Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Campaign Ads Say a Kids’ Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR InvestigatesThe Veracity ReportBaltimore, MD
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Podcast Sheds New Light and Man Convicted of Murder Released After 23 Years in PrisonTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Baltimore, MD
Related
247Sports
Point spread, TV, tipoff time and preview: No. 22 Maryland faces first ranked test vs No. 16 Illinois
The overnight sensation that is the Maryland basketball team and first-year coach Kevin Willard faces its biggest test tonight, when No. 16 Illinois visits Xfinity Center. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. on BTN. The Terps (7-0) have overwhelmed everyone they've faced so far, winning their games by an average...
247Sports
Maryland Football: A surprising portal entry makes it eight outgoing Terps transfers
Maryland football just saw its first big transfer portal departure of the postseason. Sophomore C.J. Dippre, a promising tight end who might have been a key piece in the Terps offense next year, announced on Wednesday that he's entering the portal. "I would like to thank the University of Maryland...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Gary Williams on Maryland's attendance issues and how he'd fix them
Maryland basketball's low attendance has been a popular topic during the Terps' impressive 7-0 start under Kevin Willard. Xfinity Center has been mostly empty during the first four home games, and on Wednesday the school discounted tickets to try to fill the building for its game against No. 16 Illinois on Friday. Maryland legend Gary Williams chimed in on the subject during the DC Coaches Podcast.
247Sports
Maryland Football lands first 2024 commitment
Maryland football picked up its first commitment in the Class of 2024 with three-star linebacker Justin Okoronkwo announcing his pledge. Okoronkwo is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, and picked up offers from Michigan and Penn State over the summer after camping in the United States. He returned to see his first college football action in November as the Terps hosted No. 2 Ohio State.
247Sports
IMS Radio: Kevin Willard's on Fire | Football Transfer Frenzy | Walt Williams Talks Terps Basketball
It's the busiest time in a while at Maryland, which has seen Kevin Willard and the basketball team get off to an amazing start, and the football program undergoing a large number of announcements following the regular-season finale. Can Willard's team keep this up? Plus, Maryland basketball legend and courtside radio analyst Walt Williams joins the show. What does The Wizard think about what he's seen? Is there cause for concern with all of the football departures?
247Sports
Highly regarded assistant leaves Maryland football staff for promotion
Maryland football has its first staff movement of the postseason. Tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator Mike Miller is leaving to become the offensive coordinator at Charlotte, according to multiple reports. Miller, a Charlotte native, has been on Mike Locksley's staff for the past four seasons and was promoted to...
fox5dc.com
Quince Orchard faces Flowers in class 4A football finals
Quince Orchard High School and Flowers High School are facing off Thursday night at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis for Maryland's 4A football state championship. FOX 5 contributor Chad Ricardo has a preview of the matchup between the undefeated teams.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball Notes: 7-Footer Update | Bench Concerns? | Reese Feasting
Maryland basketball has played small when starting center Julian Reese is on the bench, usually employing 6-foot-7, 210-pound reserve Patrick Emilien at the five. Emilien has performed well, but there will be times during Big Ten play when more size is needed. So what's the status of 7-foot freshman Caleum-Swanton-Rodger?
Watch: Kenny Payne, players following Louisville's loss to Maryland
Louisville's chase for its first win of the 2022-23 season continues on. No. 22 Maryland downed the host Cardinals, 79-54, as part of the ACC / Big Ten Challenge. The Cardinals shot just 34 percent from the floor, had just six assists, committed 13 turnovers that the Terps converted into 21 points, in a fourth consecutive blowout loss.
247Sports
Louisville basketball's 'disheartening' 0-7 start after loss to Maryland sparks media buzz about Kenny Payne
Louisville and Maryland entered the 2022-23 season in similar places. The proud, basketball-first athletic programs both struggled last year, but new coaches were brought in to work their magic and make Maryland and Louisville relevant again. Tuesday illustrated both sides of the coin. No. 22 Maryland buried Louisville 79-54 behind 18 points from reenergized wing Donta Scott.
DMV high school football rankings (Nov. 29, 2022)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. St. John’s (8-4) – Last week: […]
Baltimore, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏀 games in Baltimore. The Friends School basketball team will have a game with The Park School of Baltimore on November 30, 2022, 13:15:00. The Perry Hall High School basketball team will have a game with Patapsco High School and Center for the Arts on November 30, 2022, 14:15:00.
mocoshow.com
Six To Be Inducted into MoCo Sports Hall of Fame in December
The Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame (MCSHF) is proud to announce the class of 2022. MCSHF will be holding the 2022 Induction Ceremony on December 4, 2022 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at the Silver Spring Civic Building. This year’s inductees are:. Lacrosse coach and rugby player Rob Bordley...
wrif.com
Washington Commanders Player Is Making Big Hats Happen
Brian Robinson of the Washington Commanders wore a giant hat after a game on Sunday and it went viral. And on Monday, sales of those hats went up 2,000%. No, he doesn’t have an endorsement deal with them, but he probably should. Would you wear one?
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 12: Jailbreak in Columbia and The Market at River Falls in Potomac
The twelfth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a concert jaunt over the Virginia state line but we caught a tasty beer at Jailbreak in Howard County and heard about a unique crab cake in Potomac in Montgomery County.
Angler finds message in a bottle in Maryland
A Virginia angler casting his line in the Chesapeake Bay said his most exciting catch of the day wasn't a fish -- it was a message in a bottle.
wnav.com
Maryland Sec of Ag Charged with Illegal Hunting
Former state lawmaker, Joseph Bartenfelder, who has been serving as the State's agriculture secretary since 2015, was charged, along with his adult son and three others for illegally hunting wetland and upland wild birds from a cornfield in Caroline County. In addition to tracking with the aid of bait, Bartenfelder Jr. was also charged with hunting with a shotgun that holds more than three shells and for a federal waterfowl stamp violation. The Baltimore Banner first reported this story and says that it's not known if this is the secretary's first offense. If it is he and the others charged could be fined up to $1,500 for each count. The secretary was charged by the Department of Natural Resources police who were pursuing a suspected baiting pond and discovered the individuals hunting in a cornfield on November 24, 2022.
Democracy Was Tried And Failed, Thus Two D.C. Races Will Be Settled By A Game Of Chance
In a democracy, it is the people who decide who wins elections. But when the people can’t decide, we leave it up to total chance. Two races for Advisory Neighborhood Commission seats in D.C. remained tied after the D.C. Board of Elections certified the final results from the Nov. 8 general election on Wednesday, thus triggering the rare yet legally mandated “drawing of lots” to determine the ultimate winner.
eenews.net
East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.
Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
State Roundup: Hogan racks up $220K+ in travel security for 2022; how Howard County turned blue; Hoyer ponders future outside Dem leadership
HOGAN’s SECURITY DETAIL FOR TRAVEL TOPS $220,000 FOR 2022: Maryland taxpayers paid $236,584.80 for Gov. Larry Hogan’s security detail on out-of-state and out-of-country trips from January through September of this year, according to information provided by the Maryland State Police. Some of Hogan’s out-of-Maryland trips were on official business but many more were for personal political business. Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner.
Comments / 6