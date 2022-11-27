What Emery Simmons, Lance Bryant Said After Indiana Football's 30-16 Loss to Purdue

Indiana wide receiver Emery Simmons and outside linebacker Lance Bryant address the media following the Hoosiers' 30-16 loss to Purdue. Read their transcript summaries, or just watch the full press conference.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football dropped its final game of the season to Purdue 30-16 missing the opportunity to earn back the Old Oaken Bucket.

Senior wide receiver Emery Simmons and redshirt senior outside linebacker Lance Bryant addressed the media after the defeat.

Simmons had four receptions for 64 yards while Bryant totaled three solo tackles, two of which were sacks.

Read the players' transcript summaries, or just watch the attached full press conference.

Emery Simmons | WR | Sr.

On the emotion after Dexter Williams’ injury…

SIMMONS: "For a guy like Dexter, just to see how he came in last week, played well against Michigan State, and got us a dub. And now just seeing how he’s been progressing in practice throughout the year and for him to get his opportunity and a chance to start.

For all of that to happen, that was a tough moment, but you’ve got to shake it off. The game still goes on. He was in our thoughts and prayers the whole time. But at that point we had to just talk him up while he was down, keep playing football and try to win the game."

On how Williams’ injury affected the play of the team…

SIMMONS: "It affects us, but at the same time it’s fine. What hurts more is just like, dang, that’s another player. Even still, other players and other teams see that happen to them. You don’t want to see someone go down like that. So, I feel like with us it was a sad, dull moment but at the same time it’s just another reason to play harder in my opinion."

On the game plan with Connor Bazelak…

SIMMONS: "Of course, you know everybody doesn’t have the same skill set. Dex likes to run while Connor is a pocket passer. So, you just change the game plan around the quarterback and then go from there. I feel like we still did good things out there, but just a lot of stuff that we left on the table. Now you have to go into next season, get it corrected and come out hard in 2023."

Alfred (Lance) Bryant | OLB | R. Sr. +

On his favorite memories of the team…

BRYANT: "Being with those guys every day and building a relationship. They will be my brothers for life, just love them boys to death. I appreciate every little minute of it."

On his relationship with Coach Allen …

BRYANT: "We’re close. He texts me every day. He tells me he loves me every day and makes sure we are good."

On the culture of the team …

BRYANT: "As a team we are still bonding. We still believe every game we are going to go out there and win, but sometimes it's not meant to be."

