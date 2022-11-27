Tyler Boucher of the OHL's Ottawa 67's has been punished for being an 'aggressor' during a game Sunday night. Boucher will sit for two games after rushing in to fight Marc Boudreau of the Sudbury Wolves after Boudreau delivered a check to the head of the a teammate. Boudreau was given a 5 minute major and a game misconduct for the illegal check, as well as another 5 for fighting. Boucher was give the 5 and a misconduct for being the aggressor.

