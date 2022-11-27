Read full article on original website
How Luke Patton holds things together in the middle for Roland-Story boys basketball
Looking at the stat sheet following Roland-Story's 53-36 season-opening victory over Gilbert on Thursday, Norse center Luke Patton stands out. Patton posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. He also blocked three shots to help the Norsemen easily overcome the injuries to their three primary ball-handlers to defeat the Tigers. But it...
Rand scores 13, Milwaukee beats Green Bay 81-67
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Ahmad Rand's 13 points helped Milwaukee defeat Green Bay 81-67 on Thursday night to open Horizon League play. Rand also added six rebounds and four blocks for the Panthers (6-3). Markeith Browning II scored 12 points and added four steals. Jalen Johnson recorded 12 points and was 4 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.
Sydney Lynch follows a legend for Gilbert basketball. How the senior finds her own way on the court
Gilbert's Sydney Lynch knew coming into the season that she had the difficult task of taking over for a legend at point guard. For three years, Lynch played in the shadow of former All-State performer Ava Hawthorne. Now that Hawthorne is off playing Division I ball at Drake, Lynch is taking over as the lead guard for the Tigers. ...
Corbett puts up 20, Denver downs Houston Christian 93-83
HOUSTON (AP) — Tyree Corbett had 20 points in Denver's 93-83 victory over Houston Christian on Thursday night. Corbett had 11 rebounds for the Pioneers (7-1). Tommy Bruner added 20 points while going 7 of 14 (4 for 5 from distance), and he also had eight assists. Touko Tainamo went 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 18 points.
WATCH: Vanderbilt HC Jerry Stackhouse Escorted Off Court by Police After Shouting Expletives at Officials
Vanderbilt (3-4) men’s basketball head coach Jerry Stackhouse was ejected during the Commodores’ 70-65 road loss to VCU (5-2) Wednesday. Stackhouse, the former NBA All-Star, took exception with a technical foul called on fifth-year senior center Liam Robbins in the second half. Robbins received a technical for taunting after throwing down a dunk. Stackhouse went on a tirade, yelling at officials over the call. Stackhouse had to be held back by his team and later security as he approached official Bart Lenox.
Arland Bruce IV Leaving Iowa Football
Sophomore Receiver Announces He's Entering Transfer Portal
Matty Beniers scores in OT, Kraken rally past Capitals 3-2
SEATTLE (AP) — Jaden Schwartz was grabbing a drink of water when he looked up and saw Matty Beniers breaking in alone on goal. Seattle's rookie wasted no time sending the Kraken to their seventh straight victory.
