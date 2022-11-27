ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WKRC

Green Township woman shows up to hospital with gunshot wound

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was flown to the hospital after a shooting in Green Township early Thursday morning. Green Township Police said the woman showed up to Mercy West Hospital at about 6 a.m. She was then transferred to UC Medical Center. Police went to her apartment...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Case against parents of accused Michigan school shooter delayed

OXFORD, Mich. (WEYI) — The Michigan Supreme Court has issued a stay on the cases against James and Jennifer Crumbley. James and Jennifer are the parents of Ethan Crumbley, the teenager who pleaded guilty to the Oxford High School shooting. Both James and Jenifer are facing involuntary manslaughter charges...
MICHIGAN STATE
WKRC

Man found dead in shipping container on Pierce Township property

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a man died on his Pierce Township property and the coroner determined it was not natural. A woman called 911 and said she found her fiance, Kenneth Eva, unresponsive and bleeding in a shipping container in the back of their property on St. Rt. 749 near Jenny Lind Road Monday morning.
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Dozens of cattle being slaughtered by mystery creature in Colorado

An unknown predator is slaughtering cattle in Colorado. According to the Denver Post, farmers in western Colorado near White River National Forest have discovered 40 dead cows. It started with the reported death of about 18 calves early last month. Investigators initially thought wolves might be the culprit. But as...
COLORADO STATE
WKRC

Driver seriously injured in crash in White Oak has died

WHITE OAK, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver injured in a crash in White Oak has died. He's been identified as Edric Mbayo, of West Chester. Colerain Police Department confirmed that there was an accident at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Banning Road and Colerain Avenue. Investigators said a...
WHITE OAK, OH
WKRC

Ohio House's proposed bill would make swatting a felony offense

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Ohio House is going after people who make swatting calls. Cincinnati Public Schools as well those in Sharonville have recently been targeted. Swatting is when someone calls police and intentionally reports misleading information to get a huge response from first responders. The legislature's Criminal Justice Committee...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Costlier car repairs leading to higher insurance rates

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Even if you have a clean driving record and have not been involved in an accident, you could still see your auto insurance rates jump when your policy renews. Nationwide, auto insurance rates went up 12.9% since this time last year, according to the Consumer Price...
CINCINNATI, OH

