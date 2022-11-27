ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Collegian

10 offensive Penn State football players named to All-Big Ten teams

All-Big Ten teams have wrapped up, and 10 Penn State players have been selected as all-conference offensive talent. Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, who announced his decision to return for another year of school on Monday, kicked things off by being selected to second team by the coaches. Fashanu was also...
Digital Collegian

Penn State football adds 2023 walk-on linebacker

Penn State has added to its list of walk-ons for the 2023 season. Linebacker Winston Yates has announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Tuesday. Yates has played wide receiver and defensive back at Paul VI High School in Haddonfield, New Jersey. However, it looks like the 6-foot-3, 200-pound...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Midway through the season, No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey looks for fresh start against No. 17 Ohio State

In a short week, No. 6 Penn State finally picked its play back up, sweeping an Alaska Fairbanks team that was starting to find its groove. These nonconference matchups were a break in the Nittany Lions’ tough conference schedule, which featured three ranked teams, two being No. 1 in the nation at the time of play. Now that the series is over, the Nittany Lions must turn their attention back to the Big Ten, as they take on a home series against Ohio State on Friday and Saturday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Graduate student Katie Clark, Penn State women's volleyball unafraid with NCAA Tournament looming

The postseason isn’t meant for everyone, which is something Penn realizes, but that doesn’t faze the players suiting up for the storied program. Throughout the whole regular season, the blue and white has found itself improving week after week. Whenever there was a bump in the road, Penn State treated it like a growing pain that was only going to help it when it matters most.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

3 Penn State football players earn All-Big Ten special teams honors

Penn State cleaned up the All-Big Ten defensive awards with 10 players selected, and it now has three more to add to that tally with special teams. Penn State freshman running back Nick Singleton was named All-Big Ten second team by the media as a return specialist and honorable mention by the coaches. Punter Barney Amor was named as an honorable mention by the coaches, while kicker Jake Pinegar was named an honorable mention by the media.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s basketball struggles offensively with shots not falling from deep against Clemson

Penn State’s small-ball strategy worked relatively well in bouts with mid-major programs, but against Clemson in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night, it didn’t. Despite working its way to double-overtime, it was ultimately the Nittany Lions’ inability to score or protect the paint, especially when 3-point shots weren't hitting, that led to their 101-94 loss.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's basketball comes up empty in intense double-overtime game against Clemson

In a battle of the big cats, the Tigers tamed the Nittany Lions and picked up a key Big Ten/ACC Challenge win. It was a physical win for Clemson which knocked off Penn State 101-94 and held the Nittany Lions to a quiet shooting performance in the second half. It was a comeback performance for the Tigers who shot 50.8% from the field throughout the game.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women's volleyball lands 4 members on Big Ten yearly awards

With the NCAA Tournament on the horizon, the Big Ten announced its yearly awards for the women's volleyball season and Penn State features four members on various teams. Landing spots on the All-Big Ten First Team are junior middle blocker Allie Holland who ranks fifth in the conference in total blocks and graduate student outside hitter Kashauna Williams whose 3.42 kills per set ranks ninth in the conference.

Comments / 0

Community Policy