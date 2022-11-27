Read full article on original website
SENATORS' PROSPECT TYLER BOUCHER SUSPENDED FOR BEING 'AGGRESSOR' IN FIGHT (VIDEO)
Tyler Boucher of the OHL's Ottawa 67's has been punished for being an 'aggressor' during a game Sunday night. Boucher will sit for two games after rushing in to fight Marc Boudreau of the Sudbury Wolves after Boudreau delivered a check to the head of the a teammate. Boudreau was given a 5 minute major and a game misconduct for the illegal check, as well as another 5 for fighting. Boucher was give the 5 and a misconduct for being the aggressor.
ANTON STRALMAN TO PLAY IN AHL FOR FIRST TIME IN 13 YEARS; BLACKHAWKS PLACE FORWARD ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, Boston Bruins defenceman Anton Stralman has cleared waivers. This means that for the first time since the 2008-09 season, Stralman will play in the American Hockey League. Stralman, who's played parts of 16 seasons in the NHL, joined the Bruins on a professional try-out contract...
ISLANDERS VS FLYERS OPENS WITH A PAIR OF FIGHTS
Just two days after a spirited bout between the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers, the teams met for the second half of their home and home series. Tuesday night's matchup started with back to back tilts: Matt Martin (NYI) vs Zack MacEwen (PHI) and Ross Johnston (NYI) vs Nic Deslauriers (PHI).
STEVE YZERMAN GIVES BRILLIANT, INSIGHTFUL BREAKDOWN OF TODAY'S NHL
Steve Yzerman is heralded as one of the NHL's most prolific active minds. As General Manager of the Detroit Red Wings, he is in a perfect role to understand the state of hockey today and its trajectory moving forward. Yzerman joined TNT's panel before the Wings' Wednesday night matchup with...
CARTER HART SURRENDERS INSANELY FLUKY GOAL OFF A ROUTINE DUMP-IN
Carter Hart - like everyone else - is probably still scratching his head, wondering how this one went in. We probably won't see another goal quite like this one anytime soon. Ian Cole, off of a routine dump-in, earns credit for this goal, giving the Lightning a 4-0 lead. Tampa would take this one by a score of 4-1.
COLORADO YOUTH HOCKEY PLAYER FACING ASSAULT CHARGE FOR INCIDENT DURING GAME
A Colorado youth hockey player faces a municipal assault charge after an incident that happened in a recent tournament game. The specific teams have not been identified, but according to Denver7, Mikey Keenan released that his 15-year-old son, Xander, was the player who was assaulted. "My wife and I, we...
Horrible fight in NHL stands led to fan getting tackled down stairs, hitting head on boards
Fights sometimes happen on the ice in NHL games, but a major one in the stands is unusual. That happened in Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre Tuesday during the hometown Jets‘ game against the Colorado Avalanche, though. The fight broke out at the start of the third period, and it led to two spectators being led Read more... The post Horrible fight in NHL stands led to fan getting tackled down stairs, hitting head on boards appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PAIR OF MINOR HOCKEY COACHES BANNED FOR LIFE AFTER VIOLENT ALTERCATION
Following a physical altercation in Gatineau, Que., two. minor hockey coaches were slapped with a lifetime ban from coaching by Hockey Outaouais. The alleged altercation transpired after a rowdy U15 game between the Jets 1 La Lièvre and the Remparts Gatineau on Sunday November 20 at Slush Puppy Centre in Gatineau.
FRANK SERAVALLI RIPS INTO JACK EDWARDS: 'YOU ACTUALLY SOUND DRUNK'
Former TSN and now Daily Faceoff hockey insider Frank Seravalli has seemingly had it with Boston Bruins play-by-play guy Jack Edwards. Seravalli has publicly called Edwards out for comments the broadcaster made about Pat Maroon during a game Tuesday night between the Bruins and Tampa Bay Lighting. "A blowhard broadcaster...
KINGS PLACE GOALTENDER ON WAIVERS AFTER TUESDAY'S WILD 17-GOAL GAME
Following Tuesday's 9-8 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken, the Los Angeles Kings have placed goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers, according to TSN's Chris Johnston. Petersen, 28, came in relief during Tuesday's game for Jonathan Quick, who allowed five goals on 14 shots. Meanwhile, the Waterloo (Iowa) native has not been much better, allowing four goals on 16 shots, including the overtime winner to Andre Burakovsky.
Bruins Play-by-Play Guy Jack Edwards Steps Over the Line…Again
During his tenure with the Boston Bruins as their play-by-play broadcaster, Jack Edwards has never been one to hold back a thought or an opinion. Right or wrong, he speaks his mind. In the Bruins’ 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 29, he continued with his off-topic remarks and once again, crossed the line.
Mike Milbury blasts Bruins announcer after comments about Lightning's Pat Maroon
Former "NHL on NBC" personality Mike Milbury is among the noteworthy individuals who have criticized Boston Bruins announcer Jack Edwards over comments Edwards made about Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon. "Jack Edwards. Who’s Jack Edwards? He went through all of junior high school being picked on and bullied," Milbury...
FLYERS PLACE FORMER FIRST-ROUND PICK ON WAIVERS; 28-YEAR-OLD KINGS GOALTENDER CLEARS
According to Chris Johnston of TSN, the Philadelphia Flyers have placed forward Kieffer Bellows on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the American Hockey League. Bellows, 24, was originally drafted in the first round in 2016 by the New York Islanders. After parts of five seasons in their organization, the Islanders put Bellows on waivers on October 26th and the next day he was claimed by the Flyers.
MITCH MARNER TIES ALL-TIME MAPLE LEAFS RECORD ON WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mitch Marner tied Darryl Sittler and Eddie Olczyk for the longest point streak in Maple Leafs history with 18 games. Marner narrowly kept his streak alive, as he needed an empty-netter to keep it going - and seal the game for Toronto. Over his last 18 games, Marner has scored...
BETTMAN GOES ALL-IN TO KEEP COYOTES IN ARIZONA, INCLUDING HUGE NON-RELOCATION AGREEMENT
It's been said a million times now that NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman will do anything within his power to keep the Arizona Coyotes firmly put. He certainly added evidence to that claim Tuesday night while in Tempe to speak directly to City Council about a potential new home for the Coyotes.
STEVEN STAMKOS SCORES 1000TH POINT
Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos became the 95th member of the NHL's 1000-point club. He is the only Lightning player to ever reach the milestone and has all of his points with Tampa Bay. He scored his 1000th point on a second assist to linemate Nick Paul in the second period of Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Stamkos' teammates emptied the bench to celebrate the milestone:
INSIDER BELIEVES ERIK KARLSSON COULD RETURN TO THE ATLANTIC DIVISION
Ever since San Jose Sharks general manager Mike Grier told reporters at the GM Meetings that he's willing to listen to offers on defenceman Erik Karlsson, rumours have been running rampant. During Wednesday's edition of 32 Thoughts, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman said that if Karlsson became available, the Florida Panthers...
CANUCKS TO HONOUR FRANCHISE LEGEND ROBERTO LUONGO NEXT SEASON
The Vancouver Canucks announced on Wednesday that franchise legend Roberto Luongo will become the eighth member of their 'Ring of Honour' during the 2023-24 season. "We are proud to welcome Roberto to the prestigious list of Canucks Ring of Honour inductees," said Jim Rutherford, Vancouver Canucks President, Hockey Operations. He...
JON COOPER FRUSTRATED THAT LIGHTNING TOOK PENALTY IN 3RD PERIOD THAT COST THEM THE GAME
If you're an NHL team going into TD Garden in Boston this season, good luck trying to get a victory. The Bruins scored twice in the third period on Tuesday night against Tampa Bay to extend their record at home this season to 13-0-0. The Lightning were tied with Boston 1-1 heading into the third period, before rookie defencemanNicklaus Perbix took a tripping penalty which led to a Taylor Hall powerplay goal.
STARS SIGN FORWARD ROOPE HINTZ TO LONG-TERM CONTRACT EXTENSION
The Dallas Stars announced on Tuesday that they've agreed to terms on an eight-year contract extension worth $67.6 million ($8.45 million AAV) with forward Roope Hintz. "Roope is a dynamic two-way centerman who has proven to be one of the best at his position in the NHL," Stars general manager Jim Nill said.
