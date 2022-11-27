Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
STEVE YZERMAN GIVES BRILLIANT, INSIGHTFUL BREAKDOWN OF TODAY'S NHL
Steve Yzerman is heralded as one of the NHL's most prolific active minds. As General Manager of the Detroit Red Wings, he is in a perfect role to understand the state of hockey today and its trajectory moving forward. Yzerman joined TNT's panel before the Wings' Wednesday night matchup with...
markerzone.com
MARCHMENT FIGHTS BENOIT AFTER HIT ON ROOKIE
Dallas Stars' forward Mason Marchment took exception to a hit thrown by Anaheim Ducks' defenseman Simon Benoit on Stars' rookie Wyatt Johnston. Following the hit, a scrum ensued where Marchment (6'4'' 210lbs) and Benoit (6'3'' 203lbs) squared off. Both players landed some punches in this heavyweight tilt, and both are...
markerzone.com
INSIDER BELIEVES ERIK KARLSSON COULD RETURN TO THE ATLANTIC DIVISION
Ever since San Jose Sharks general manager Mike Grier told reporters at the GM Meetings that he's willing to listen to offers on defenceman Erik Karlsson, rumours have been running rampant. During Wednesday's edition of 32 Thoughts, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman said that if Karlsson became available, the Florida Panthers...
markerzone.com
TORTORELLA CALLS MORGAN FROST'S UP & DOWN START, 'LIKE A TOILET SEAT'
The John Tortorella quote machine is the gift that keeps on giving. Among the Philadelphia Flyers players who have had rocky starts to the 2022-23 season is 2017 first-round pick Morgan Frost. Just 5 points in 21 games so far, Frost has yet to find his groove in the NHL....
markerzone.com
PAIR OF MINOR HOCKEY COACHES BANNED FOR LIFE AFTER VIOLENT ALTERCATION
Following a physical altercation in Gatineau, Que., two. minor hockey coaches were slapped with a lifetime ban from coaching by Hockey Outaouais. The alleged altercation transpired after a rowdy U15 game between the Jets 1 La Lièvre and the Remparts Gatineau on Sunday November 20 at Slush Puppy Centre in Gatineau.
markerzone.com
FRANK SERAVALLI RIPS INTO JACK EDWARDS: 'YOU ACTUALLY SOUND DRUNK'
Former TSN and now Daily Faceoff hockey insider Frank Seravalli has seemingly had it with Boston Bruins play-by-play guy Jack Edwards. Seravalli has publicly called Edwards out for comments the broadcaster made about Pat Maroon during a game Tuesday night between the Bruins and Tampa Bay Lighting. "A blowhard broadcaster...
markerzone.com
SENATORS' PROSPECT TYLER BOUCHER SUSPENDED FOR BEING 'AGGRESSOR' IN FIGHT (VIDEO)
Tyler Boucher of the OHL's Ottawa 67's has been punished for being an 'aggressor' during a game Sunday night. Boucher will sit for two games after rushing in to fight Marc Boudreau of the Sudbury Wolves after Boudreau delivered a check to the head of the a teammate. Boudreau was given a 5 minute major and a game misconduct for the illegal check, as well as another 5 for fighting. Boucher was give the 5 and a misconduct for being the aggressor.
markerzone.com
ISLANDERS VS FLYERS OPENS WITH A PAIR OF FIGHTS
Just two days after a spirited bout between the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers, the teams met for the second half of their home and home series. Tuesday night's matchup started with back to back tilts: Matt Martin (NYI) vs Zack MacEwen (PHI) and Ross Johnston (NYI) vs Nic Deslauriers (PHI).
markerzone.com
KINGS PLACE GOALTENDER ON WAIVERS AFTER TUESDAY'S WILD 17-GOAL GAME
Following Tuesday's 9-8 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken, the Los Angeles Kings have placed goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers, according to TSN's Chris Johnston. Petersen, 28, came in relief during Tuesday's game for Jonathan Quick, who allowed five goals on 14 shots. Meanwhile, the Waterloo (Iowa) native has not been much better, allowing four goals on 16 shots, including the overtime winner to Andre Burakovsky.
markerzone.com
STARS REPORTEDLY LOOKING TO ADD A TOP-SIX FORWARD
Earlier on Tuesday, the Dallas Stars locked up Roope Hintz to an eight-year contract extension which will see him in 'Victory Green' until the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. It shows that the team is fully focused on the future, but they're also looking to capitalize on their hot start to the 2022-23 season and potentially add a piece or two before the trade deadline on March 3rd.
markerzone.com
CARTER HART SURRENDERS INSANELY FLUKY GOAL OFF A ROUTINE DUMP-IN
Carter Hart - like everyone else - is probably still scratching his head, wondering how this one went in. We probably won't see another goal quite like this one anytime soon. Ian Cole, off of a routine dump-in, earns credit for this goal, giving the Lightning a 4-0 lead. Tampa would take this one by a score of 4-1.
markerzone.com
MITCH MARNER TIES ALL-TIME MAPLE LEAFS RECORD ON WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mitch Marner tied Darryl Sittler and Eddie Olczyk for the longest point streak in Maple Leafs history with 18 games. Marner narrowly kept his streak alive, as he needed an empty-netter to keep it going - and seal the game for Toronto. Over his last 18 games, Marner has scored...
markerzone.com
TSN'S CRAIG BUTTON RELEASES UPDATED RANKINGS FOR 2023 NHL ENTRY DRAFT
The 2023 NHL Entry Draft is set to be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville in 210 days from today and it's expected that Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard will be taken first overall. After Bedard, there is a ton of high-end talent, especially in the top-15 and while you...
markerzone.com
INSIDER PROVIDES UPDATE ON AUSTON MATTHEWS' FUTURE IN TORONTO
If you are a follower of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the fate of Auston Matthews' time in the Six is of utmost concern. Arguably a top-3 player in the NHL, Matthews has one more season after the current one before he earns unrestricted free-agent status, and many folks question whether or not he re-ups with the Leafs.
markerzone.com
FLYERS PLACE FORMER FIRST-ROUND PICK ON WAIVERS; 28-YEAR-OLD KINGS GOALTENDER CLEARS
According to Chris Johnston of TSN, the Philadelphia Flyers have placed forward Kieffer Bellows on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the American Hockey League. Bellows, 24, was originally drafted in the first round in 2016 by the New York Islanders. After parts of five seasons in their organization, the Islanders put Bellows on waivers on October 26th and the next day he was claimed by the Flyers.
markerzone.com
LOGAN THOMPSON TAKES AN INTERFERENCE PENALTY, SOFT CALL OR THE RIGHT CALL?
While this was technically a penalty, it's worth noting that officials have let much more egregious calls slide. So, any grief from Vegas Golden Knights fans is understandable. Still, Thompson definitely shoved Jake Guentzel out of frustration. Sometimes guys will get away with it, others they won't.
markerzone.com
STEVEN STAMKOS SCORES 1000TH POINT
Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos became the 95th member of the NHL's 1000-point club. He is the only Lightning player to ever reach the milestone and has all of his points with Tampa Bay. He scored his 1000th point on a second assist to linemate Nick Paul in the second period of Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Stamkos' teammates emptied the bench to celebrate the milestone:
markerzone.com
MILES WOOD SETS A WOODEN STICK AFLAME IN ATTEMPTS TO MAKE A CURVED BLADE
The New Jersey Devils practiced in their Reverse Retro jerseys on Wednesday, ahead of their Thursday night matchup against the Nashville Predators. This will be the team's first appearance in their Red, Blue, and Yellow threads - an homage to their days as the Colorado Rockies. To really set the...
markerzone.com
CANUCKS TO HONOUR FRANCHISE LEGEND ROBERTO LUONGO NEXT SEASON
The Vancouver Canucks announced on Wednesday that franchise legend Roberto Luongo will become the eighth member of their 'Ring of Honour' during the 2023-24 season. "We are proud to welcome Roberto to the prestigious list of Canucks Ring of Honour inductees," said Jim Rutherford, Vancouver Canucks President, Hockey Operations. He...
markerzone.com
STARS SIGN FORWARD ROOPE HINTZ TO LONG-TERM CONTRACT EXTENSION
The Dallas Stars announced on Tuesday that they've agreed to terms on an eight-year contract extension worth $67.6 million ($8.45 million AAV) with forward Roope Hintz. "Roope is a dynamic two-way centerman who has proven to be one of the best at his position in the NHL," Stars general manager Jim Nill said.
