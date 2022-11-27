ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

Northwestern State tops Central Arkansas 74-66 in OT

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Isaac Haney had 18 points in Northwestern State’s 74-66 overtime victory against Central Arkansas on Saturday night.

Haney added six rebounds and three steals for the Demons (4-2). Emareyon McDonald was 5 of 11 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to add 12 points. Demarcus Sharp went 5 of 18 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Masai Olowokere led the Bears (3-3) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Central Arkansas also got 12 points and seven rebounds from Camren Hunter. In addition, Churchill Bounds finished with 12 points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

