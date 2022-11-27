The Los Angeles Lakers begin a six-game road trip that should allow them to gauge their form and measure the progress they have made since the start of the 2022-23 season. After registering a 2-10 record to begin the campaign, the Lakers won six of their eight next games. During that spell, L.A. has been the fifth-most efficient team in the NBA, outscoring their rivals by 8.7 points per 100 possessions.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO