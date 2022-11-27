ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Side Sox

White Sox announce coaching staff

If a news dump falls in a forest full of fans wailing over the loss of José Abreu, does anyone ever see it?. Well, the White Sox want you to, and we are here to serve the White Sox. Or skewer them. Sometimes, both. The headliner here is that...
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Sox

Grading the White Sox: Elvis Andrus

At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from head of the class Dylan Cease all the way down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
South Side Sox

Grading the White Sox: Reynaldo López

CHICAGO, IL
South Side Sox

Should I Stay or Should I Go: José Abreu

He should have stayed On a team that struggled mightily to produce on offense all season long, Pito was once again the team’s rock, leading all White Sox position players in WAR by a significant margin due to a combination of availability (157 games played) and continued excellence at the plate (137 wRC+). He lost a lot of his power stroke, but compensated with a higher walk rate and lower strikeout rate. The team can ill-afford to lose arguably its only reliable offensive presence.
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Sox

José Can You See Hou-stawn’s Early Light

Former Sox great José Abreu offered some interesting quotes that one can read between the lines from and gain understanding why he left the South Siders. First Quote: "I just want to be part of a great family." One must wonder if this is a reflection of the atmosphere...
HOUSTON, TX

