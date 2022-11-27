ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Register

Rand scores 13, Milwaukee beats Green Bay 81-67

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Ahmad Rand's 13 points helped Milwaukee defeat Green Bay 81-67 on Thursday night to open Horizon League play. Rand also added six rebounds and four blocks for the Panthers (6-3). Markeith Browning II scored 12 points and added four steals. Jalen Johnson recorded 12 points and was 4 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.
GREEN BAY, Wis.
Post Register

Corbett puts up 20, Denver downs Houston Christian 93-83

HOUSTON (AP) — Tyree Corbett had 20 points in Denver's 93-83 victory over Houston Christian on Thursday night. Corbett had 11 rebounds for the Pioneers (7-1). Tommy Bruner added 20 points while going 7 of 14 (4 for 5 from distance), and he also had eight assists. Touko Tainamo went 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 18 points.
HOUSTON
Outsider.com

WATCH: Vanderbilt HC Jerry Stackhouse Escorted Off Court by Police After Shouting Expletives at Officials

Vanderbilt (3-4) men’s basketball head coach Jerry Stackhouse was ejected during the Commodores’ 70-65 road loss to VCU (5-2) Wednesday. Stackhouse, the former NBA All-Star, took exception with a technical foul called on fifth-year senior center Liam Robbins in the second half. Robbins received a technical for taunting after throwing down a dunk. Stackhouse went on a tirade, yelling at officials over the call. Stackhouse had to be held back by his team and later security as he approached official Bart Lenox.
NASHVILLE, TN

