ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com

Wind driven rain showers Tuesday evening

A strong cold front will continue to move across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Tuesday evening. Ahead of the front a line of wind-driven rain showers has developed and will quickly move through the Stateline during the evening. These showers will continue to move east over the next couple of...
WISCONSIN STATE
100.9 The Eagle

300 Birds Just Fell From the Sky Dead in Southern Illinois

Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
CARBONDALE, IL
MyStateline.com

Holiday inflation means big business for Freeport discount store

A Freeport discount store with a big following is becoming an even bigger safe haven for holiday shoppers who are feeling the squeeze of inflation. Holiday inflation means big business for Freeport …. A Freeport discount store with a big following is becoming an even bigger safe haven for holiday...
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com

Deep South tornado outbreak: 2 dead from twister in the dark

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A twister roaring out of the darkness smashed through a small Alabama community early Wednesday during an outbreak of tornadoes across the Deep South, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son on a street where generations of one family lived. One of dozens of...
ALABAMA STATE
MyStateline.com

300 Loves Park students to get a free Christmas shopping trip

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Steve Stovall was sworn in as the new Sheriff of Stephenson County on the first of December. Stovall was elected in November after spending the last two years as Chief Deputy. He replaces David Snyders who retired after serving for 24 years. Illinois lawmakers...
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com

How much does it cost to run Christmas lights in Illinois?

Like everything else that requires electricity, there's a cost to run those lights. With utility bills expecting to rise this winter, it may be worth nothing what that cost could be. How much does it cost to run Christmas lights in …. Like everything else that requires electricity, there's a...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Guilford opens NIC-10 play by downing Jefferson

Illinois lawmakers want to cap interest rates for …. Illinois lawmakers and pawnbrokers throughout the state are battling over a bill that would close a loophole over interest rates that the pawnbrokers exploit. 300 Loves Park students to get a free Christmas shopping …. Rascal's Bar and Grill is raising...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Dogs, kittens for $25 at Winnebago 'Empty the Shelters' event

Winnebago County Animal Services is lowering adoption fees for dogs and kittens to $25 this weekend as part of the annual "Empty the Shelters" event. Dogs, kittens for $25 at Winnebago ‘Empty the Shelters’ …. Winnebago County Animal Services is lowering adoption fees for dogs and kittens to...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Illinois Democrats working outlaw sale of assault-style weapons next year

Democrats in Springfield hope to pass a major Illinois gun control bill early next year which would outlaw the sale of assault-style weapons immediately. Illinois Democrats working outlaw sale of assault-style …. Democrats in Springfield hope to pass a major Illinois gun control bill early next year which would outlaw...
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Rockford touts perfect score as LGBTQ-friendly city

The City of Rockford on Wednesday touted its perfect score on a Human Rights Campaign index rating on the basis of laws and policies in favor of LGBTQ people who live and work in the city. Rockford touts perfect score as LGBTQ-friendly city. The City of Rockford on Wednesday touted...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Illinois historical marker dedicated to Obama

Former President Barack Obama's announcement to run for the White House back in 2007 in Springfield has been memorialized. Former President Barack Obama's announcement to run for the White House back in 2007 in Springfield has been memorialized. Illinois lawmakers want to cap interest rates for …. Illinois lawmakers and...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Local holiday fun with Stateline Kids

We always love talking to Erin Sturm from Stateline Kids because she always has fun events to share with us that are perfect for family fun. Holiday light displays are always a fun and easy activity that anyone can enjoy, and the Stateline area has so many lights displays this holiday season. For more information check out statelinekids.com.
MyStateline.com

Rockford man charged after cyclist killed in DUI crash

Rockford Police have charged Todd Norton, 52, for driving under the influence of drugs when he reportedly crashed his pickup truck into a telephone pole, pinning a 43-year-old cyclist beneath it. Rockford man charged after cyclist killed in DUI …. Rockford Police have charged Todd Norton, 52, for driving under...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Drop in for breakfast and beer at TNT’s Dynamite Food and Drinks

Tonight, we’re hanging out with Desteny Chouinard, owner of TNT’s Dynamite Food and Drinks and she’s telling us about everything TNT’s is offering. They’re now open for breakfast at 6am and Happy Hour is from Sunday-Thursday from 3-5pm. TNT’s is located at 2327 Kishuwaukee St in Rockford.
MyStateline.com

Guessing frosting flavors with Cookies By Design

Tasha Terviel from Cookies By Design is back with us tonight and we’re talking all things holiday baking. Cookies by Design is taking orders for the holidays, and they have everything from cookie platters, cookie bouquets, and logo cookies for your business. Michelle also tries to guess various frosting flavors and some of them are weirder than you think! If you would like to place an order for the holidays you can call Cookies by Design at (815) 282-5400, email them at rockford@cookiesbydesign.com, or head to their website cookiesbydesign.com.
MyStateline.com

Rockton Christmas Walk with Village of Rockton

Our next stop on our Holiday Gift Guide is the Village of Rockton and the Gem Shop. We’re talking with event manager Tricia Diduch and Gem Shop manager Shelly Schweigert about the upcoming Rockton Christmas Walk and the importance of supporting local businesses during the holidays.
ROCKTON, IL
MyStateline.com

Illinois lawmakers OK crime bill cleanup, plan ends bail

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Democrats who control the Illinois General Assembly approved followup clarifications of their watershed criminal justice overhaul Thursday, appeasing critics by adding numerous offenses to a list of crimes that qualify a defendant to remain jailed while awaiting trial. Senate action followed by the House came...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy