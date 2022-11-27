Read full article on original website
Postgame Notes: No. 8 UConn 74, Oklahoma State 64
Editor's Note: The postgame notes are courtesy of Oklahoma State Athletics media relations. December 1, 2022 | Storrs, Connecticut | Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Updated Records: Oklahoma State 5-3 overall, 0-0 Big 12 | UConn 9-0 overall, 0-0 Big East. Oklahoma State Leaders: Points — Kalib Boone - 15, Assists...
Quick Recap: No. 8 UConn defeats Oklahoma State, 74-64, in Big 12/Big East Battle
A poor end to the first half by Oklahoma State allowed No. 8 UConn the chance to pull away from the Cowboys during a 74-64 win on Thursday as part of the Big 12/Big East Battle in Storrs, Connecticut. Here is a quick recap with highlights, scores and stats:. 1ST...
Mountaineers aren't what they were, wonder what might be
West Virginia has returned to the Coliseum with two more wins than it had when it left for the Phil Knight Legacy event but also the first loss of the season. The Mountaineers have zoomed up the KenPom ratings and are knocking on the door of the top 25 for the first time in a long time. Things are different, a little less unknown than they were before heading out west to practice for and play three games in four days against the best competition to date.
LISTEN: A transfer of power for WVU basketball
West Virginia basketball rebuilt its roster in the offseason and has plans about how to use recruiting, the transfer portal and of course NIL in the future. Some of the credit must go to the new director of player personnel/recruiting. Longtime staffer Jay Kuntz finally agrees to sit down and answer some questions about the past, present and future of managing rosters in college basketball. (Direct link: HERE.)
An update on early enrollments for WVU Football
An update on the future of WVU Football.
Rodney Gallagher on his recruitment, Neal Brown's return, and more VIP member questions
West Virginia University football commit Rodney Gallagher joins the Country Roads Confidential podcast today to discuss a variety of topics. We open by talking about the official return of Neal Brown for the 2023 season and what it means for him and his recruitment. We also touch on the Penn State visit, any other trip plans coming up, and if his recruitment is shut down. Then, we turn things over to EerSports VIP members as we ask Gallagher their questions, ranging from his first memory at WVU, who he's excited about playing against, the wildest NIL deal and more.
Huggins got along with one former Xavier coach (but definitely not another)
WVU Head Coach Bob Huggins reminisces about past battles with Xavier and one former Musketeers head coach that he certainly enjoyed spending time with.... and one he did not.
Two bullet points that show why WVU hired Wren Baker as new Athletic Director
West Virginia is making official the hire of Wren Baker from the University of North Texas. The longtime Mean Green Athletic Director will take over the role once held by Shane Lyons, who was unceremoniously pushed out of the position earlier this month. During a wide-ranging interview last week, Lyons detailed why he was let go, and it included disagreements about fundraising and financial support for NIL, as well as the extension of Head Coach Neal Brown, who has gone 22-25 over the last four seasons.
