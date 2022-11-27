OU football: Sooners fall to Texas Tech 51-48 in overtime in Lubbock (live scoring summary, highlights)

Oklahoma won the ESPN Events Invitational thanks in part to an unlikely source. Junior forward Sam Godwin, a transfer from Wofford, came off the bench and averaged nine points and five rebounds in three games against Nebraska, Seton Hall and Mississippi, helping OU take home the title. He especially made an impact in the latter two games, combining to shoot 11-for-15 from the field,leading all OU bench players in points in both games.

NORMAN, OK ・ 18 HOURS AGO