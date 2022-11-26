Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each monthJake WellsFlorida State
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently ClosesTy D.Winter Park, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Davenport woman is accused of driving straight toward two Polk County deputies as she exited a pawn storeEddyEvonAnonymousPolk County, FL
Related
click orlando
Central Florida man known for impersonating cops arrested again
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Jeremy Dewitte – a registered sex offender that has been arrested multiple times for impersonating law enforcement officers – was arrested again Tuesday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they arrested Dewitte for violation of probation on an Orange...
villages-news.com
Land Rover’s loud music leads to arrest of Wildwood woman
Loud music coming from a Land Rover led to the arrest of a Wildwood woman on drug charges. Makayla Sharday Grady, 34, was a passenger in the vehicle which was pulled over at about 11 a.m. Saturday at Warm Springs Avenue and Mulberry Street in Coleman, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The driver apologized to the deputy for the loud music.
Four Florida Teens Arrested Running From Deputies In Stolen Car
Four Florida teens have been arrested after running from deputies, and a rash of vehicle robberies was thwarted over the weekend. Deputies say when a License Plate Reader flagged a stolen car coming into Deltona around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies swarmed the area. According to
villages-news.com
Woman arrested at Walmart blames Black Friday theft on recent eviction
A Fruitland Park woman arrested at the Walmart in Summerfield blamed the theft of $355 in merchandise on her recent eviction. Bevals Aleen Hinton, 45, went to the store on Black Friday and loaded $424 worth of merchandise into her shopping cart, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She proceeded to the self-checkout lane and scanned $74 worth of merchandise. She paid for that merchandise and proceeded to roll the cart to the exit without paying for the other items, which were mostly food and household products.
cw34.com
Body Cam: Florida man flees from deputies, taken down by K9, multiple drugs found in car
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man was taken down by a K9 after deputies said he fled from police after a traffic stop. Early Monday morning, deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said they conducted extra patrols at a Motel 6 in Daytona Beach. The deputy's body cam video shows 24-year-old Carlos Angulo being questioned by deputies. He was alerted that stop sticks were placed in front of his car and before he decided to speed off from deputies.
Teen wanted for pulling gun at high school football game arrested
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 19-year-old Florida man accused of bringing a hangun to a high school football game in DeLand earlier this fall was arrested Monday, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. VSO detectives arrested Jayvion Barthel, 19, who they said was wanted by the DeLand Police Department for pulling a gun at a […]
click orlando
Seminole County detention deputy accused of smuggling controlled substances into jail
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that a detention deputy assigned to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility was arrested for smuggling controlled substances into the jail. Deputies said that Starr Ariel Muhammad, who has been with the agency since 2017, faces felony...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Woman who crashed into brick sign at local beachside park arrested for drunk driving
6:15 p.m. — Intersection of East Granada Boulevard and A1A, Ormond Beach. DUI. A Jeep crashed into the brick sign of a local park. When a witness ran over to help, the driver exited her vehicle and told the witness to stay away, as she was "going to jail," according to a police report. The witness spotted a bottle of liquor on the Jeep's dashboard.
WESH
1 woman killed, 1 woman hurt in Kissimmee stabbing, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found stabbed to death inside a Kissimmee home on Tuesday. Deputies were called to the home on Myrtle Oak Lane and Oak Hill Trail around 2 p.m. They found one woman dead in the...
villages-news.com
Wildwood woman says she’s ‘sorry’ after trying to outrun cops
A Wildwood woman said she was “sorry” after trying to outrun law enforcement during a chase in Ocala. Donna Marie Smith, 32, was at the wheel of a black Toyota Corolla at about 1:45 a.m. Monday in Ocala when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner did not have a valid driver’s license. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but rather than pulling over, Smith hit the gas.
wogx.com
Could North Florida jewelry store burglars be involved in similar Central Florida break-ins?
LONGWOOD, Fla. - Investigations are moving forward following a series of burglaries across Central Florida. Certified Jewelry Designs in Longwood is patching back up after a break-in in October. Thieves used a ladder to climb to the roof of the building, then sawed through a neighboring business and sliced through the adjoining wall to get into the jewelry store. From there, they used special tools to cut into a heavy vault through the back.
Police: Man got into argument inside Daytona Beach hookah lounge before deadly shooting
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police said a 21-year-old man who was shot and killed outside a hookah lounge on Sunday got into an argument inside the lounge before the shooting. Police said D’Shawn McLaury died after he was shot outside the Hookah Pub on Seabreeze Boulevard, two...
Orlando police investigate after shooting at Pine Hills home
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are trying to figure out who shot up a house in Orlando. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Ribblesdale Lane, near North Lane and Pine Hills Road. A Channel 9 crew observed evidence markers on the road where police found shell casings at the...
villages-news.com
Fired employee arrested after unwelcome return to country club in The Villages
A man who was fired earlier this year after a dispute at a country club in The Villages was arrested last week after his unwelcome return to his former workplace. Steven Michael Pruchniak, 32, of Leesburg, showed up Wednesday morning at the Orange Blossom Hills Country Club on the Historic Side of The Villages. Pruchniak was banned from the restaurant earlier this year after he became belligerent and aggressive toward law enforcement. The Illinois native was tasered in that incident.
10NEWS
Polk prosecutors drop drug charges against Lakeland man in case highlighted by 10 Tampa Bay
LAKELAND, Fla. — Prosecutors in Polk County have dropped drug charges against a Lakeland man who questioned the honesty of the police officers who arrested him. “I just want a sense of peace, honestly," 32-year-old Joshua Chatmon said. Chatmon says he’s relieved the charges against him have been dropped...
Lakeland Police Searching For Woman Who Put Dachshund Puppy In Her Purse
LAKELAND, Fla. – Police in Lakeland are searching for a woman who stole a puppy by placing it in her purse and fleeing the store location. On October 13, 2022, at approximately 2:45 p.m., an unidentified woman was captured on surveillance video stealing a
WESH
911 calls reveal new details in deadly Daytona Beach shooting outside hookah bar
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are actively investigating the deadly shooting and they're following up on different leads about a suspect. They say someone shot and killed 21-year-old D'Shawn McLaury. Law enforcement responded after getting a call that someone was shot near Wild Olive and Seabreeze Boulevard...
villages-news.com
Couple in golf cart arrested late at night near pond in The Villages
A man and a woman in a golf cart were arrested when they were found late at night near a pond in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer spotted the golf cart at about 1:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving at the retention pond near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Main Street. The officer parked in the lot near the Ruby Tuesday restaurant at Spanish Springs and walked over to the pond. The officer shined a flashlight on the couple, later identified as 58-year-old Timothy Luther Smith and 31-year-old Samantha Heverin, both of Summerfield, who appeared to be intoxicated.
villages-news.com
K-9 and helicopter used to hunt down suspect who fled to Spruce Creek golf course
A K-9 and helicopter were used to hunt down a suspect who fled to a golf course at Spruce Creek Del Webb in Summerfield. Jimmy Ryan Lain, 40, was at the wheel of a gray Ford SUV shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday at the Circle K at 14870 U.S. Hwy. 441 when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner was wanted on a North Carolina warrant for violation of felony probation. The deputy activated his emergency lights and approached the vehicle, prompting the driver to flee to Sunset Harbor Road. The vehicle stopped briefly and two passengers got out and raised their hands. The vehicle continued to flee eastbound on Sunset Harbor Road.
WESH
Central Florida's Project Opioid to distribute more powerful overdose reversal drug
Project Opioid just got 5,000 doses of Kloxxado donated from the manufacturer. Kloxxado has the same active ingredient, naloxone, as Narcan – just twice as much. "We have to have more powerful overdose reversal drugs,” Andrae Bailey said. They'll launch Downtown DRIP in Orlando. DRIP stands for Downtown...
Comments / 2