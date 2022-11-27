ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liam Cavanagh Returns as Robert Morris Women’s Hockey Assistant Coach

The Robert Morris women’s hockey team tabbed Liam Cavanagh as assistant coach to head coach Logan Bittle announced the move on Thursday. Cavanagh is back for his second stint with the Colonials after spending the 2021-22 season with Dalhousie University. As an assistant coach with the Tigers, he served primarily as the goalie coach.

