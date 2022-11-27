Read full article on original website
KEYT
Brazil soccer legend Pele thanks supporters during monthly hospital visit
Brazilian soccer legend Pele on Thursday said in an Instagram post that he is at the hospital for a monthly visit and thanked his supporters for the positive messages he has received. The 82-year old former forward, known as one of the greatest players of all time, posted a photo...
KEYT
Belgium knocked out of World Cup after goalless draw with Croatia as head coach Roberto Martinez steps down
Belgium was knocked out of the 2022 World Cup on Thursday after a goalless draw with Croatia left it third in Group F. In what was a frustrating evening for the Red Devils, both Romelu Lukaku and Yannick Carrasco spurned good opportunities to score the goal which would have sent Belgium through.
Wild video shows migrant paragliding over border fence into Spain
He’s just dropping in. Incredible footage captures the moment an immigrant paraglides into Spain to avoid a notoriously tough fenced-off border crossing — where 23 people were killed in violent clashes with guards earlier this year. A now-viral video caught two men gasping in surprise on Thursday as they saw the paraglider crossing the Melilla fence, one of the main entry points into Europe from Morocco. “Brother, he is jumping in a f—ing parachute, a f—ing parachute — incredible!” one of the onlookers gasps. Local authorities soon confirmed they were looking for the mystery migrant seen flying across the heavily guarded border that has...
KEYT
European security org faces existential crisis at meeting
LODZ, Poland (AP) — A security organization born in the Cold War to maintain peace in Europe has ended a high-level meeting without a final resolution. The outcome on Friday underlined the existential crisis the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe is facing amid Russia’s war against Ukraine. The Vienna-based OSCE is made up of 57 members, including the United States, Canada, Russia and Ukraine. One member launching a war against another has created hurdles for the group, which makes decisions by consensus. Running through the meeting of foreign ministers and other representatives was the question of how the OSCE can continue to function without agreement from Russia and its ally Belarus, which say they’ve been unfairly isolated.
KEYT
Did the ball cross the line? Japan reaches World Cup knockout stages with hotly debated goal
Japan reached the World Cup knockout stages for the fourth time on Thursday — by what appeared to be a matter of millimeters. Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Japan produced a remarkable comeback against Spain with two goals in quick succession in the second half, stunning the 2010 world champion to secure an unlikely spot in the last 16 at the expense of Germany.
thecomeback.com
Russian diplomat makes surprising Brittney Griner admission
While WNBA star Brittney Griner toils in a Russian penal colony while serving a nine-year sentence over possession of cannabis oil residue, the United States and Russia remain locked in private and public negotiations over her potential release as part of a prisoner swap. After Russian authorities denied Griner’s appeal...
'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence
The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
The Disney Store in Japan is selling a shirt that shows Winnie the Pooh holding up a white sheet of paper — the same protest symbol sweeping across China
Chinese citizens have likened Winnie the Pooh to Chinese President Xi Jinping, while the blank paper Pooh holds is a symbol of China protests.
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Zelenskiy aide reveals up to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed; Russian missiles hit Zaporizhzhia, mayor says
Ukraine’s armed forces have lost between 10,000 and 13,000 soldiers so far, according to a senior presidential adviser; Russian forces reportedly struck southeastern city overnight
KEYT
Poland says Kandinsky art sold in Germany comes from theft
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s culture authorities say a painting by Wassily Kandinsky that was auctioned in Germany for almost 390,000 euros belongs to Poland, where it was stolen in 1984. They threaten legal steps. Kandinsky’s 1928 composition “Untitled” sold Thursday at the Grisebach auctioneers in Berlin. Poland’s Ministry of Culture and National Heritage along with the Polish Embassy in Berlin say they had notified the auction house that the artwork was stolen from an exhibition at the National Museum in Warsaw, and had protested putting it up for sale. It bears the museum’s stamp on the reverse and the auction catalogue says it was at Warsaw’s museum around 1965-1983 and then in a private collection in the U.S.
KEYT
German president hails Albania’s pro-European stand
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The German president has hailed Albania’s pro-European stand and urged its authorities to continue reforms toward membership in the European Union. Frank-Walter Steinmeier is visiting Albania Thursday to talk with top officials on EU membership negotiations and the situation in the Western Balkan region. Steinmeier urged Albania to “keep on further work in the fight against … corruption and organized crime, … justice reform” also urged the governement and opposition to work together. Steinmeier also said regional cooperation was the best path toward faster integration into the bloc. Two days earlier, Steinmeier was in neighboring North Macedonia, which also started membership talks with the EU in July.
KEYT
Ukraine says animals’ eyes sent to some of its embassies
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian official says Ukrainian embassies and consulates in six European countries have received packages containing animals’ eyes in recent days. A Foreign Ministry spokesman said Friday that the “bloody parcels” were received by the Ukrainian embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy, as well as by consulates in Naples, Italy; Krakow, Poland and the Czech city of Brno. He said that “we are studying the meaning of this message.” The parcels arrived after a package containing an explosive device sent to the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid ignited upon opening on Wednesday and injured an employee. That was one of multiple explosive parcels found in Spain this week.
KEYT
Germany, Norway urge NATO to protect undersea infrastructure
BERLIN (AP) — Germany and Norway are urging NATO to set up a center tasked with protecting undersea infrastructure such as gas pipelines and telecommunication cables. The alliance’s secretary-general welcomed the idea on Thursday. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after meeting his Norwegian counterpart this week that they would ask NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to set up such a center to coordinate protection measures. He pointed to the trans-Atlantic alliance’s “proven coordination capabilities, its maritime presence and its expertise.” He said a coordination center would also be “a clear signal (that) we take the protection of our critical infrastructure very seriously, and no one should believe that attacks would remain without consequences.”
KEYT
Germany welcomes Biden comments in trade dispute
BERLIN (AP) — Germany has welcomed President Joe Biden’s apparent willingness to discuss tweaking U.S. legislation that European leaders say unfairly discriminates against their industries. Biden had acknowledged during a visit to Washington by French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday that there were “glitches” in the Inflation Reduction Act, which favors American-made climate technology for products such as electric vehicles. The European Union and senior officials in some of its 27 member states have expressed concern that tax credits in the law would disadvantage European manufacturers. A German government spokesman said Friday that Berlin also wants to look at the possibility of forging a treaty between the EU and the United States to eliminate industrial tariffs.
KEYT
Serbia names pro-Russian politician new spy chief
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s government announces that it has named a staunchly pro-Russian politician as the Balkan state’s new spy chief. It said in a statement Thursday that Aleksandar Vulin, who was Serbia’s interior minister in the previous government and had served as defense minister before that, is taking over as the director of BIA, Serbia’s intelligence agency. As Serbia’s interior minister, Vulin visited Moscow in August, a rare trip by a European state official that underscored Belgrade’s refusal to join Western sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine.
KEYT
Tibetans in India support ‘zero COVID’ protesters in China
NEW DELHI (AP) — About 150 Tibetan exiles holding blank pieces of paper have rallied in India’s capital to express solidarity with people in China protesting its “zero COVID” policy. The blank paper is a symbol of defiance used by protesters in China against the ruling Communist Party’s widespread censorship. Street protests broke out in several Chinese cities over the weekend over rigid restrictions to combat COVID-19. The demonstration in New Delhi was organized by the Tibetan Youth Congress, which supports the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader who fled to India in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule.
KEYT
Ethiopia says new talks begin inside Tigray on disarmament
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia says a joint committee from the federal government and Tigray forces has convened inside the Tigray region to outline disarmament plans as part of a peace deal signed last month in the two-year conflict. It is the first time the two sides have officially held talks in Ethiopia since the fighting began. Ethiopia’s government said in a tweet on Thursday that the committee started work Wednesday in the town of Shire. However, Tigray officials say that before disarmament can start, Ethiopia’s government should remove forces who came from Eritrea and the neighboring Amhara region.
KEYT
US cancels trip by LGBTQ envoy to Indonesia after objection
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The United States has canceled a trip to Indonesia by a special envoy on LGBTQ rights after the country’s most influential Islamic group objected to the visit. Special envoy Jessica Stern was to have visited Indonesia next week as part of a trip to Southeast Asia. The Indonesian Ulema Council issued a statement on Friday saying the visit would harm the country’s religious and cultural values. The council often issues fatwas, or edicts, including rulings against smoking and yoga. Though not legally binding, many devoted Muslims follow such decrees because ignoring them is considered a sin. The U.S. ambassador says the decision to cancel the visit was made after consulting with the Indonesian government.
Kate Cross embraces 'mindset shift' as England Women seek attacking new era
Seamer says aggressive gameplans can give her a second wind at back end of career
