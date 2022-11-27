Read full article on original website
Daniel Jones done as Montana State's head volleyball coach
BOZEMAN — After more than five years as Montana State's head volleyball coach, Daniel Jones will not return to the program, MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced Thursday. Jones’ contract will expire on Jan. 30. “I would like to thank Daniel for his years of service to...
Lexi Deden steps up big in Montana State women's win over South Dakota State
BOZEMAN — Montana State took what looked to be a commanding early lead on Wednesday against South Dakota State, one of the top mid-major women's basketball teams in the country. The Jackrabbits, though, showed why they are receiving votes for the Associated Press Top 25 with a swift comeback....
RaeQuan Battle's 'special' performance lifts Montana State men past Southern Utah
BOZEMAN — For a brief period of time, overtime looked like the best case scenario for the Montana State men’s basketball team. Then RaeQuan Battle literally stole the show. The junior guard stole a Southern Utah pass, raced down the court and made a layup as he was...
After 24-game absence, Montana State's Kyle Rygg 'just grateful to be back'
BOZEMAN — Shawn Howe nearly choked up, and his defensive linemen erupted in celebration — all for a substitution after a forgettable play near the end of a blowout. The Montana State football team led rival Montana 41-7 late in the third quarter on Nov. 19 at Bobcat Stadium. The Bobcats began to put backups in, and a jolt of emotion rippled through MSU’s sideline when D-lineman Kyle Rygg jogged onto the field.
Montana State indoor track season-opening meet postponed
BOZEMAN — Due to a malfunction of the bleacher retraction system in Worthington Arena, the Montana State indoor track and field team’s season-opening home meet originally scheduled for this Thursday has been postponed. A makeup date for the meet — called the Bobcat Preview — has not been...
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Montana, Montana State prepare for second-round playoff games
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Lucas Semb look back at the eventful Thanksgiving weeks for the Montana and Montana State football teams and look ahead to their second-round playoff games. Flores and Semb break down UM's comeback win over Southeast Missouri State...
