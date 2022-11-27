BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns tight end David Njoku will miss Sunday’s game against Houston with a knee injury, keeping one of Cleveland’s top offensive targets off the field for quarterback Deshaun Watson’s return. Njoku was officially ruled out following Friday’s practice after being held out all week. It’s not known when he sustained the injury. Njoku, who has 41 catches for 464 yards and two touchdowns, recently missed two games with a high ankle sprain. Last week, Njoku made a one-handed TD catch — on fourth down — with 32 seconds left in regulation as the Browns rallied for a 23-17 overtime win against Tampa Bay.

