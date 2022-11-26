Read full article on original website
beckersasc.com
Florida optometrist to pay $8K after patient went blind
Terry Friedman, OD, of Kendall, Fla., has been ordered to pay $7,882 by the state's board of optometry after a patient he treated went blind, the Miami Herald reported Nov. 28. As part of the settlement, Dr. Friedman did not confirm or deny the allegations from the Florida Department of...
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month
Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
Dunkin’ Offers a Free 'Cup of Thanks' to Florida Residents
On November 29th, participating Dunkin’ locations across the state of Florida will offer guests a Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee. Excluding Cold Brew, Nitro Cold Brew & Frozen Coffee
theapopkavoice.com
5 Ways Florida Landowners can Make Money on their Property this Year
There's something about owning land that feels different from other commercial property forms. It gives people a sense of comfort, connection, and security. Land is the foundation of commerce, development, and progress. There are various methods for making money from land, and each owner has preferences. And Florida, the Sunshine State, is full of land – 53,525 square miles to be exact – and therefore ample opportunities to make the most of it. In fact, despite increasing competition, land listings in Florida are still plenteous.
Climate Change to Drive Florida Exodus
Florida suffered one of the most extreme hurricane seasons on record this year. It was unpredictable, devastating, and deadly. Hurricane Ian tore the peninsula this September, wreaking havoc and leaving more than 100 people dead along its path. Hurricane Nicole was also destructive, making landfall in November for the first time in 36 years.
cw34.com
Rep. Lois Frankel announces $147.7M in funds to help families with rising home costs
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Representative Lois Frankel announced a mufti-million dollar initiative to assist Florida families with rising home costs. On Monday afternoon, Frankel held a conference announcing a new Infrastructure law to help individuals and families maintain safe and healthy indoor temperatures. Frankel said the funding will help low-income households pay home heating and cooling bills, prevent energy shutoffs, restore services, make minor energy-related home repairs and replace broken air conditioning units.
Florida City Mentioned as Being Similar to Europe at Christmas Time
Christmas in Europe is a bucket list item for some. However, travel can be expensive, especially during the holidays. Plus, airline cancellations and delays can add wait time to what may already be quite a long trip.
Nikki Fried calls on DeSantis to reclassify 911 operators, Agriculture officers as first responders
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried asked Gov. Ron DeSantis to reclassify Florida's 911 dispatchers, Department of Agriculture law enforcement officers, and Florida Forestry personnel as first responders, requesting they receive the same assistance as other responders in Hurricane Ian's aftermath.
nomadlawyer.org
Top Most Luxurious Resorts in Florida
Whether you are looking for a luxurious resort, or a quaint and charming beachfront property, there are plenty of Florida resorts on the beach to choose from. Some of the most famous beach resorts in the area include The Ritz-Carlton Naples, The Ritz-Carlton Key West, and The Ritz-Carlton Marco Island. These beachfront resorts offer a variety of amenities, including luxury spas, restaurants, and more.
People in Florida do some pretty amazing things sometimes, too
Florida Man and Florida Woman doing the unthinkable is a staple in the Sunshine State. All of us have most likely experienced some form of smack talk from non-Floridians about how crazy our people are here. It's up to all of us to set them straight, don't you think?
westorlandonews.com
Climate First Bank Opens Mount Dora Branch
Climate First Bank, the world’s first bank dedicated to fighting the climate crisis, announced the opening of a Mount Dora Branch, its second Central Florida location, at 2755 E Orange Ave, Eustis, Florida 32726. Led by Branch Manager Kaina Norelia, the temporary location will allow customers to conveniently make...
villages-news.com
Girl Scouts fear huge housing development will threaten their safety at Camp Wildwood
About two dozen Girl Scouts descended on the Wildwood City Commission Monday night to oppose a 374-home development next to Camp Wildwood, a 600-acre wilderness retreat. Mary Pat King, CEO of the Girl Scouts of West Central Florida, said the 104-acre Highfield at Twisted Oaks development threatens the safety of girls and the wilderness environment.
wflx.com
Florida condo owners brace for rising insurance rates
Many South Florida condo owners are getting a holiday surprise they weren't expecting — paying more for insurance. It's all part of the state's insurance crisis that has hit homeowners all year. "The insurance this year is hitting us hard," Johannes Neckermann, who sits on a condo board on...
fox35orlando.com
Frontier, Spirit offer round-trip deals from Orlando International Airport this December
ORLANDO, Fla. - If you're looking to travel this holiday season, both Frontier and Spirit airlines are offering non-stop, round-trip deals for travel to and from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) this December. Flight options include service to popular international destinations and tourist cities across the United States. According to...
Christmas tree shoppers’ holiday spirit splintered by price inflation
ORLANDO, Fla. — Families are already getting a jump on their Christmas tree shopping this year. But those searching for the perfect tree are finding a spike in prices. It’s due to the rising cost of labor and delivery. The average cost of a real Christmas tree last...
Bay News 9
A look at the state of inflation in Florida
Heading into the midterm election, one issue consistently topped all polls and surveys by voters and that was the issue of inflation. It’s a topic that no doubt will be just as much of a concern after the election as well. We examine the impact inflation is having on...
Rick Scott “Proudly Supports the Gay Community” by Voting Against Advancing the Federal Marriage Equality Law.
Rick ScottPhoto by(Public Use) Florida’s past Governor and now junior Senator, Rick Scott, shortly after voting against a procedural measure that would federally recognize and protect same-sex and interracial marriage said, “I proudly support the gay community in Florida and across the nation and will aggressively fight any attempt to take away the ability for same-sex couples to marry and live their dreams in our great country.”
The Best Hot Dogs Joints in Florida in 2022, According to Travel Websites
Photo byPaul Goyette, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The hot dog has a long history. It is thought that the cook of the Greek emperor Nero invented the first sausage. From there, the new food traveled through Europe until it got to Germany and underwent a bit of a transformation. Germans began to add different spices and flavorings to the meats. As a result, Frankfort, Germany is thought to be the birthplace of the modern hot dog.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Winter Haven Republican Spars Over Service, 'Stop the Steal' Movement
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Among the most debated aspects of the 2022 election cycle was the role of election integrity, and whether questioning results was a viable strategy to win national office. On the national scale, many election-skeptical candidates saw defeat: Pennsylvania's Doug Mastriano, Arizona's Kari Lake, and Michigan's Tudor Dixon. In Florida, however, Republican voters fueled a red wave indiscriminate to whether candidate did or didn't support the results of the 2020 presidential race.
Is Florida Becoming the Country’s Largest Parking Lot?
Remember the day when you could drive from Sarasota to Bradenton in about 15 minutes. Or, how about the short drive from Venice, FL to North Port, FL under 20 minutes. For that matter every destination by car in the state of Florida has become a challenge. The simple explanation...
