s South Carolina Gamecocks, has developed a reputation for being one of the most rowdy and energetic environments in NCAA football. That enthusiasm translates into trouble for opposing quarterbacks trying to call plays in what is also widely noted by visiting teams as among the loudest college-stadium environments to play in.
COLUMBIA, SC
kiss951.com

South Carolina City Downtown Among the Best in the USA

A lot of people enjoy traveling to different cities throughout the country. One of the first things that they do is hit the Downtown scene. Different cities offer a different and unique Downtown experience. Roaming through Downtown Chicago is certainly now the same as New York City. But, regardless it is always going to be a good time.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Driver pronounced dead at scene near Clemson University, coroner says

CLEMSON, S.C. — A driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash near Clemson University, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s office. The coroner says that Myron "Reese" Davis was traveling on College Avenue/Tiger Boulevard around 6:40 a.m. Monday when the crash happened. No age or...
CLEMSON, SC
Outsider.com

South Carolina Residents Shaken Up as Earthquake Hits the Area

South Carolina residents were shaken up this week when a Thanksgiving earthquake hit the Elgin area. According to reports, the earthquake hit the area late morning at around 11:20 EST. It was a minor shake-up, reports say, but enough to startle residents as they were preparing their holiday feasts. Thankfully, no damages have been reported.
ELGIN, SC

