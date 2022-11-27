ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

S.C. State basketball earns its first win of the Erik Martin era

GREENVILLE, N.C. — GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lesown Hallums scored 22 points as South Carolina State beat East Carolina 73-68 on Tuesday night. Hallums added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (1-7). Cam Jones scored 13 points while shooting 6 for 16, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Rakeim Gary was 4 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points. The Bulldogs snapped a seven-game skid.
Gamecocks fall to George Washington 79-55

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — James Bishop IV scored 15 of his 24 points in the first half when George Washington took a 20-point lead and didn't look back, beating South Carolina 79-55 on Wednesday night. Bishop was 8-of-19 shooting, made 5 of 8 3-point attempts, and had eight assists...
