Lakers Highlights: Russell Westbrook Hits Half-Court Shot; LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Austin Reaves Lead Win Over Trail Blazers

The Los Angeles Lakers got back in the win column on Wednesday night, beating the Portland Trail Blazers 128-109 at home to improve to 8-12 on the season. After a rough shooting night in the Lakers’ last game, LeBron James got back on track in this one with a game-high 31 points to go along with seven rebounds and eight assists.
Anthony Davis Hoping For At Least 4-2 Road Trip As Lakers Are ‘Starting To Gel’

The Los Angeles Lakers begin a six-game road trip that should allow them to gauge their form and measure the progress they have made since the start of the 2022-23 season. After registering a 2-10 record to begin the campaign, the Lakers won six of their eight next games. During that spell, L.A. has been the fifth-most efficient team in the NBA, outscoring their rivals by 8.7 points per 100 possessions.
LeBron James Credits Pacers For Snatching Win From Lakers’ Hands; Breaks Down Final Play

The Indiana Pacers stunned the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday with Andrew Nembhard knocking down a game-winning buzzer-beater to leave Crypto.com Arena with a 116-115 victory. L.A. seemed to have the game under control for the majority of the night. The Purple and Gold led by as many as 17 points — in the fourth quarter, no less — before they collapsed in the last 10 minutes of the clash.
Lakers News: Matt Ryan Being Waived To Open Up Roster Spot Ahead Of Dec. 15

The Los Angeles Lakers got back in the win column on Wednesday night, building a big lead and hanging on to beat the Portland Trail Blazers at home. It was a rare win where the Lakers actually got to rest their starters for a few minutes at the end as guys like Matt Ryan, Kendrick Nunn, Max Christie and Damian Jones closed it out.
Lakers Injury Update: Lonnie Walker Misses Game Against Trail Blazers With Left Foot Soreness

Just before tipoff on Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that Lonnie Walker IV would be sitting out with left foot soreness. Walker joined Troy Brown Jr. on the bench as both dealt with left foot soreness, putting the Lakers down two starters with Austin Reaves and Dennis Schroder taking their place.
