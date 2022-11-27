ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddonfield, NJ

N.J. football playoff history: A century of changes that shaped today’s state tournament

1919: The NJSIAA declared its first football champions. Barringer was awarded the public championship and Peddie Institute (now Peddie School) the prep school trophy. According to a 2022 cjsportsradio.com report, it was around 1919 when the NJSIAA added a clause to its constitution, which would stymie expansion to group champions for nearly 100 years. The clause simply stated: “no state champion should be declared in football.”
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 14

A historic weekend for New Jersey football is finally here, and three local programs are excited to be taking part and possibly entering the record books as one of the first public school state champions. Woodbury in Group 1, Delsea in Group 3 and Millville in Group 4 are all...
WOODBURY, NJ
Celebrating the 1st true N.J. State football championships - and why it took over 100 years to get here

Fittingly, the birthplace of college football, Rutgers University, will help spawn another New Jersey football first this weekend when it hosts the initial public school group championship finals at SHI Stadium. Ten public football teams will vie for five NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics championships across Saturday and Sunday in Piscataway, winning titles...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
All-Group 2 field hockey teams, 2022

West Essex vs. Point Pleasant Boro field hockey, Group 2 state final, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. — Check out the top forwards, midfielders, defenders and goalies from Group 2 for the 2022 field hockey season. FIRST TEAM. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one...
Newark reveals post-COVID standardized test scores while many others wait

When standardized testing resumed in the Spring of 2022 after being suspended for two years under COVID-19, Newark was like the rest of New Jersey, which experienced declines in math and English scores attributed to pandemic-related restrictions, stresses and other disruptions. But state education officials have delayed publishing results for...
NEWARK, NJ
Police seek help finding Princeton man missing for 3 weeks

Police are looking for a Princeton man who has been missing for about three weeks, officials said. Emmanuel Lafontant, 60, was last seen in Hamilton in Mercer County, according to a Facebook post from the Princeton Police Department. His last known location was near North and South Johnston Avenues, Lt. Christopher Tash told NJ Advance Media.
PRINCETON, NJ
