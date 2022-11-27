Read full article on original website
Wild video shows migrant paragliding over border fence into Spain
He’s just dropping in. Incredible footage captures the moment an immigrant paraglides into Spain to avoid a notoriously tough fenced-off border crossing — where 23 people were killed in violent clashes with guards earlier this year. A now-viral video caught two men gasping in surprise on Thursday as they saw the paraglider crossing the Melilla fence, one of the main entry points into Europe from Morocco. “Brother, he is jumping in a f—ing parachute, a f—ing parachute — incredible!” one of the onlookers gasps. Local authorities soon confirmed they were looking for the mystery migrant seen flying across the heavily guarded border that has...
thecomeback.com
Russian diplomat makes surprising Brittney Griner admission
While WNBA star Brittney Griner toils in a Russian penal colony while serving a nine-year sentence over possession of cannabis oil residue, the United States and Russia remain locked in private and public negotiations over her potential release as part of a prisoner swap. After Russian authorities denied Griner’s appeal...
'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence
The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
The Disney Store in Japan is selling a shirt that shows Winnie the Pooh holding up a white sheet of paper — the same protest symbol sweeping across China
Chinese citizens have likened Winnie the Pooh to Chinese President Xi Jinping, while the blank paper Pooh holds is a symbol of China protests.
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Zelenskiy aide reveals up to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed; Russian missiles hit Zaporizhzhia, mayor says
Ukraine’s armed forces have lost between 10,000 and 13,000 soldiers so far, according to a senior presidential adviser; Russian forces reportedly struck southeastern city overnight
European security org faces existential crisis at meeting
LODZ, Poland (AP) — A security organization born in the Cold War to maintain peace in Europe ended a high-level meeting Friday without a final resolution, underlining the existential crisis it is facing amid Russia’s war against Ukraine. The war launched by one member of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe against another has created hurdles for the 57-nation group. It makes decisions based on the consensus of all members, which rendered it impossible for the vast majority that condemn the war to get through a final resolution opposing Russia’s aggression. Running through the two-day meeting of foreign ministers and other representatives, the OSCE’s first such high-level meeting since the Feb. 24 invasion, was the question of how it can continue to function without consensus from Russia and its ally Belarus, which say they have been unfairly isolated. “I have no doubts that in the next few years it will be extremely difficult for this organization to deliver on its mandate,” Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said at a concluding news conference. Poland currently holds the organization’s rotating chair.
Kate Cross embraces 'mindset shift' as England Women seek attacking new era
Seamer says aggressive gameplans can give her a second wind at back end of career
