Utah State

Oregon 74, Washington St. 60

WASHINGTON ST. (3-3) Gueye 8-12 2-2 19, Rodman 2-7 0-0 5, Bamba 5-13 4-5 14, Darling 1-4 0-0 3, Powell 4-10 1-1 9, Houinsou 3-5 0-0 6, Rosario 1-1 0-0 2, Diongue 1-1 0-0 2, Hamon-Crespin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 7-8 60.
Arizona St. 60, Colorado 59

ARIZONA ST. (7-1) Washington 3-6 0-1 6, Dev.Cambridge 7-12 3-3 18, Des.Cambridge 4-12 0-0 11, Horne 4-12 0-1 8, Nunez 1-7 2-3 4, Neal 2-3 2-3 6, Gaffney 1-3 0-0 3, Muhammad 2-5 0-0 4, Brennan 0-0 0-2 0, Boakye 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 7-13 60.
Murray St. 70, Illinois St. 67, OT

ILLINOIS ST. (2-6) Lewis 5-12 2-2 13, McChesney 5-7 0-0 11, Burford 2-8 1-1 6, Knight 8-13 2-2 20, Poindexter 5-11 0-0 13, Kasubke 2-4 0-1 4, Petrakis 0-3 0-0 0, Sandage 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 5-6 67.
Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach

Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
WATCH: Vanderbilt HC Jerry Stackhouse Escorted Off Court by Police After Shouting Expletives at Officials

Vanderbilt (3-4) men’s basketball head coach Jerry Stackhouse was ejected during the Commodores’ 70-65 road loss to VCU (5-2) Wednesday. Stackhouse, the former NBA All-Star, took exception with a technical foul called on fifth-year senior center Liam Robbins in the second half. Robbins received a technical for taunting after throwing down a dunk. Stackhouse went on a tirade, yelling at officials over the call. Stackhouse had to be held back by his team and later security as he approached official Bart Lenox.
Rand scores 13, Milwaukee beats Green Bay 81-67

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Ahmad Rand's 13 points helped Milwaukee defeat Green Bay 81-67 on Thursday night to open Horizon League play. Rand also added six rebounds and four blocks for the Panthers (6-3). Markeith Browning II scored 12 points and added four steals. Jalen Johnson recorded 12 points and was 4 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.
Kaprizov's 3-point game leads Wild to 5-3 win over Oilers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists to extend his career-best point streak to 10 games, and Joel Eriksson Ek added a goal and assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 5-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. Kaprizov has a...
