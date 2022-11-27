Read full article on original website
Related
WLBT
Things To Know Friday, December 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, the man charged with first-degree murder in...
WLBT
Man accused of murdering Ole Miss student released on bond
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, the man charged with first-degree murder in the missing person’s case of, Jimmie “Jay” Lee, was released on bond Thursday. Lee’s body has not been found since he went missing in Oxford in July. Friends of Jay Lee...
WLBT
Ole Miss’ freshman sensation claims 2022 Conerly Trophy
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss freshman running back Quinshon Judkins was awarded the 2022 C Spire Conerly Trophy Tuesday night. The freshman running back led the Southeastern Conference in total rushing yards in the 2022 season with 1,476 yards gained on the ground, along with 17 touchdowns. Judkins beat...
WLBT
Man found guilty in Walmart employee shooting
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A jury found Martez Abram guilty of two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. Abram is accused of killing two employees at a Southaven Walmart and shooting a police officer in 2019. Martez Abram took the stand Thursday morning in Hernando...
Comments / 0