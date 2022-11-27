Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Jones leads UNLV against San Diego after 20-point performance
UNLV Rebels (7-0) at San Diego Toreros (5-3) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: UNLV plays the San Diego Toreros after Karl Jones scored 20 points in UNLV's 126-54 win against the Life Pacific Warriors. The Toreros have gone 5-1 in home games. San Diego is fourth in...
Bakersfield Californian
Villanova Wildcats take on the Oklahoma Sooners on 4-game skid
Oklahoma Sooners (6-1) at Villanova Wildcats (2-5) BOTTOM LINE: Villanova heads into the matchup against Oklahoma as losers of four in a row. The Wildcats have gone 2-0 at home. Villanova has a 2-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more. The Sooners play their first true road...
Bakersfield Californian
Pacific (CA) hosts Johnson and UC Davis
Pacific (CA) Tigers (2-5) at UC Davis Aggies (6-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Davis -8.5; over/under is 153. BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts the Pacific (CA) Tigers after Ty Johnson scored 27 points in UC Davis' 81-70 overtime victory over the Boston University Terriers. The Aggies have gone 2-0 at...
Bakersfield Californian
Sierra snow closes Tahoe schools, slows traffic; more coming
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The first of back-to-back winter storms brought one foot (30 centimeters) of snow and an avalanche warning to the Sierra Nevada on Thursday, closing schools at Lake Tahoe and intermittently shutting down interstate traffic west of Reno. A winter storm warning remained in effect through...
Bakersfield Californian
Community Voices: The water supply crisis is devastating California’s farms. It’s time for a crisis-level response.
For decades, California has been paralyzed, prevented from securing an adequate water supply by endless debate, red tape and litigation over where, how, and even if the state should create more water supply infrastructure. In the last few years some major farming regions have received almost no water from state and federal projects built specifically to provide water for food production — yet calls to further choke off water to these and other farming regions have grown even louder. As farms are starved of water, California sacrifices critical food production, jobs in agriculture and the economic health of entire regions of California.
