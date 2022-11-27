Read full article on original website
doorcountydailynews.com
Boys' basketball round-up: Kewaunee, Southern Door pick up wins
Packerland Conference teams from Door and Kewaunee counties had mixed results on Thursday. Kewaunee cruised past its county rival Algoma 59-38. Southern Door made the most of their trip to Oconto, winning the game 64-52. Sturgeon Bay could not keep pace with NEW Lutheran in an 80-63 defeat. Sevastopol also...
doorcountydailynews.com
Boys Basketball Roundup: L-C wins, Kewaunee falls to Brillion
Boys basketball action Tuesday night saw two area teams play in the area. The Kewaunee Storm lost to the Brillion Lions 65-39 on the road as the Storm were led with Payton Kohnle's 14 points. In Marinette, the Luxemburg-Casco Spartans topped the Marines 55-49 in North Eastern Conference action.
doorcountydailynews.com
Luxemburg-Casco wrestling begins season with conference dual
The Luxemburg-Casco wrestling team will begin their pursuit of another appearance in the team state tournament when they host Marinette on Thursday. The Spartans lost their final match of the season last year in the state championship, falling to Amery 36-30. While Max Ronsman will be out due to an injury suffered during the football season, the Spartans will likely welcome back individual state tournament participants Easton Worachek, Issac Jerabek, Blakelee Bastian, Caleb Delebreau, Ryan Routhieaux, and Trace Schoenebeck.
doorcountydailynews.com
Bailey remembers Christmastime for upcoming holiday tour
Former Vic Ferrari frontman and current STEEM vocalist Michael Bailey loves a good Christmas song, and he hopes you do too, for at least one night in Sturgeon Bay. Bailey and fellow STEEM collaborator Steve March-Torme return to eleven venues across the state for their second run “For Kids From 1 to 92” holiday tour. Last year’s tour featured the debut of the pair’s Christmas song “I Remember Christmastime.” It is a song of profound importance for Bailey, who wrote it in the thick of the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic when people were not sure what the holidays would look like that winter. Like other great Christmas songs, Bailey believes it carries a lot of heart.
doorcountydailynews.com
Wisconsin Gun Deer harvest surpasses 200,000
Deer hunters in the area and throughout the state had a relatively successful gun hunt this year. On Tuesday, the state's Department of Natural Resources reported that 203,295 deer were bagged during Wisconsin's nine-day season. The kill represented a 14.4 percent increase, with 98,397 bucks taken and 104,898 antlerless deer harvested. That is a 14 percent increase over 2021.
doorcountydailynews.com
One injured in Sturgeon Bay crash
One person had to be transported by Door County EMS Thursday night after a two-vehicle crash in Sturgeon Bay. The accident occurred at 5:25 p.m. at the intersection of STH 42/57 and Duluth Avenue. According to the report provided by the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, Fischer Pawelski of Brussels was traveling south on STH 42/57 when a sport-utility vehicle driven by Angela Denil of Sturgeon Bay turned left in front of him. Denil told the responding officer in the report that she was in the intersection with a red turn signal and was trying to get out of the intersection. Pawelski said in the report that he saw the car turning in front of him and could not stop in time to avoid the accident. Pawelski did not sustain any injuries, but Denil had to be transported to Door County Medical Center for suspected serious injuries. No citations were issued, and both cars had to be towed away before the scene was cleared by 5:50 p.m.
doorcountydailynews.com
One injured after motorist drives into Sturgeon Bay business
A person inside a Sturgeon Bay hair salon was treated for minor scratches on her face after a car drove into the building on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred at approximately 8 a.m. when Sturgeon Bay resident Traci Crabb pulled into a parking spot at First Impressions Hair Studio for her appointment and continued driving into the building. According to the accident report filed by the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, Crabb said she tried stopping the vehicle, but it would not stop. She told the responding officer that her car was recently repaired due to a recall notice. Casco’s Crystal Brandt was working at the salon and was seated near the window when the crash occurred. After feeling glass shards in her face, Brandt was checked out by EMS personnel and treated for her injuries. Crabb was uninjured and not cited in the incident.
doorcountydailynews.com
"Giving For Sara" collection drive starting in Kewaunee
You can help support a food and hygiene drive program celebrating ten years of supporting area food pantries in Kewaunee County. The "Giving for Sara" program is held every December in honor of Sara Malay, the Aging Services Unit Director for Kewaunee County, before she passed away in a car accident in October 2013. Public Health Director Cindy Kinnard shares Sara's impact on the community and that of the "giving tree" on display.
doorcountydailynews.com
Malfunction closes Michigan Street Bridge UPDATE: Bridge reopens
You can only use two of the three bridges going through Sturgeon Bay this morning (Thursday). The Sturgeon Bay Police Department posted just after 8 a.m. this morning that the Michigan Street Bridge is closed due to it being stuck in the open position. No other information as to why the bridge is stuck was shared, but the Door County Highway Department and Wisconsin Department of Transportation are aware of the problem.
doorcountydailynews.com
Susan E. Weber
Susan E. Weber, 65, peacefully passed away early Sunday morning, November 27, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Susie, as she always preferred, was born June 23, 1957 to loving parents, Clarence and Dorothy (Teich) Brungraber in Sturgeon Bay. She was extremely proud to call Door County home, and spent her entire life living, loving, and experiencing all she could with her time in this world. Susie spent several years as a stay-at-home mother after starting a family to care for her children, instill core values, and never let them forget how special they were to her and loved beyond any words she could express. She decided to return to work as her children grew, and spent her entire career at Cadence Inc., where she assisted in making medical device components that helped countless people live more normal, healthy lives. This was the essence of her; she had a heart that could not be measured by any metric, gave her love, skills and knowledge without fear or question, and touched countless lives in her time on Earth. She also spent her time helping her husband, Jack, at his business Niagara Chemical, and working on the family farm. Her favorite activities and pastimes included spending time with her kids, taking them to countless sporting events, for which she never missed a single game, weekend campfires with family and friends, taking walks with her siblings through every Door County park and trail system, fishing, and boat rides. As she could not wait to become a grandmother, Susie spent the last several years of her life adoring, and spoiling, her grandchildren, spending as much time as she could loving them.
doorcountydailynews.com
Felhofer named new CEO for Door County YMCA
A familiar face will take over the reins as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Door County YMCA. Tonya Felhofer has been named the permanent CEO and will assume her new duties next Monday, December 5th. Felhofer has served as the Financial Development Director and, for the last year,...
