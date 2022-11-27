Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Biden rush back onstage to grab the microphone and tell a Michigan crowd that the US men's soccer team beat Iran
The president was in Bay City, Michigan, giving a speech about his economic plan when news of the US men's national team's victory arrived.
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Horror after 14 border control officers die in major crisis for CBP agency ‘due to increased stress on the job’
FOURTEEN border control officers have tragically died during a major crisis for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) "due to increased stress on the job," reports say. There is a growing concern after three more agents took their own lives in November, upping the total number of suicide deaths this year to the highest amount in a decade.
Voice of America
Taliban Defend Ban on VOA, RFE/RL Broadcasts in Afghanistan
Washington and ISLAMABAD — The Islamist Taliban government has defended banning FM radio broadcasts from two U.S.-funded news media, including the Voice of America, in Afghanistan, alleging they were offending local laws. The ban on VOA and Azadi Radio, an Afghan extension of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, or RFE/RL,...
Voice of America
With Media Under Fire, Organizations Rally to Offer Support
From the evacuation of Ukrainian journalists in occupied cities to legal support for independent reporters from Russia, a community of organizations is working to keep media safe. In Ukraine, the February 24 invasion led to an unprecedented level of requests for assistance from the country’s National Union of Journalists of...
Voice of America
US Lists Top TTP, Regional al-Qaida Commanders as Global Terrorists
Islamabad — The United States has designated several commanders of militant groups, including a top anti-Pakistan militant leader, operating in Afghanistan as global terrorists. The U.S. State Department announced the designations Thursday amid regional concerns terrorists have had more operational freedom on Afghan soil after the return of the...
Voice of America
US Knew for Weeks Islamic State Leader Was Dead
Washington — Word from the Islamic State terror group that it had lost its second leader in less than a year came as no surprise to the United States, which had been aware of his demise for more than a month. IS, also known as ISIS or Daesh, announced...
Voice of America
US Girl Inspires Effort to Ship Ambulances to Ukraine
Seven-year-old Lily Manson, who is from the US state of Illinois, learned about Russia’s war on Ukraine and decided she wanted to help. And with a lot of help, this little girl is making a big difference. Iryna Matviicuk has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.
Voice of America
Beijing Protesters Ridicule Claims of Foreign Hand in Protests
Washington — In one of several viral videos on social media, demonstrators in Beijing are seen ridiculing suggestions that “foreign forces” are to blame for protests sweeping China against the government’s zero-COVID policy. “Please, may I ask: did ‘foreign forces’ set the fire in Xinjiang?” one...
Voice of America
US-Backed Kurdish Commander: US Needs Stronger Position on Turkish Threat
Hasakah, Syria — Turkish forces have launched a barrage of airstrikes on suspected militants in northeastern Syria and Iraq in recent days, after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blamed Kurdish groups for last week’s bombing in Istanbul. Kurdish groups have denied responsibility for that attack and say Turkish...
Voice of America
Biden Administration Highlights New Initiatives for Tribal Nations
U.S. President Joe Biden drew enthusiastic applause from tribal leaders attending day one of a two-day White House Tribal Nations Summit in Washington, where Biden announced new policies for improving tribal consultation across federal agencies. “Consultation has to be a two-way, nation-to-nation exchange,” he said. “Federal agencies should strive to...
Voice of America
Special Report: Trolls, Propaganda and Fear Stoke Bukele's Media Machine in El Salvador
SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR — A Salvadoran twenty-something had been looking for work when an unexpected invitation arrived to sit down with a government official. It was 2019, and the communications specialist was well-versed in social media. Talks with the official led to a $600-a-month job in the capital of San Salvador working for the communications team of President Nayib Bukele, according to the employment contract seen by Reuters. It was decent money in this poor Central American nation.
Trump grasps the importance of the National Archives to democracy. Why don’t Democrats?
Who will champion preservation, archiving and public access to the related records of the Committee and across government?
Voice of America
Officials: US Remains Mired in Heightened Threat Environment
Washington — U.S. security officials see no signs that threats to the homeland are decreasing now that the country has weathered contentious elections and a politically polarizing decision by the Supreme Court on abortion. Although neither event sparked widespread violence, the Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday that the...
Voice of America
US Pleas for Calm Fail to Resonate Along Turkish-Syrian Border
Washington — U.S. efforts to ease tensions between Turkey and Kurdish fighters in northern Syria appear to be having little effect, with both sides refusing to back down despite warnings that a conflict will only benefit the Islamic State terror group. U.S. defense and military officials say they have...
Voice of America
Right-wing Oath Keepers Founder Convicted of Sedition in US Capitol Attack Plot
WASHINGTON — Stewart Rhodes, founder of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group, was convicted by a jury on Tuesday of seditious conspiracy for last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol in a failed bid to overturn then-President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss — an important victory for the Justice Department.
Voice of America
NATO Chief: Ukraine Will One Day Join Western Military Alliance
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that Ukraine, now fighting off Russia's invasion, would one day join the Western military alliance in direct defiance of Russian President Vladimir Putin. "NATO's door is open," Stoltenberg told NATO foreign ministers meeting in Bucharest, Romania, renewing a commitment for Ukraine membership first made...
Voice of America
Ukraine to Yemen, UN Seeks Record $51.5 Billion for 'Shockingly High' Aid Needs
GENEVA — The United Nations and partners on Thursday appealed for a record $51.5 billion in aid money for 2023, with tens of millions of additional people expected to need assistance, testing the humanitarian response system "to its limits." The appeal represents a 25% increase from 2022 and is...
Voice of America
Qatar’s Camels Tired of World Cup Fans
World Cup soccer fans in Qatar cannot spend all of their time watching matches. So, some of them head to the desert outside Doha for camel rides and photos. They want to have a tourist experience between games. Business is good for the animal handlers. They are making much more...
Comments / 0