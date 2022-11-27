ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

406mtsports.com

Daniel Jones done as Montana State's head volleyball coach

BOZEMAN — After more than five years as Montana State's head volleyball coach, Daniel Jones will not return to the program, MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced Thursday. Jones’ contract will expire on Jan. 30. “I would like to thank Daniel for his years of service to...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

After 24-game absence, Montana State's Kyle Rygg 'just grateful to be back'

BOZEMAN — Shawn Howe nearly choked up, and his defensive linemen erupted in celebration — all for a substitution after a forgettable play near the end of a blowout. The Montana State football team led rival Montana 41-7 late in the third quarter on Nov. 19 at Bobcat Stadium. The Bobcats began to put backups in, and a jolt of emotion rippled through MSU’s sideline when D-lineman Kyle Rygg jogged onto the field.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State indoor track season-opening meet postponed

BOZEMAN — Due to a malfunction of the bleacher retraction system in Worthington Arena, the Montana State indoor track and field team’s season-opening home meet originally scheduled for this Thursday has been postponed. A makeup date for the meet — called the Bobcat Preview — has not been...
BOZEMAN, MT

