Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WITN
WHO AM I? Kinston police want person involved in weekend shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in one Eastern Carolina city hope you can help them solve a shooting from this past weekend. Kinston police this afternoon released surveillance video of a person they say was involved in Sunday’s shooting at a party in the 1600 block of West Vernon Avenue.
WITN
Kinston police release photos of Christmas display vandals
As winter months approach, counties are taking action to help families in need. As winter months approach, counties are taking action to help families in need. Troops in one part of the east said a formal goodbye to an aircraft after 50 years of service. Pitt & Onslow counties now...
NC offering up to $25,000 reward in January 2021 shooting that left mother dead
Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of 38-year-old Patrice Faison from Jan. 2021.
Officials say ENC schools targeted by hoax calls
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A number of school systems around Eastern North Carolina and the state received anonymous hoax phone calls about active shooter situations and other threats on Thursday. School systems in Craven, Beaufort and Onslow were among those impacted by the hoaxes. The FBI has been called in to investigate. On Thursday, […]
Recent rash of shootings has Kinston residents concerned
KINSTON, NC (WNCT) — Officials are still searching for answers in the rash of shootings that have happened in Kinston. Police hope to bring closure to all the people involved. Kinston police say the shooting on Herbert Drive was a domestic violence incident and an arrest has been made. As for the West Vernon Avenue […]
WITN
POLICE: Former employee arrested after firing gun at Greenville workplace
GREENVILLE, NC (WITN) - A former employee of a Greenville moving company was arrested this morning after police said he fired a gun at work. Gerkevion Wooten-Grimes was charged with communicating threats and discharging a firearm within city limits. It happened around 9:00 a.m. at Two Men and a Truck...
Man sentenced to 33 years for armed robberies in SC
A man was sentenced to 33 years in prison for two armed robberies and weapons crime.
WNCT
Kinston Crime Increasing?
I feel like we've gotten so many emails the last 2-3 days about crime in Kinston/Lenoir, could sit down with PD or Sheriff and talk about if there's any concerns for the increasing shootings or just crime in general in the area. Kinston Crime Increasing?. I feel like we've gotten...
publicradioeast.org
Gun incidents reported at two eastern North Carolina schools
Late Tuesday afternoon local police and Craven County Schools were made aware of a threat directed at Tucker Creek Middle School. According to Havelock Police, an investigation revealed a student made threats of bringing a gun to school. Wednesday night, that 13 year old male student from Tucker Creek Middle...
carolinacoastonline.com
Police: 2 kids found in car with 2 bodies
ROCKY MOUNT (AP) — Two people were found fatally shot in a car in a parking lot of a North Carolina business and two young children were found unharmed in the backseat Thursday morning, police said. Rocky Mount police said employees arriving for work on Construction Drive around 6...
neusenews.com
Victim in fair condition after Monday shooting
On Monday, November 28th, 2022, at approximately 8:00pm, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a subject that had been shot near the 1200 block of N. Independence St. Kinston, N.C. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a multiple gunshot wounds. Lenoir County EMS arrived and assisted officers with rendering aid to the victim. The victim was transported to ECU Medical Center where he remains in Fair Condition. At this time, this appears to have been an isolated incident and Kinston Police Detectives are working diligently to identify the perpetrator(s).
WITN
Runaway teenager found, returned to family
COVE CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says a young teenager is now back with her family. Thirteen-year-old Korena Brinkley was reported missing after last seen at her home on Highway 55 West in Cove City on Wednesday. The girl was found in Dover and deputies...
FOX Carolina
Greenville PD looking for 29-year-old woman last seen in June
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for a 29-year-old woman who was last heard from in June. Kendall Ashton Lee was reported missing by her family and her whereabouts have been known ever since, according to police. Lee does not possess a car and was...
One person injured in Kinston shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was injured in a shooting near the 1200 block of North Independence Street on Monday night, according to the Kinston Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 8 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers found a male victim suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds.” […]
WITN
Search for missing man in Neuse River now recovery effort
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County authorities now say they have switched from a rescue effort to a recovery mission along one part of the Neuse River. Crews were back out on the river this afternoon in the area of the Spring Garden Road boat ramp looking for the body of 41-year-old Anthony Parker, of Greenville.
neusenews.com
KPD responded to shots fired on W. Vernon on Sunday
On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, at approximately 1:30am, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of shots fired at 1609-B W. Vernon Ave. Kinston, N.C. Upon arrival, officers were met with a large crowd that was present for a party. A short time, later officers located one gunshot victim during a traffic stop on W. Vernon Ave. Kinston, N.C. and a second victim was located at UNC Lenoir. Both victims were suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
WNCT
$2M in legislative funding going to Sugarloaf Island
A check presentation was held Thursday to help in the restoration process for Sugarloaf Island, a small island off downtown Morehead City. $2M in legislative funding going to Sugarloaf Island. A check presentation was held Thursday to help in the restoration process for Sugarloaf Island, a small island off downtown...
Two charged after Edgecombe County inmate killed
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office reports an inmate was killed late Wednesday night. Two suspects have been arrested. Deputies responded to the Edgecombe County Detention Center around 11 p.m. Wednesday. They found an inmate, Darren Vick, who had been assaulted. He was transported to ECU Health Edgecombe where he was pronounced […]
WITN
UPDATE: Troopers identify body pulled from Neuse River, search continues for second person
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol has identified the body of a woman pulled from the Neuse River along with a car on Monday. Sgt. Heather Johnson tells WITN that the body of Shenethia Daniels, 40, of Greenville was recovered. Troopers responded on Monday to the Spring Garden...
Suspect arrested, charged in NC mall shooting that injured two
A suspect who police said shot two men Friday night inside a North Carolina mall has been arrested and is facing charges.
Comments / 0