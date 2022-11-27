ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Maryland Basketball: Gary Williams on Maryland's attendance issues and how he'd fix them

Maryland basketball's low attendance has been a popular topic during the Terps' impressive 7-0 start under Kevin Willard. Xfinity Center has been mostly empty during the first four home games, and on Wednesday the school discounted tickets to try to fill the building for its game against No. 16 Illinois on Friday. Maryland legend Gary Williams chimed in on the subject during the DC Coaches Podcast.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Maryland Football lands first 2024 commitment

Maryland football picked up its first commitment in the Class of 2024 with three-star linebacker Justin Okoronkwo announcing his pledge. Okoronkwo is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, and picked up offers from Michigan and Penn State over the summer after camping in the United States. He returned to see his first college football action in November as the Terps hosted No. 2 Ohio State.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

IMS Radio: Kevin Willard's on Fire | Football Transfer Frenzy | Walt Williams Talks Terps Basketball

It's the busiest time in a while at Maryland, which has seen Kevin Willard and the basketball team get off to an amazing start, and the football program undergoing a large number of announcements following the regular-season finale. Can Willard's team keep this up? Plus, Maryland basketball legend and courtside radio analyst Walt Williams joins the show. What does The Wizard think about what he's seen? Is there cause for concern with all of the football departures?
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Highly regarded assistant leaves Maryland football staff for promotion

Maryland football has its first staff movement of the postseason. Tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator Mike Miller is leaving to become the offensive coordinator at Charlotte, according to multiple reports. Miller, a Charlotte native, has been on Mike Locksley's staff for the past four seasons and was promoted to...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
fox5dc.com

Quince Orchard faces Flowers in class 4A football finals

Quince Orchard High School and Flowers High School are facing off Thursday night at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis for Maryland's 4A football state championship. FOX 5 contributor Chad Ricardo has a preview of the matchup between the undefeated teams.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
247Sports

Louisville basketball's 'disheartening' 0-7 start after loss to Maryland sparks media buzz about Kenny Payne

Louisville and Maryland entered the 2022-23 season in similar places. The proud, basketball-first athletic programs both struggled last year, but new coaches were brought in to work their magic and make Maryland and Louisville relevant again. Tuesday illustrated both sides of the coin. No. 22 Maryland buried Louisville 79-54 behind 18 points from reenergized wing Donta Scott.
LOUISVILLE, KY
DC News Now

DMV high school football rankings (Nov. 29, 2022)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. St. John’s (8-4) – Last week: […]
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Six To Be Inducted into MoCo Sports Hall of Fame in December

The Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame (MCSHF) is proud to announce the class of 2022. MCSHF will be holding the 2022 Induction Ceremony on December 4, 2022 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at the Silver Spring Civic Building. This year’s inductees are:. Lacrosse coach and rugby player Rob Bordley...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wrif.com

Washington Commanders Player Is Making Big Hats Happen

Brian Robinson of the Washington Commanders wore a giant hat after a game on Sunday and it went viral. And on Monday, sales of those hats went up 2,000%. No, he doesn’t have an endorsement deal with them, but he probably should. Would you wear one?
WASHINGTON, DC
wnav.com

Maryland Sec of Ag Charged with Illegal Hunting

Former state lawmaker, Joseph Bartenfelder, who has been serving as the State's agriculture secretary since 2015, was charged, along with his adult son and three others for illegally hunting wetland and upland wild birds from a cornfield in Caroline County. In addition to tracking with the aid of bait, Bartenfelder Jr. was also charged with hunting with a shotgun that holds more than three shells and for a federal waterfowl stamp violation. The Baltimore Banner first reported this story and says that it's not known if this is the secretary's first offense. If it is he and the others charged could be fined up to $1,500 for each count. The secretary was charged by the Department of Natural Resources police who were pursuing a suspected baiting pond and discovered the individuals hunting in a cornfield on November 24, 2022.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
DCist

Democracy Was Tried And Failed, Thus Two D.C. Races Will Be Settled By A Game Of Chance

In a democracy, it is the people who decide who wins elections. But when the people can’t decide, we leave it up to total chance. Two races for Advisory Neighborhood Commission seats in D.C. remained tied after the D.C. Board of Elections certified the final results from the Nov. 8 general election on Wednesday, thus triggering the rare yet legally mandated “drawing of lots” to determine the ultimate winner.
WASHINGTON, DC
eenews.net

East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.

Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Hogan racks up $220K+ in travel security for 2022; how Howard County turned blue; Hoyer ponders future outside Dem leadership

HOGAN’s SECURITY DETAIL FOR TRAVEL TOPS $220,000 FOR 2022: Maryland taxpayers paid $236,584.80 for Gov. Larry Hogan’s security detail on out-of-state and out-of-country trips from January through September of this year, according to information provided by the Maryland State Police. Some of Hogan’s out-of-Maryland trips were on official business but many more were for personal political business. Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy