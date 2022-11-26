Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each monthJake WellsFlorida State
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently ClosesTy D.Winter Park, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Davenport woman is accused of driving straight toward two Polk County deputies as she exited a pawn storeEddyEvonAnonymousPolk County, FL
cohaitungchi.com
12 FREE (and Fun!) Things to Do in Miami with Kids
Few U.S. cities offer the cultural buzz of Miami and laid-back beach life of Miami Beach in one compact package. Within 10 minutes of Miami-Dade downtown, I can be basking on a beautiful Florida beach with my family. What’s not to love? I’ve visited Miami more times than I can count. But after I had kids a few years ago, I wondered if I’d be as enamored with the city as before.
The 6 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Miami, Florida
If you're searching for a safe community that your kids will love to live, learn, and play in, here are six family-friendly neighborhoods for you.
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
themeparktourist.com
Orlando FreeFall Tower Operator Fined $250,000
UPDATE November 28 - In the last few days it has been reported by WLRN News that "The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is issuing an administrative complaint indicating multiple state violations made by the Sling Shot Group ride operators leading to Tyre Sampson’s fall at ICON Park." The fine they are seeking is $250,000.
getnews.info
Mandrake Restaurant & Lounge, the New Sensation in Miami Beach
Mandrake Miami is a prestigious American restaurant offering top-of-the-line gourmet food and beverages, indoor & outdoor seating options, as well as exquisite VIP rooms for any event. The successful businesspeople, owners of bars, nightclubs, concert venues, and artist producers in Canada, Melissa Granda and Nahim Jorge Bonilla, came from snowy...
click orlando
⛄Snow in Florida? This attraction has 400-foot snowy slope
DADE CITY, Fla. – It may not feel like the holidays when it comes to the Florida weather, but if you’re looking for a taste of winter in the sunshine state you’re in luck. Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park is about a 90-minute drive from Orlando, at...
communitynewspapers.com
“Healthy West Kendall” gets a boost with Leadership Miami
The “Healthy West Kendall” initiative is about to get a boost! As part of Leadership Miami at The Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce (GMCC), team “Miami’s 2morrow” has selected West Kendall Baptist Hospital as its community partner to execute a legacy project for the West Kendall community. Miami’s 2morrow, comprised of 10 emerging leaders from various organizations across Miami, will be building The Healthcare Heroes Garden at West Kendall Baptist as its legacy project. The team has worked since August 2022 to secure corporate sponsorships, independent monetary and in-kind donations, and hosted events to fund this health resource at the hospital. The Healthcare Heroes Garden will address a pending need for hospital staff, patients, and visitors— a shared, safe outdoor space for respite, meditation, and healing for all who work, receive care, or visit West Kendall Baptist Hospital. The COVID-19 pandemic has notably exacerbated the mental and emotional health of clinicians and healthcare staff whose work was already demanding. Patients and visitors, likewise, experience the effects of difficult moments of health issues or that of their loved ones. Miami’s 2morrow legacy project aims to make a lasting impact in one of the fastest growing communities in South Florida, while honoring the healthcare professionals who have selflessly given of themselves to ensure a healthier West Kendall.
morningbrew.com
Miami nightclubs take a financial hit as crypto millionaires disappear
This holiday season, it’s important to keep those who aren’t having the jolliest time in our thoughts. We’re talking, of course, about Miami nightclubs, which have been rocked by the absence of big-spending crypto whales amid the market’s deep freeze. Nightclubs in the city became a...
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Florida were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
bungalower
Plans filed for new outdoor market at Magic Mall
Magic Mall (Website), a retail hub on the western edge of our downtown coverage area, is looking to host a regular outdoor market and has filed paperwork with the City of Orlando for a Conditional Use Permit. The permit, if granted would allow the planned market to take place in...
mynews13.com
Check out this Orlando area auto shop that specializes in a one of a kind car
ORLANDO, Fla. — Back to the Future is a quintessential movie from the 80's and one most, if not all, will remember fondly. Not just for the film's quirky plot, but for one of the props that made it famous. That classic "time machine" the DeLorean. What You Need...
secretmiami.com
Ralph Lauren’s Newest Coffee Shop Is Now Open In Miami
‘Tis the season to sip, snack and shop to your heart’s content. Known for its preppy, all-American style, Ralph Lauren has opened a trendy coffee spot just in time for the holidays – operating in front of its flagship store in Aventura Mall. And the launch marks Florida’s first-ever Ralph’s Coffee location!
Mecatos Bakery & Cafe to Open Ocoee Location
"I love their quality of food and I believe in the brand. I love their product, it was a business I wanted to invest in.”
fox35orlando.com
Christmas events in Orlando and Central Florida: Dec. 2-4, 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's the most wonderful time of the year! If you're looking to have a holly, jolly time with family and friends this holiday season, be sure to check out this list of Christmas events taking place in Orlando and across Central Florida during the first weekend of December.
Record high temperatures reached in South Florida
Miami set a high temperature record Sunday and Fort Lauderdale tied the record, as the Thanksgiving holiday weekend turned into an unseasonable scorcher. The temperature reached 89 degrees in Miami, making it the hottest Nov. 27 on record, according to the National Weather Service. The previous high for that date of 87 degrees had been set in 1940. The high in Fort Lauderdale reached 88, tying ...
$1M in stolen diamonds for celebrity video scam recovered in Miami
MIAMI -- Nearly $1 million in diamonds, stolen in 2017 as part of an elaborate scheme in which notorious conman James Sabatino pretended to be a music executive representing Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, were recently recovered by the FBI in Miami.Sabatino, 46, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence at the highest security prison in the country for stealing more than $10 million in jewels and other items, including the Timberlake-Biel jewels. What made Sabatino's crimes even more remarkable is that he committed them from his jail cell at the Federal Detention Center in Miami where he...
astaga.com
FTX Collapse Has Forced Crypto Customers To Avoid Miami Nightclubs
Miami’s nightlife was once lit – till crypto alternate FTX and the shockwave attributable to its sudden collapse sucked the life out of it. In the course of the early levels of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miami grew to become a favourite getaway for individuals with a surplus of cryptocurrency.
Click10.com
Residents of Little Havana apartment building shocked to receive sudden eviction notice
MIAMI – Families living in a Little Havana apartment building say they’ve been given just weeks to move out of their homes. They say they’ve been told their building needs too much work, but the city has no record of any of that. Aside from the creaky...
Delray’s massive Christmas tree rises 100 feet. Here’s when its thousands of lights will go on.
Delray Beach will kick off the holiday season on Tuesday night with one of its most popular, annual attractions: the lighting of its 100-foot Christmas tree. Anchored in downtown Delray Beach by Old School Square, the 10-story aluminum tree is decorated with 18,000 ornaments. It also features an estimated 31 miles of garland, 59 miles of galvanized wire, 24,000 pounds of aluminum frames, 3,114 ...
Chicken war heats up with new restaurant
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. California-based Dave’s Hot Chicken has fired up the chicken restaurant wars with its second Orlando location, which opened Nov. 18. Read: Merriam-Webster announces word...
