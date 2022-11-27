Susan E. Weber, 65, peacefully passed away early Sunday morning, November 27, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Susie, as she always preferred, was born June 23, 1957 to loving parents, Clarence and Dorothy (Teich) Brungraber in Sturgeon Bay. She was extremely proud to call Door County home, and spent her entire life living, loving, and experiencing all she could with her time in this world. Susie spent several years as a stay-at-home mother after starting a family to care for her children, instill core values, and never let them forget how special they were to her and loved beyond any words she could express. She decided to return to work as her children grew, and spent her entire career at Cadence Inc., where she assisted in making medical device components that helped countless people live more normal, healthy lives. This was the essence of her; she had a heart that could not be measured by any metric, gave her love, skills and knowledge without fear or question, and touched countless lives in her time on Earth. She also spent her time helping her husband, Jack, at his business Niagara Chemical, and working on the family farm. Her favorite activities and pastimes included spending time with her kids, taking them to countless sporting events, for which she never missed a single game, weekend campfires with family and friends, taking walks with her siblings through every Door County park and trail system, fishing, and boat rides. As she could not wait to become a grandmother, Susie spent the last several years of her life adoring, and spoiling, her grandchildren, spending as much time as she could loving them.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO