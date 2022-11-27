Read full article on original website
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USADiana RusOconee County, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
A.C. Flora running back Markel Townsend is named Richland County Player of the Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A.C. Flora running back Markel Townsend was named the Richland County High School Football Player of the Year, as determined by voting from local media who cover high school football in the Midlands. In 14 games, Townsend rushed for 2,505 yards and 19 touchdowns as the...
S.C. State basketball earns its first win of the Erik Martin era
GREENVILLE, N.C. — GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lesown Hallums scored 22 points as South Carolina State beat East Carolina 73-68 on Tuesday night. Hallums added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (1-7). Cam Jones scored 13 points while shooting 6 for 16, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Rakeim Gary was 4 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points. The Bulldogs snapped a seven-game skid.
Wofford College hands the football program
Wofford College names Shawn Watson as its new head football coach. A veteran coach, Watson went 3-3 as the Terriers' interim head coach and was rewarded for that run.
Aliyah Boston, No. 1 South Carolina rally to beat No. 15 UCLA 73-64
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Aliyah Boston had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks a game after tweaking her ankle to lead No. 1 South Carolina past No. 15 UCLA 73-64 on Tuesday night. Boston had missed the final two quarters of her team's victory over Hampton on Sunday after...
Allen University could be getting a football stadium
Allen University is looking to build its first stadium, after relaunching its football program four years ago. Here's where things stand.
Gamecocks fall to George Washington 79-55
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — James Bishop IV scored 15 of his 24 points in the first half when George Washington took a 20-point lead and didn't look back, beating South Carolina 79-55 on Wednesday night. Bishop was 8-of-19 shooting, made 5 of 8 3-point attempts, and had eight assists...
Sumter's Fantasy of Lights unites generations for the 35th year
Over a million lights are on display throughout the entire month of December at Swan Lake Iris Gardens. This year marks the 35th year of the event.
3rd Annual Tinsel Town Market set for this weekend in Chapin
The 3rd Annual Tinsel Town Market is set for this weekend in Chapin. Here's what you can expect.
Sumter librarian recognized as regional School Librarian of the Year
Lessie Bernshouse is a librarian at Wilder Elementary School in Sumter. On Thursday, she was honored by the South Carolina Association of School Librarians.
Whitmire officials still working on grocery solution
A 16-mile drive to the grocery store - that's what some Whitmire residents are forced to travel to get groceries. Town leaders say they're still working to fix that.
Orangeburg deputies search for missing 5-year-old, father
Crystal Jumper, 46, was found shot to death in her home and her 5-year-old was missing. Deputies are searching for the child and the father.
Getting in the holiday spirit with Christmas in Cayce
The holiday drive thru features thousands of lights, music from local performers and a visit from Santa! News 19's JR Berry will light the town Christmas Tree.
