Orlando, FL

click orlando

Central Florida man known for impersonating cops arrested again

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Jeremy Dewitte – a registered sex offender that has been arrested multiple times for impersonating law enforcement officers – was arrested again Tuesday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they arrested Dewitte for violation of probation on an Orange...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Land Rover’s loud music leads to arrest of Wildwood woman

Loud music coming from a Land Rover led to the arrest of a Wildwood woman on drug charges. Makayla Sharday Grady, 34, was a passenger in the vehicle which was pulled over at about 11 a.m. Saturday at Warm Springs Avenue and Mulberry Street in Coleman, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The driver apologized to the deputy for the loud music.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Woman arrested at Walmart blames Black Friday theft on recent eviction

A Fruitland Park woman arrested at the Walmart in Summerfield blamed the theft of $355 in merchandise on her recent eviction. Bevals Aleen Hinton, 45, went to the store on Black Friday and loaded $424 worth of merchandise into her shopping cart, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She proceeded to the self-checkout lane and scanned $74 worth of merchandise. She paid for that merchandise and proceeded to roll the cart to the exit without paying for the other items, which were mostly food and household products.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
cw34.com

Body Cam: Florida man flees from deputies, taken down by K9, multiple drugs found in car

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man was taken down by a K9 after deputies said he fled from police after a traffic stop. Early Monday morning, deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said they conducted extra patrols at a Motel 6 in Daytona Beach. The deputy's body cam video shows 24-year-old Carlos Angulo being questioned by deputies. He was alerted that stop sticks were placed in front of his car and before he decided to speed off from deputies.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WFLA

Teen wanted for pulling gun at high school football game arrested

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 19-year-old Florida man accused of bringing a hangun to a high school football game in DeLand earlier this fall was arrested Monday, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. VSO detectives arrested Jayvion Barthel, 19, who they said was wanted by the DeLand Police Department for pulling a gun at a […]
DELAND, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood woman says she’s ‘sorry’ after trying to outrun cops

A Wildwood woman said she was “sorry” after trying to outrun law enforcement during a chase in Ocala. Donna Marie Smith, 32, was at the wheel of a black Toyota Corolla at about 1:45 a.m. Monday in Ocala when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner did not have a valid driver’s license. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but rather than pulling over, Smith hit the gas.
OCALA, FL
wogx.com

Could North Florida jewelry store burglars be involved in similar Central Florida break-ins?

LONGWOOD, Fla. - Investigations are moving forward following a series of burglaries across Central Florida. Certified Jewelry Designs in Longwood is patching back up after a break-in in October. Thieves used a ladder to climb to the roof of the building, then sawed through a neighboring business and sliced through the adjoining wall to get into the jewelry store. From there, they used special tools to cut into a heavy vault through the back.
LONGWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Fired employee arrested after unwelcome return to country club in The Villages

A man who was fired earlier this year after a dispute at a country club in The Villages was arrested last week after his unwelcome return to his former workplace. Steven Michael Pruchniak, 32, of Leesburg, showed up Wednesday morning at the Orange Blossom Hills Country Club on the Historic Side of The Villages. Pruchniak was banned from the restaurant earlier this year after he became belligerent and aggressive toward law enforcement. The Illinois native was tasered in that incident.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Couple in golf cart arrested late at night near pond in The Villages

A man and a woman in a golf cart were arrested when they were found late at night near a pond in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer spotted the golf cart at about 1:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving at the retention pond near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Main Street. The officer parked in the lot near the Ruby Tuesday restaurant at Spanish Springs and walked over to the pond. The officer shined a flashlight on the couple, later identified as 58-year-old Timothy Luther Smith and 31-year-old Samantha Heverin, both of Summerfield, who appeared to be intoxicated.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

K-9 and helicopter used to hunt down suspect who fled to Spruce Creek golf course

A K-9 and helicopter were used to hunt down a suspect who fled to a golf course at Spruce Creek Del Webb in Summerfield. Jimmy Ryan Lain, 40, was at the wheel of a gray Ford SUV shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday at the Circle K at 14870 U.S. Hwy. 441 when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner was wanted on a North Carolina warrant for violation of felony probation. The deputy activated his emergency lights and approached the vehicle, prompting the driver to flee to Sunset Harbor Road. The vehicle stopped briefly and two passengers got out and raised their hands. The vehicle continued to flee eastbound on Sunset Harbor Road.
SUMMERFIELD, FL

