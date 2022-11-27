Read full article on original website
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
Wind driven rain showers Tuesday evening
A strong cold front will continue to move across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Tuesday evening. Ahead of the front a line of wind-driven rain showers has developed and will quickly move through the Stateline during the evening. These showers will continue to move east over the next couple of...
300 Birds Just Fell From the Sky Dead in Southern Illinois
Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
Holiday inflation means big business for Freeport discount store
A Freeport discount store with a big following is becoming an even bigger safe haven for holiday shoppers who are feeling the squeeze of inflation. Holiday inflation means big business for Freeport …. A Freeport discount store with a big following is becoming an even bigger safe haven for holiday...
Deep South tornado outbreak: 2 dead from twister in the dark
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A twister roaring out of the darkness smashed through a small Alabama community early Wednesday during an outbreak of tornadoes across the Deep South, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son on a street where generations of one family lived. One of dozens of...
300 Loves Park students to get a free Christmas shopping trip
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Steve Stovall was sworn in as the new Sheriff of Stephenson County on the first of December. Stovall was elected in November after spending the last two years as Chief Deputy. He replaces David Snyders who retired after serving for 24 years. Illinois lawmakers...
How much does it cost to run Christmas lights in Illinois?
Like everything else that requires electricity, there's a cost to run those lights. With utility bills expecting to rise this winter, it may be worth nothing what that cost could be. How much does it cost to run Christmas lights in …. Like everything else that requires electricity, there's a...
Guilford opens NIC-10 play by downing Jefferson
Illinois lawmakers want to cap interest rates for …. Illinois lawmakers and pawnbrokers throughout the state are battling over a bill that would close a loophole over interest rates that the pawnbrokers exploit. 300 Loves Park students to get a free Christmas shopping …. Rascal's Bar and Grill is raising...
Dogs, kittens for $25 at Winnebago 'Empty the Shelters' event
Winnebago County Animal Services is lowering adoption fees for dogs and kittens to $25 this weekend as part of the annual "Empty the Shelters" event. Dogs, kittens for $25 at Winnebago ‘Empty the Shelters’ …. Winnebago County Animal Services is lowering adoption fees for dogs and kittens to...
Illinois Democrats working outlaw sale of assault-style weapons next year
Democrats in Springfield hope to pass a major Illinois gun control bill early next year which would outlaw the sale of assault-style weapons immediately. Illinois Democrats working outlaw sale of assault-style …. Democrats in Springfield hope to pass a major Illinois gun control bill early next year which would outlaw...
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Rockford touts perfect score as LGBTQ-friendly city
The City of Rockford on Wednesday touted its perfect score on a Human Rights Campaign index rating on the basis of laws and policies in favor of LGBTQ people who live and work in the city. Rockford touts perfect score as LGBTQ-friendly city. The City of Rockford on Wednesday touted...
Illinois historical marker dedicated to Obama
Former President Barack Obama's announcement to run for the White House back in 2007 in Springfield has been memorialized. Former President Barack Obama's announcement to run for the White House back in 2007 in Springfield has been memorialized. Illinois lawmakers want to cap interest rates for …. Illinois lawmakers and...
Local holiday fun with Stateline Kids
We always love talking to Erin Sturm from Stateline Kids because she always has fun events to share with us that are perfect for family fun. Holiday light displays are always a fun and easy activity that anyone can enjoy, and the Stateline area has so many lights displays this holiday season. For more information check out statelinekids.com.
Rockford man charged after cyclist killed in DUI crash
Rockford Police have charged Todd Norton, 52, for driving under the influence of drugs when he reportedly crashed his pickup truck into a telephone pole, pinning a 43-year-old cyclist beneath it. Rockford man charged after cyclist killed in DUI …. Rockford Police have charged Todd Norton, 52, for driving under...
Rockford neighbors living in fear after 10-year-old injured in drive-by shooting
A 10-year-old has been released from the hospital after being shot on 5th Avenue Friday night. Rockford neighbors living in fear after 10-year-old …. A 10-year-old has been released from the hospital after being shot on 5th Avenue Friday night. Fair aims to get Rockford area students scholarship …. Scholarships...
Drop in for breakfast and beer at TNT’s Dynamite Food and Drinks
Tonight, we’re hanging out with Desteny Chouinard, owner of TNT’s Dynamite Food and Drinks and she’s telling us about everything TNT’s is offering. They’re now open for breakfast at 6am and Happy Hour is from Sunday-Thursday from 3-5pm. TNT’s is located at 2327 Kishuwaukee St in Rockford.
Guessing frosting flavors with Cookies By Design
Tasha Terviel from Cookies By Design is back with us tonight and we’re talking all things holiday baking. Cookies by Design is taking orders for the holidays, and they have everything from cookie platters, cookie bouquets, and logo cookies for your business. Michelle also tries to guess various frosting flavors and some of them are weirder than you think! If you would like to place an order for the holidays you can call Cookies by Design at (815) 282-5400, email them at rockford@cookiesbydesign.com, or head to their website cookiesbydesign.com.
Boone County Sheriff's Office holds retirement ceremony for three officers
Wednesday marked the end of a long line of service in Boone County. Boone County Sheriff’s Office holds retirement ceremony …. Wednesday marked the end of a long line of service in Boone County. Holiday inflation means big business for Freeport …. A Freeport discount store with a big...
Rockton Christmas Walk with Village of Rockton
Our next stop on our Holiday Gift Guide is the Village of Rockton and the Gem Shop. We’re talking with event manager Tricia Diduch and Gem Shop manager Shelly Schweigert about the upcoming Rockton Christmas Walk and the importance of supporting local businesses during the holidays.
Illinois lawmakers OK crime bill cleanup, plan ends bail
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Democrats who control the Illinois General Assembly approved followup clarifications of their watershed criminal justice overhaul Thursday, appeasing critics by adding numerous offenses to a list of crimes that qualify a defendant to remain jailed while awaiting trial. Senate action followed by the House came...
