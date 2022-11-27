ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

Roommates honor Salve Regina student killed in crash

By Joe Cortese
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mbePa_0jOje44e00

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) – The Salve Regina community continues to mourn the loss of 21-year-old Drew Ceppetelli who was killed in a car accident Thursday Morning.

Police said Ceppetelli was one of six people involved in a single-vehicle accident on route 1 in Portsmouth New Hampshire.

She was rushed to the hospital where Ceppetelli succumbed to her injuries a few hours after the crash according to police.

Police said several passengers were thrown from the vehicle as it rolled over multiple times.

Mady Whittaker and Lexi Coutu had been roommates with Cepetelli for the past two years.

Whittaker said, “I don’t know like what was harder when we got the news or the shock of what happened or the realization of what never will.”

Coutu said, “Her energy is definitely something that’s already missing.”

Ceppetelli was gearing up for her senior year with Salves’ softball team.

Mady and Lexi said they’ll always remember her smile and that she was “a ray of sunshine.”

Coutu said, “Just her positivity is something that I definitely want to incorporate in my life from her through her, her strength.”

“I just feel so blessed and so thankful that I met drew and she was in my life,” said Whittaker, “It’s one of those friendships you don’t see often, and it’s one of those friendships that I won’t see again but I know she always with us.”

After Ceppetelli passed away social media flooded with support for her friends, family, and the Salve Regina community.

Her roommates still grappling with the heartbreaking loss but remembering Ceppetelli’s positivity.

“She was encouraging and supportive, she was happy, she was always smiling on her worst days she was smiling, and I think that’s what I’m going to miss most about her,” said Whittaker.

Lexi and Mady hope Drew comes back to visit and shows them signs that she’s always watching over them.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in her memory.

A wake will be held Monday at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home in Rochester, NH.

The funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11 AM in St. Mary Church, Rochester NH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Drivers injured after separate crashes into Lynn and Yarmouth buildings

LYNN – Drivers in two Massachusetts communities were seriously injured Sunday morning in separate crashes that sent vehicles plowing into buildings.The first crash happened around 1 a.m. on Highbank Road in Yarmouth. The woman who was driving was ejected after crashing into a home. She was the only person in the car.Following the crash, the woman was taken by MedFlight to an area hospital with serious injuries. The residents were home at the time but were in a different part of the house and were not hurt.The American Red Cross is assisting the family with temporary housing.Around 10:30 a.m. in Lynn, an SUV slammed through a commercial garage on Chatham Street. The vehicle appeared to have plowed through one wall before travelling completely through the building and out a wall on the other side.The car caught fire after crashing.Police said two people were taken to the hospital, including the woman who was driving. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
YARMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

One person hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A drive by shooting in Mattapan sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Boston Police responded to the scene on Westmore Road around 5:30 p.m. The victims injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. There is no word on any arrests so far, though police said the...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Police in Tewksbury Asking the Public to Help Identify a Vandalism Suspect

Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, have asked the public to help them identify a vandalism suspect after an incident on Friday night. According to Tewksbury police, the incident occurred on Catamount Road. Police did not provide any details on the extent of the damage, or what was vandalized. Anyone with information...
TEWKSBURY, MA
NECN

Teenager Stabbed During Altercation at Train Station in Boston

Police are investigating a stabbing at an MBTA station in Boston late Saturday Night. Authorities say the incident occurred at around 11:40 p.m. on the stairs near the Franklin Street entrance of the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. An 18-year-old was found with stab wounds and was transported to a local...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Wayland Police Chief resigns amid investigation

WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Wayland Police Chief has agreed to resign after being on administrative leave for over eight months. Chief Sean Gibbons, who took his leave in March, will step down at the end of December. The town has been investigating Gibbons, but the reason remains unclear. Gibbons has...
WAYLAND, MA
penbaypilot.com

Peter David McGowan, obituary

Peter David McGowan passed away on Nov. 4, 2022 in Portland, Maine. Born in Camden, Maine, September 17, 1964, he was the son of the late Horace and Theresa McGowan. Peter was a graduate of Camden Rockport high school. Class of 1983. He enjoyed sports, especially soccer. He served in the Navy.
CAMDEN, ME
whdh.com

Police investigation underway at Downtown Crossing MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation has been launched at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. Officers could be seen gathered near the entrance to the station and crime scene tape was blocking off an area. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

1 Injured in Mattapan Shooting

One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Saturday. Boston Police responded to Westmore Road shortly before 5:30p.m. where they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. The person was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. No arrests...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

No Bail for 21-Year-Old Accused of Killing Man in Lowell Traffic Dispute

The 21-year-old who allegedly shot and killed a man during a traffic dispute last week in Lowell, Massachusetts, faced a judge Friday, one day after he was taken into custody. Rafael Garcia-Rey was arrested Thursday by Lowell police, wanted in connection with the shooting that happened Nov. 15 on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street. Authorities believe Garcia-Rey fatally shot 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi following a verbal altercation about a traffic dispute.
LOWELL, MA
whdh.com

Rhode Island man accused of drugging woman’s drink, raping her in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - An NBA skills trainer from Rhode Island was arraigned Monday on rape and drugging charges stemming from a Boston criminal investigation. Prosecutors say video surveillance shows Robert McClanaghan putting his hand in his pants pocket and slipping something into a woman’s drink when she was distracted.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Driver takes off after hitting 3 people in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, N.H. – Three people were seriously injured late Wednesday night when they were hit by a car in downtown Nashua. Police said the driver took off.It happened near Castro's Backroom on Main Street around 11:40 p.m.Three people were taken to area hospitals with injuries that police said are serious but non-life threatening.Nashua Police did not say if they have any description of the vehicle involved.No further information is currently available.
NASHUA, NH
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy