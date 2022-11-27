GREENVILLE, N.C. — GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lesown Hallums scored 22 points as South Carolina State beat East Carolina 73-68 on Tuesday night. Hallums added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (1-7). Cam Jones scored 13 points while shooting 6 for 16, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Rakeim Gary was 4 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points. The Bulldogs snapped a seven-game skid.

ORANGEBURG, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO