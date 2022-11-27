West Virginia has returned to the Coliseum with two more wins than it had when it left for the Phil Knight Legacy event but also the first loss of the season. The Mountaineers have zoomed up the KenPom ratings and are knocking on the door of the top 25 for the first time in a long time. Things are different, a little less unknown than they were before heading out west to practice for and play three games in four days against the best competition to date.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 HOUR AGO