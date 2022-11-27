Read full article on original website
The richest woman in Dallas continues to give away millions
This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-Visit
Popular steak restaurant opens first location in Dallas
TxDOT Breaking Ground on New Project Impacting Drivers for Years
Dallas Man Facing Life Sentence for Drug Trafficking
K12@Dallas
The Golden Bears are almost there
The defending 5A Division II State Champions are making us proud and clawing their way back to the top. The South Oak Cliff Golden Bears are the only Dallas ISD football team still standing in the UIL Football Playoffs. In the Regional Semifinals of the UIL Football Playoffs, the reigning...
LSUSports.net
Sprinter Aniyah Bigam Signs with LSU Track & Field
BATON ROUGE, La. – Sprinter Aniyah Bigam, a Texas state champion in the 100 and 200-meters, has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU women’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Tuesday. Bigam, a senior at Newman Smith High School in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas,...
Longview prepares for first-ever meeting with Mansfield Timberview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK/Fox 51) — The number one Longview Lobos have been on a roll this postseason, and have continued to live up to their preseason expectations. Head coach John King credits their success to 40 returners and playing like a family. “There is just so much maturity and focus, I have been really proud […]
This Dallas entrepreneur is giving away millions
Today is Giving Tuesday, so I wanted to share with readers what Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been doing to help the community. Let's take a quick look. Cuban founded Broadcast.com, a video portal, in 1995 so he could watch his alma mater Indiana Hoosiers basketball play while he lived in Dallas.
Popular steak restaurant opens first location in Dallas
People in Dallas love their steaks, so they need to be very good for a new steak restaurant to open here and do well. Thankfully that is the case with the new STK that has opened its first Texas restaurant in Dallas, in Uptown. The popular global chain has 24 restaurants in major cities across North America, Europe, and Asia. It has just opened one of its largest properties worldwide at 2000 McKinney Ave in Dallas.
Dallas Observer
Yung Nation, Dallas Hip-Hop’s Most Consistent Duo, Want to 'Make the World Boogie Again'
For the past decade, the members of Dallas duo Yung Nation have been regarded as local legends by those who know their history, and they'll seize any moment to remind D/FW fans what they’ve done for the city’s rap culture. Fooly Faime and B. Reed are older now,...
Herschel Walker says, "I live in Texas"
"I live in Texas. I went down to the border off and on sometimes," Herschel Walker. Those words above were spoken by Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate candidate for next week's runoff election in Georgia. And they may come back to haunt him as controversy continues over where Walker actually resides.
dallasexpress.com
This City Hall Employee Earns More than the President
One of the metropolitan cornerstones of Texas, Dallas holds the spot as the ninth-largest city in the United States. With more than 1.2 million residents, Dallas is supported by an extensive city government apparatus, with around 14,000 employees. Of those, one employee holds a unique privilege: receiving a larger salary...
The richest woman in Dallas continues to give away millions
A month ago, I wrote about Margot Perot, the richest woman in Dallas and perhaps also the most generous. In October, Perot and her family foundation gave out $55 million in donations to organizations in Dallas.
fox4news.com
Bones, bike found near area where former Dallas firefighter disappeared
RAINS COUNTY, Texas - A man out on a hike in Rains County discovered an old bicycle and bones that could possibly belong to a former Dallas firefighter who went missing 5 years ago. The hiker, Michael Ramsey, says he was walking into a part of the woods he had...
advocatemag.com
Local barber has cut generations of Dallas Cowboys’ and neighbors’ hair
After 55 years cutting men’s hair in Lake Highlands, Joe Yanez considers many of his clients family. For the longest, Yanez was just across the street, where the old Vick’s Cafeteria once stood, giving cuts to Dallas Cowboys players when they had practice here, local businessmen, and one of White Rock Stables’ late owners (Texas “Tex” Oddson Jr.).
dmagazine.com
The No. 1 Sign That Dallas Is Not Yet a World-Class City
At one of the handful—only a handful!—of decent downtown bars in which to watch sports (in this case, Press Box Grill), there are empty seats at the bar at the start of a historic do-or-die World Cup match for the USMNT. If Eric Johnson wants to get reelected,...
prosperpressnews.com
Prosper ISD names Rock Hill HS principal
Prosper ISD is excited to announce that Mr. Terry Mouton has been named as the Rock Hill High School principal and will begin in January 2023. Mr. Mouton was an integral part in opening the school in 2020 in his role as assistant principal. He has more than 14 years of experience in public education as a teacher, coach, and administrator. Mr. Mouton is replacing current principal Dustin Toth, who was named as principal of Prosper ISD’s third high school, Walnut Grove High School.
dmagazine.com
Emporium Pies Has Sold To New Dallas Owners
A family with North Texas ties has purchased Emporium Pies, a small chain of beloved pie shops that started in a converted house in the Bishop Arts District. Founders and owners Megan Wilkes and Mary Sparks decided to sell, but it’s unclear why. The new owners are Landon and...
Dallas pie shop ranked best in state & among best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s pie! Fruity or nutty filling with a delicious crust, delicious crust, can’t imagine a more beautiful holiday dessert. While everyone is still wondering why in the world they consumed thousands of calories in a mere two or so hours last Thursday, we’re over here consumed with the deliciousness that pies truly bring to the table.
Texas megachurch faces backlash after 'spectacular' Christmas show goes viral
A viral video has drawn the ire of the denizens of the internet.
Texas Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Texas definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Texas' very own version of Area 51.
Victim run over by limousine in Arlington identified
he victim who was run over and killed in Arlington this week has now been identified as a 31-year-old man named Phillip Herrera who was struck by a limousine on North Collins near Lake Viridian Tuesday night
fox26houston.com
3 Arlington schools 'sheltering' after nearby shooting injures 1
ARLINGTON, Texas - Three Arlington ISD schools are ‘sheltering’ after a shooting nearby. The shooting happened Monday at 12:38 p.m on West Lamar Boulevard near North Cooper Street. Arlington police say there was an argument and a male pulled out a hand gun and shot another male. The...
wbap.com
Horrific Fatal Crash During Police Chase from Garland to Richardson
Richardson TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Garland police were involved in a car chase that started late last ight in Garland and ended in Richardson with the violent crash of a Dodge Challenger and a pickup truck at the intersection of Greenville and Centennial in Richardson. WFAA photo-journalist Mke Frbes caught...
