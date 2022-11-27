Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Finally Uncover the Name of The Boy in the BoxLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Here’s What Philadelphia Mayor Kenney Can Learn From Other Democratic Mayors On the Migrant Crisis (Opinion)Tom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Welcomes the Fifth Bus of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane AsylumJulesPhiladelphia, PA
Pita Chip Celebrates Founder's 'Americaversary' with Free Falafel on Friday, December 9Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
N.J. football playoff history: A century of changes that shaped today’s state tournament
1919: The NJSIAA declared its first football champions. Barringer was awarded the public championship and Peddie Institute (now Peddie School) the prep school trophy. According to a 2022 cjsportsradio.com report, it was around 1919 when the NJSIAA added a clause to its constitution, which would stymie expansion to group champions for nearly 100 years. The clause simply stated: “no state champion should be declared in football.”
Camden Catholic’s Olivia Bent-Cole is the 2022 field hockey Player of the Year
Olivia Bent-Cole admits her gameday routine is pretty boring. She’ll regularly visit the Wawa across the street from Camden Catholic to get a big bottle of water.
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 14
A historic weekend for New Jersey football is finally here, and three local programs are excited to be taking part and possibly entering the record books as one of the first public school state champions. Woodbury in Group 1, Delsea in Group 3 and Millville in Group 4 are all...
Field Hockey: Olympic Conference Player of the Year, stat leaders and more honors, 2022
Player of the Year: Olivia Bent-Cole had a special season for Camden Catholic. She had incomparable energy and conditioning and put up some big numbers to help her team win its first state title in over 30 years. The Northwestern commit recorded 38 goals and 16 assists to cap a magnificent career. Of those 38 goals, 14 came in four November games.
Celebrating the 1st true N.J. State football championships - and why it took over 100 years to get here
Fittingly, the birthplace of college football, Rutgers University, will help spawn another New Jersey football first this weekend when it hosts the initial public school group championship finals at SHI Stadium. Ten public football teams will vie for five NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics championships across Saturday and Sunday in Piscataway, winning titles...
All-Group 2 field hockey teams, 2022
West Essex vs. Point Pleasant Boro field hockey, Group 2 state final, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. — Check out the top forwards, midfielders, defenders and goalies from Group 2 for the 2022 field hockey season. FIRST TEAM. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one...
Point Pleasant Boro’s Kelly Carr is the 2022 field hockey Coach of the Year
Despite having a successful high school and college career, what pushed Kelly Carr to get back into coaching was coaching her daughter. Jordan Carr came aboard the Point Pleasant Boro program in 2016, the same year Kelly Carr took over as head coach.
BCSL boys soccer Player of the Year and postseason honors for 2022
BURLINGTON COUNTY SCHOLASTIC LEAGUE SEASON IN REVIEW. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Rutgers wrestling: 5 things to watch for at the Garden State Grapple
The revival of a long-standing rivalry marks the next big test for Rutgers wrestling and one that could turn into one of the most-competitive matches of the season Sunday when the No. 19-ranked Scarlet Knights (3-1) take on No. 21 Penn (0-1) in the first of two duals at the Garden State Grapple.
South Jersey’s best high school marching band of 2022 is ...
Millville High School band director Rob DeSantis knew he was armed with some amazing, experienced musicians heading into the 2022 season. So, just a year after earning the title of Tournament of Bands Region 1 Group 4A Champions, DeSantis decided to up the ante.
Newark reveals post-COVID standardized test scores while many others wait
When standardized testing resumed in the Spring of 2022 after being suspended for two years under COVID-19, Newark was like the rest of New Jersey, which experienced declines in math and English scores attributed to pandemic-related restrictions, stresses and other disruptions. But state education officials have delayed publishing results for...
Moore wants nothing less than to end career with Woodbury’s first football state title
When Derron Moore puts on his uniform Saturday, it will be for the final time as a high school football player. It will be for the father whose always motivated him, the grandmother who passed away a year to the day of this last game.
Rutgers joins race for N.J. OL Nick Oliveira as Luke Fickell swaps Bearcats for Badgers
College football recruiting never sleeps. Especially when college coaches are offered better jobs in better conferences, and jump ship, while players, who are often left holding the bag, are expected to never change their minds. Clearview Regional (Mullica Hill, N.J.) offensive lineman Nick Oliveira is back on the market, and...
Rutgers, other colleges paying coaches millions can’t justify their tax breaks, N.J. congressman says
Rutgers University and other schools with big-time sports programs that pay millions of dollars to their coaches failed to justify the federal tax breaks they receive, according to a House subcommittee report released Thursday. The 46-page report included the responses from Rutgers and eight other Division 1 universities who were...
Police seek help finding Princeton man missing for 3 weeks
Police are looking for a Princeton man who has been missing for about three weeks, officials said. Emmanuel Lafontant, 60, was last seen in Hamilton in Mercer County, according to a Facebook post from the Princeton Police Department. His last known location was near North and South Johnston Avenues, Lt. Christopher Tash told NJ Advance Media.
Live N.J. power outage tracker: Strong wind gusts knock out power to thousands
Thousands of homes and businesses across New Jersey lost power Wednesday afternoon as a strong cold front was moving through the state and generating wind gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph. About 7,000 outages were reported by the state’s utility companies at about 2:30 p.m., and the number...
67 festive and fun things to do at the Jersey Shore this weekend (Dec. 1-4)
During a typical year, many people look forward to the holiday season — and now that we are back to a bit more “normality” since the COVID-19 pandemic, many holiday events are back into full swing (or just about). The Jersey Shore might not be on your...
Gov. Murphy invites 5,000 school volunteers to help address post-pandemic problems
New Jersey is planning to invite up to 5,000 volunteers to help address learning loss and other challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday. He said schools would use them to bolster academic success, graduation rates, and mental health and reduce chronic absenteeism. The effort,...
N.J. reports 2,170 COVID cases, 14 deaths. Hospitalizations reach highest number since February.
New Jersey health officials reported another 2,170 COVID-19 cases and 14 confirmed deaths on Thursday. The state reported the highest number of hospitalizations since February. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.88 as of Thursday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each...
N.J. could have the first law in the U.S. requiring adults to wear a bike helmet
The childhood ritual of wearing a helmet while riding a bicycle or scooter may soon be extended to adults, if a bill becomes law that would make New Jersey the first state in the country to require adults to wear head protection. It was a minor scooter crash involving his...
